14 August 2024

Inventure Invests In Danish Tech Startup Who Wants To "Change How We Build Software"

The Finnish venture fund Inventure has invested in the Danish tech startup Toddle. We have assisted Inventure with the seed investment.
Denmark Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Amalie Paludan
Photo of Emil Carstensen
Authors
Toddle has developed a visual web app builder for web engineers and UX/UI designers. The nocode programming collaboration platform wants to "change how we build software", toddle stated in a TechCrunch interview.

Inventure is lead investor in the seed round. We have assisted Inventure with the seed investment. Kevin Lösch from Inventure says:

"We have worked with Kromann Reumert on numerous occasions and have always been highly satisfied with the quality and output of their services. Given our past positive experiences, it was an easy decision to collaborate with them again for this investment.

The process was exceptionally smooth, with Kromann Reumert consistently staying on top of everything. Their ability to deliver high-quality work with credibility and a fast turnaround made the experience seamless and efficient. Their legal support was invaluable in navigating the complexities of cross-border investments, and their expertise in managing the intricacies of different jurisdictions was crucial, making their support a core part of our investment process."

Read more: Toddle wants to 'change how we build software' with a collaborative visual web app builder (techcrunch.com)

