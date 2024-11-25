ARTICLE
25 November 2024

Legal Update: Permissible Business Activities For Companies With Foreign Capital

The Kingdom of Bahrain regulates the permissible commercial activities for companies with foreign capital pursuant to the Cabinet's Resolution No. 40/2021 Determining Commercial Activities...
Bahrain Corporate/Commercial Law
The Kingdom of Bahrain regulates the permissible commercial activities for companies with foreign capital pursuant to the Cabinet's Resolution No. 40/2021 Determining Commercial Activities Which Foreign Capital Companies May Be Licensed to Practise (as amended). This framework may be considered against: (i) companies with 100% foreign capital and (ii) companies which require at least one Bahraini partner and (iii) companies which require at least 51% (majority) Bahraini capital.

100% Foreign Ownership

Cabinet Resolution No. 53/2024 has amended provisions of Resolution No. 40/2021 in relation to companies with 100% foreign capital.

Criteria for Full Foreign Capital Companies

Pursuant to Article 5 (as amended by the recent Resolution), in order for a company to practise the business activities specified under Schedule 4 to the Resolution (reproduced below) it must satisfy the following criteria:

  1. Minimum share capital of BHD 100,000 or its equivalent in other currencies.
  2. Minimum of EUR 750 million revenues by the parent company or its equivalent in BHD.
  3. Established in 10 markets globally (noting that prior to the amendment, the requirement was at least three markets globally)

Authorised Distributors

Pursuant to Article 4 bis (as amended by the recent Resolution), companies with both full and partial foreign capital may be exempt from the requirement of a majority-share Bahraini partner to practise the 'Authorised Distributor' business activity if:

  1. An existing company in Bahrain with at least 51% Bahraini capital practises the authorised distributor activity in respect of the same goods in the Kingdom (i.e. – the company seeking exemption will not be an exclusive distributor).
  2. The company owning the mark of the products under distributorship satisfies the Article 5 criteria (considered above).
  3. The company seeking exemption has acquired the right to distribute the goods of a mark of economic value subject to obtaining Cabinet approval.

The amendments introduced by the recent Resolution strike a balance by ensuring that although the Authorized Distributor activity is open to companies with foreign capital, this may not be at the expense of diluting participation of companies with Bahraini partners in the relevant industry that is the subject of a distributorship. This is most evident by the fact that the company seeking an exemption will not be an exclusive distributor, and that the Article 5 criteria have been heightened in raising the revenue threshold and requiring the presence in more global markets.

Overview of Classifications

We reproduce below those Schedules of the Resolution that are relevant to the Resolution's amendment (Schedules 2 and 4).

Schedule 2 to Resolution No. 40/2021 specifies the business activities where a majority of Bahraini capital is required (at least 51%) as follows:

No.

Activity Code

Activity Name

1

10711

Local Bread Production (Domestic)

2

41

Building Construction

3

421

Road and Railway Construction

4

422

Construction of Utility Projects

5

429

Construction works for other civil engineering projects

6

431

Demolition Works and Site Preparation

7

43129

Marine burial

8

4321

Electrical Installations

9

43221

Installation and maintenance of heating, air conditioning and cooling systems

10

43223

Installation of sanitary appliances

11

4329

Other structural installations

12

433

Completion and finishing of buildings, decoration works

13

439

Other specialized construction activities

14

47736-2

Handicraft activities

15

5110-1

Passenger Air Transportation – Regular Passenger Air Transportation Services

16

5229021

Activities of Transportation and Shipping Agencies

17

5229022

Agents of ships companies

18

522903

Activities of Transportation and Shipping Agencies

19

692-2

Accounting and Bookkeeping Activities / Accounting Firms

20

801

Private Security Activity

Schedule 3 specifies 178 business activities which companies are permitted to practice provided there is at least one Bahraini partner, whose share may be determined by the company.

Schedule 4 specifies 62 business activities which companies with 100% foreign capital are permitted to practice subject to satisfying the Article 5 criteria, which we considered above.

No.

