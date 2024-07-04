Where Can You Go To Find Out Company Information In Thailand?

Considering a business venture in Thailand or conducting due diligence? In this article, we'll focus on what company information is available about companies registered in Thailand and where you can find it.

Gouvernement Source: The Department of Business Development (DBD)

The DBD, under Thailand's Ministry of Commerce, is the primary custodian of business registration data. Here are a few of their resources:

DBD DataWarehouse: this online platform allows you to search for companies by registration number. You can access basic details like company status, company type, directors, registered capital, and registered address.

DBD Branch Check: for more in-depth information, you can access the DBD branch office. Here, you can request copies of company documents, including director and shareholder information (including shareholding percentages), financial statements (if available), Memorandum of Association (MOA) and Articles of Association (AOA), history of amendments to the MOA and AOA (if any), and business objectives and activities. Note that there is a fee for this service.

The Ministry of Commerce website (https://www.moc.go.th/) also has information on specific industries or sectors, which could be helpful if you're looking for companies in a particular field.

Company House Thailand:

While not an official government source, Company House Thailand offers a searchable database of Thai companies. This can be a helpful starting point for basic information like company status, business activities, and directors (https://companieshouse.co.th/).

Third-party services:

Several online platforms offer company searches in Thailand, often with additional features:

EzyBiz (https://ezybiz.com/about): this platform allows searching by company name and provides details like registration date, contact details, business description, legal representative information, and share capital

AsiaVerify (https://asiaverify.com/): this service offers comprehensive paid KYC (Know Your Customer) reports, including real-time information on the company's status, director verification, credit ratings (if available), litigation history (if available), and potential red flags (such as legal or financial risks).

