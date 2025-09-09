An Average Saving Of 30% On Foreign Filing And Translation Costs

Discover why French technology transfer and early-stage investment company Erganeo chose Questel for its foreign patent filing and translation needs.

Erganeo supports the development and commercialization of breakthrough technologies—particularly in biotech, infotech (AI, IoT), and energy—through licensing or start-up creation. Since 2012, Erganeo has invested nearly €44 million, backed over 214 projects, signed more than 120 licenses, and helped launch around 30 high-impact startups. Needing to optimize foreign patent filing and translation costs it contacted Questel for support.

Challenges

Limited Resources

Erganeo's small in-house team faced a heavy workload managing the full patent lifecycle and relied on expensive outside counsel for foreign filing. Its aim was to reduce costs with Questel and incur no extra administrative burden.

Cost Sensitivity

Erganeo works with early-stage projects and academic institutions operating within tight budgets, requiring highly cost-efficient IP strategies.

Need for Specialized Expertise

Deep tech complexity requires experienced, professional partners to ensure robust and professional IP support for foreign patent filing and translation.

Scalability and Responsiveness

Erganeo's growing activity calls for flexible, responsive support from a dedicated partner.

Solution

Questel's end-to-end international patent filing and translation services lighten the load for small internal teams. The process for quoting, instructing, monitoring, and invoicing is simple and efficient.

Accurate forecasts and controlled spend thanks to full visibility on foreign filing costs and cost-efficient pricing geared to tight client budgets

With a team of seasoned attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and translators—each with over five years of experience—alongside state-of-the-art technology and ISO-certified processes, Questel is a trusted and qualified IP partner.

A dedicated client team and a global network of partners across all jurisdictions allow Questel to seamlessly scale and manage portfolios of any size—handling around 50,000 foreign filings annually for organizations of all types.

Outcomes

Questel has handled Erganeo's international patent filings and EP validations since 2023. Our all-in-one IP solution, including UPC opt-out services, recordals, and Orbit Intelligence, has streamlined support for Erganeo.

Notable Achievements

Savings on average of 30% on foreign filing and translation costs.

Erganeo's team focus on improving its IP operations while partnering with Questel to reduce costs and drive efficiency.

A flexible billing process with invoices sent directly to Erganeo or its clients.