Activity Code

Activity Name

1

451

Trade / sale of Motor Vehicles

2

452

Maintenance and repair of motor vehicles

3

45205

Car Wash & Polishing

4

453

Trade / sale of Motor Vehicle Parts and Accessories

5

45401

Trade / sale of motorcycles and small motorcycles

6

45402

Trade / sale of motorcycle parts

7

45403

Repair and maintenance of motorcycles and the like

8

461

Sale for a fee or on the basis of a contract

9

46201

Trade / sale of agricultural raw materials

10

46205-1

Trade / sale of live animals

11

46205-2

Trade / sale of live animals – fish/marine organisms

12

46206

Trade / sale of leather types

13

4649511

Trade / sale of veterinary medicines

14

4652

Trade / sale of telecommunication equipment and spare parts

15

4653

Trade / sale of agricultural machinery, equipment and supplies

16

4659-1

Trade / sale of other machinery and equipment

17

4659-2

Trade / sale of other machinery and equipment – medical devices, equipment and supplies

18

4659-2

Trade / sale of transportation equipment except auto-mobiles, motorcycles and electric bikes

19

46593-2

Trade / sale of transport equipment except auto-mobiles, motorcycles and electric bikes – import, export and sale of aircraft spare parts

20

4662

Trade / sale of minerals and mineral ores

21

4699

Authorised Distributor

22

4663

Trade/sale of building materials, metal construction materials, plumbing and heating equipment and supplies

23

46691-1

Trade/sale of industrial chemicals

24

46691-2

Trade/sale of industrial chemicals – Substances subject to the Chemical Weapons Convention

25

46692

Trade/sale of fertilizers, soil conditioners and pesticides

26

46693

Trade/sale of soap and detergents

27

46694

Trade/sale of plastic raw materials, rubber and synthetic fibres

28

46695

Trade/sale of paper products

29

46699

Trade/sale of waste and scrap

30

466999

Trade/sale of industrial products and other raw materials

31

469-1

General trade

32

469-2

General trade – includes trade sale of food and beverages

33

469-3

General trade – includes trade/sale of tobacco products

34

469-4

General trade – includes trade/sale of food, beverages and tobacco products

35

4721-1

Trade / sale of food and beverages

36

4721-2

Trade / sale of food and beverages – fish /marine species

37

4721-3

Trade / sale of food and beverages – Healthy Food

38

4723

Trade/sale of tobacco products

39

474

Retail trade / sale of information and communications equipment

40

47412

Trade / sale of video games, programs and accessories

41

4751

Trade / sale of textile

42

4753

Trade / sale of carpets, rugs, floor and wall cladding

43

47591

Trade / sale of Home Furniture

44

47592

Trade / sale of household electrical and electronic appliances

45

47593

Trade / sale of household items and miscellaneous handicrafts (cutting tools, ceramics, glassware and crockery, etc)

46

47594

Trade / sale of chandeliers, lighting goods and accessories

47

47595

Trade / sale of musical instruments

48

47596

Trade / sale of security and safety systems, (locks and lockers)

49

47611

Trade / sale of books, magazines and newspapers of all kinds

50

47612

Trade / sale of stationery, arts and crafts tools and appliances, office and professional tools

51

4762

Trade / sell music and video recordings

52

4763

Trade / sale of sports equipment

53

4764

Trade / sale of games and toys

54

4771

Trade / sale of clothing, shoes and leather items

55

4772-5

Trade / sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods – sale of alternative medicine products

56

47723

Trade / sale of perfumes, cosmetics and ornamental soaps

57

47731

Trade / sale of cameras and other equipment

58

47732

Trade / sale of Optometry Equipment (Eye wear Stores)

59

47733

Sale / trade of jewellery and related items

60

477341

Trade / sale of pet food and supplies

61

47735-1

Trade / sale of flowers, plants and seeds

62

47735-2

Trade / sale of flowers, plants and seeds – fertilizer

63

4774

Sale of used goods

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Hisham Almansoor
Hisham Almansoor
