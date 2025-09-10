Don't Believe Your Lyin' Eyes: Denmark's Battle Against AI Impersonation

As reported in the Guardian, the Danish government has decided to update its copyright laws to address the rise of AI-generated deepfakes...

As reported in the Guardian, the Danish government has decided to update its copyright laws to address the rise of AI-generated deepfakes. Deepfakes are defined as highly convincing digital replicas of a person's appearance and voice. The changes aim to give individuals control over their likeness, including their body, face, and voice.

The proposed legislation, believed to be the first of its kind in Europe, would allow individuals to request removal of unauthorized deepfake content from online platforms and seek compensation if their image or voice is used without consent. The change to Danish copyright law will reportedly cover unauthorized digital recreations of artists' performances, but parody and satire will remain legal exceptions under the new rules. If technology platforms fail to comply, they could face significant fines, and the issue may be escalated to the European Commission.

Culture Minister Jakob Engel-Schmidt reportedly hopes that the bill will send an "unequivocal message" that everyone has a right to protect their look and sound. While the government has reportedly secured broad political support, as of the time of writing, it remains to be seen whether the proposed bill will become law.

