ARTICLE
19 December 2024

Bermuda Consults For A Central Register Of Beneficial Ownership

H
Harneys

Contributor

Harneys logo

Harneys is a full-service offshore law firm offering expert legal advice on the laws of jurisdictions including the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Luxembourg, and more. Established in 1960, the firm has grown to 11 global locations with over 180 lawyers, serving top law firms, financial institutions, investment funds, and high-net-worth individuals. Harneys provides comprehensive legal support across transactional, contentious, and private client matters, often in collaboration with Harneys Fiduciary, which delivers corporate and wealth management services. Known for its role in shaping offshore jurisprudence, the firm also advises on legislative developments and excels in handling complex cross-border transactions and disputes.

Explore Firm Details
On 20 November 2024, the Bermuda government announced that it is consulting to establish a unified register for beneficial ownership of legal entities...
Bermuda Corporate/Commercial Law
Henry Tucker,Aki Corsoni-Husain, and Mirza Manraj
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On 20 November 2024, the Bermuda government announced that it is consulting to establish a unified register for beneficial ownership of legal entities, aligning with international transparency standards. Bermuda is advancing efforts to enhance transparency and combat financial crimes through a proposed Central Register of Beneficial Ownership.

This initiative aims to unify data on individuals who own or control legal entities, aligning with global standards set by organisations like the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Key considerations include ensuring data accuracy, safeguarding privacy and defining access rights for law enforcement and regulatory bodies.

Stakeholder feedback is sought on operational design, legal frameworks and balancing transparency with confidentiality. This consultation reflects Bermuda's commitment to fostering trust and global compliance.

The closing date for responses is 8 January 2025.

The consultation can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Henry Tucker
Henry Tucker
Photo of Aki Corsoni-Husain
Aki Corsoni-Husain
Photo of Mirza Manraj
Mirza Manraj
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More