Thailand Seeks Comments On Registration Of Limited Companies With Foreign Shareholders Or Directors

On June 1, 2025, Thailand's Office of Central Company and Partnership Registration of the Department of Business Development opened a public hearing period on its draft notification regarding criteria and supporting documents for establishment of partnerships and limited companies in which foreign nationals are involved as investors or have signing authority.

The draft notification requires applicants for registration of establishment of partnerships and limited companies to submit financial evidence of the capital contributions made by each Thai partner or shareholder in the following cases:

When a partnership or limited company has partners or shareholders who are foreign nationals holding shares or equity amounting to less than 50% of the total capital contribution or registered capital in the partnership or company; or

When a limited company has no foreign shareholders but has a non-Thai director who is an authorized or co-authorized signatory.

The amounts shown in this financial evidence must be in accordance with the capital contribution or shareholding amount of each Thai partner or shareholder.

Evidence can be provided in one of the following forms:

Financial evidence issued by a bank to verify or demonstrate financial status.

Copy of bank statement for the past six months.

Copy of personal income tax or corporate income tax document (Form PorNgorDor.90 or PorNgorDor.91 for individuals; Form PorNgorDor.50 or PorNgorDor.51 for corporate shareholders).

Any other supporting document showing the source of funds used for the capital contribution.

The consultation period will be open until June 20, 2025, and the draft may be subject to additional revisions before it is finalized and made legally binding.

