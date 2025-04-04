ARTICLE
4 April 2025

Coercive Capital With Elaine Dezenski: Jules Kroll On Building The Corporate Investigations Industry (Podcast)

Jules Kroll joins Illicit Edge's Coercive Capital with Elaine Dezenski for a conversation on how he built the corporate investigations industry—and what he's learned tracing dirty money across the globe.
Bahrain Corporate/Commercial Law
Jules B. Kroll
In "The Investigator" (26 March 2025), Jules and Elaine discuss his landmark cases, ranging from Saddam's billions to Baby Doc's Trump Tower apartment to the Alcoa–Bahrain case, one of the biggest FCPA penalties in history. Jules also shares insights on the next big threats: industrial espionage and state-sponsored financial crime.

Listen to the podcast.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Jules B. Kroll
