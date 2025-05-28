Thailand Enforces Online Registration For Partnerships And Private Limited Companies

Thailand's Department of Business Development (DBD) has issued a regulation mandating the closure of the legacy "e-Registration" system for registration of juristic persons, effective June 1, 2025. The e-Registration system will be formally discontinued as part of Thailand's transition to the "DBD Biz Regist" digital platform, which aims to modernize and streamline online registration processes for corporate entities.

Beginning July 1, 2025, the DBD will suspend all paper-based application submissions. All corporate registration applications for partnerships and private limited companies must be submitted online through the DBD Biz Regist system.

The DBD introduced the DBD Biz Regist system in 2024 by a regulation of the Office of Central Company and Partnership Registration. While paper-based registration has remained available during the transition period, it has been limited to a reduced number of cases.

DBD Biz Regist System

The key principles of the DBD Biz Regist system include:

Online submission and identity verification. The application process is fully digital throughout the entire registration procedure. Users can create accounts on the DBD Biz Regist website and complete identity verification online through ThaID, National Digital ID (NDID), or the DBD e-Service application—which is currently the only online option available to foreign nationals. In-person verification before a DBD registrar remains available as an alternative option.

Electronic signatures. The system supports electronic signatures without requiring physical appearance for document signing. Users can sign documents electronically through ThaID, NDID, or the DBD e-Service application.

Consent form process. After the DBD registrar approves an online application submission, the system will generate a consent form to be signed by the relevant parties. This form certifies the information presented in the online registration application. Applicants may either print and physically sign the consent form before uploading it to the system or sign it electronically through the DBD Biz Regist platform.

Digital certified corporate documents. Upon completion of the registration process, certified corporate documents become available for download in electronic format through the DBD Biz Regist system.

While the online submission system is designed to facilitate and streamline corporate registration, completing the full registration process within one day—as was possible under the paper-based method—may still present practical challenges. However, the process is expected to improve as the system is further developed and fully rolled out, with the aim of supporting business operators as effectively as possible.

