Legal Update: Permissible Business Activities For Companies With Foreign Capital

The Kingdom of Bahrain regulates the permissible commercial activities for companies with foreign capital pursuant to the Cabinet's Resolution No. 40/2021 Determining Commercial Activities Which Foreign Capital Companies May Be Licensed to Practise (as amended). This framework may be considered against: (i) companies with 100% foreign capital and (ii) companies which require at least one Bahraini partner and (iii) companies which require at least 51% (majority) Bahraini capital.

100% Foreign Ownership

Cabinet Resolution No. 53/2024 has amended provisions of Resolution No. 40/2021 in relation to companies with 100% foreign capital.

Criteria for Full Foreign Capital Companies

Pursuant to Article 5 (as amended by the recent Resolution), in order for a company to practise the business activities specified under Schedule 4 to the Resolution (reproduced below) it must satisfy the following criteria:

Minimum share capital of BHD 100,000 or its equivalent in other currencies. Minimum of EUR 750 million revenues by the parent company or its equivalent in BHD. Established in 10 markets globally (noting that prior to the amendment, the requirement was at least three markets globally)

Authorised Distributors

Pursuant to Article 4 bis (as amended by the recent Resolution), companies with both full and partial foreign capital may be exempt from the requirement of a majority-share Bahraini partner to practise the 'Authorised Distributor' business activity if:

An existing company in Bahrain with at least 51% Bahraini capital practises the authorised distributor activity in respect of the same goods in the Kingdom (i.e. – the company seeking exemption will not be an exclusive distributor). The company owning the mark of the products under distributorship satisfies the Article 5 criteria (considered above). The company seeking exemption has acquired the right to distribute the goods of a mark of economic value subject to obtaining Cabinet approval.

The amendments introduced by the recent Resolution strike a balance by ensuring that although the Authorized Distributor activity is open to companies with foreign capital, this may not be at the expense of diluting participation of companies with Bahraini partners in the relevant industry that is the subject of a distributorship. This is most evident by the fact that the company seeking an exemption will not be an exclusive distributor, and that the Article 5 criteria have been heightened in raising the revenue threshold and requiring the presence in more global markets.

Overview of Classifications

We reproduce below those Schedules of the Resolution that are relevant to the Resolution's amendment (Schedules 2 and 4).

Schedule 2 to Resolution No. 40/2021 specifies the business activities where a majority of Bahraini capital is required (at least 51%) as follows:

No. Activity Code Activity Name 1 10711 Local Bread Production (Domestic) 2 41 Building Construction 3 421 Road and Railway Construction 4 422 Construction of Utility Projects 5 429 Construction works for other civil engineering projects 6 431 Demolition Works and Site Preparation 7 43129 Marine burial 8 4321 Electrical Installations 9 43221 Installation and maintenance of heating, air conditioning and cooling systems 10 43223 Installation of sanitary appliances 11 4329 Other structural installations 12 433 Completion and finishing of buildings, decoration works 13 439 Other specialized construction activities 14 47736-2 Handicraft activities 15 5110-1 Passenger Air Transportation – Regular Passenger Air Transportation Services 16 5229021 Activities of Transportation and Shipping Agencies 17 5229022 Agents of ships companies 18 522903 Activities of Transportation and Shipping Agencies 19 692-2 Accounting and Bookkeeping Activities / Accounting Firms 20 801 Private Security Activity

Schedule 3 specifies 178 business activities which companies are permitted to practice provided there is at least one Bahraini partner, whose share may be determined by the company.

Schedule 4 specifies 62 business activities which companies with 100% foreign capital are permitted to practice subject to satisfying the Article 5 criteria, which we considered above.

No. Activity Code Activity Name 1 451 Trade / sale of Motor Vehicles 2 452 Maintenance and repair of motor vehicles 3 45205 Car Wash & Polishing 4 453 Trade / sale of Motor Vehicle Parts and Accessories 5 45401 Trade / sale of motorcycles and small motorcycles 6 45402 Trade / sale of motorcycle parts 7 45403 Repair and maintenance of motorcycles and the like 8 461 Sale for a fee or on the basis of a contract 9 46201 Trade / sale of agricultural raw materials 10 46205-1 Trade / sale of live animals 11 46205-2 Trade / sale of live animals – fish/marine organisms 12 46206 Trade / sale of leather types 13 4649511 Trade / sale of veterinary medicines 14 4652 Trade / sale of telecommunication equipment and spare parts 15 4653 Trade / sale of agricultural machinery, equipment and supplies 16 4659-1 Trade / sale of other machinery and equipment 17 4659-2 Trade / sale of other machinery and equipment – medical devices, equipment and supplies 18 4659-2 Trade / sale of transportation equipment except auto-mobiles, motorcycles and electric bikes 19 46593-2 Trade / sale of transport equipment except auto-mobiles, motorcycles and electric bikes – import, export and sale of aircraft spare parts 20 4662 Trade / sale of minerals and mineral ores 21 4699 Authorised Distributor 22 4663 Trade/sale of building materials, metal construction materials, plumbing and heating equipment and supplies 23 46691-1 Trade/sale of industrial chemicals 24 46691-2 Trade/sale of industrial chemicals – Substances subject to the Chemical Weapons Convention 25 46692 Trade/sale of fertilizers, soil conditioners and pesticides 26 46693 Trade/sale of soap and detergents 27 46694 Trade/sale of plastic raw materials, rubber and synthetic fibres 28 46695 Trade/sale of paper products 29 46699 Trade/sale of waste and scrap 30 466999 Trade/sale of industrial products and other raw materials 31 469-1 General trade 32 469-2 General trade – includes trade sale of food and beverages 33 469-3 General trade – includes trade/sale of tobacco products 34 469-4 General trade – includes trade/sale of food, beverages and tobacco products 35 4721-1 Trade / sale of food and beverages 36 4721-2 Trade / sale of food and beverages – fish /marine species 37 4721-3 Trade / sale of food and beverages – Healthy Food 38 4723 Trade/sale of tobacco products 39 474 Retail trade / sale of information and communications equipment 40 47412 Trade / sale of video games, programs and accessories 41 4751 Trade / sale of textile 42 4753 Trade / sale of carpets, rugs, floor and wall cladding 43 47591 Trade / sale of Home Furniture 44 47592 Trade / sale of household electrical and electronic appliances 45 47593 Trade / sale of household items and miscellaneous handicrafts (cutting tools, ceramics, glassware and crockery, etc) 46 47594 Trade / sale of chandeliers, lighting goods and accessories 47 47595 Trade / sale of musical instruments 48 47596 Trade / sale of security and safety systems, (locks and lockers) 49 47611 Trade / sale of books, magazines and newspapers of all kinds 50 47612 Trade / sale of stationery, arts and crafts tools and appliances, office and professional tools 51 4762 Trade / sell music and video recordings 52 4763 Trade / sale of sports equipment 53 4764 Trade / sale of games and toys 54 4771 Trade / sale of clothing, shoes and leather items 55 4772-5 Trade / sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods – sale of alternative medicine products 56 47723 Trade / sale of perfumes, cosmetics and ornamental soaps 57 47731 Trade / sale of cameras and other equipment 58 47732 Trade / sale of Optometry Equipment (Eye wear Stores) 59 47733 Sale / trade of jewellery and related items 60 477341 Trade / sale of pet food and supplies 61 47735-1 Trade / sale of flowers, plants and seeds 62 47735-2 Trade / sale of flowers, plants and seeds – fertilizer 63 4774 Sale of used goods

