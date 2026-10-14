GRATA International presents a comparative overview of the enforceability of contracts executed by using electronic means across multiple jurisdictions, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, the Philippines, Russia, Türkiye and Uzbekistan.
The publication explores the key legal and practical aspects of electronic contracting, including the use of scanned copies, electronic and facsimile signatures, contracts concluded through online platforms and mobile applications, and the requirements for executing contracts entirely electronically. It also highlights key risks for businesses, evidentiary issues in disputes, cases where a paper original or specific form of signature may still be required, and the consequences of a compromised electronic signature or account.
Read the full material here.
You can view information on each country separately using the links in the list below.
List of countries and authors:
Armenia - Ani Hakobyan
Azerbaijan - Fidan Vahabova
Belarus - Veranika Klachko, Polina Sachava
Georgia - Ana Diasamidze
India - Aayushi Singh
Indonesia - Eddy Leks, Fitri Nabilla
Kazakhstan - Assel Gainedinova
Mongolia - Bolormaa Volodya, Khulan Ganbold, Baigali Battulga
Philippines - Krisanto Karlo Nicolas, Melissa Roe Mendoza
Russia - Alla Naglis, Vladislava Novokreshchenova, Marina Khasanova, Yulia Vyrypaeva
Türkiye - Kaan Gök, Aigerim Sabit Bıkmaz, Esra Dicle Bağlı
Uzbekistan - Javokhir Abdumalikov, Anora Turakhujaeva
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]