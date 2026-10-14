GRATA International examines the legal frameworks governing electronic contract execution across 13 jurisdictions in Asia, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East. The comparative analysis addresses critical questions about digital signatures, online platforms, evidentiary requirements, and the risks businesses face when traditional paper contracts are replaced by electronic alternatives.

GRATA International is a dynamically developing international law firm which provides services for projects in the countries of the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. More than 28 years 250 professionals in 19 countries advise major international and local firms. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles.

GRATA International presents a comparative overview of the enforceability of contracts executed by using electronic means across multiple jurisdictions, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, the Philippines, Russia, Türkiye and Uzbekistan.

The publication explores the key legal and practical aspects of electronic contracting, including the use of scanned copies, electronic and facsimile signatures, contracts concluded through online platforms and mobile applications, and the requirements for executing contracts entirely electronically. It also highlights key risks for businesses, evidentiary issues in disputes, cases where a paper original or specific form of signature may still be required, and the consequences of a compromised electronic signature or account.

Read the full material here.

You can view information on each country separately using the links in the list below.

List of countries and authors:

Armenia - Ani Hakobyan

Azerbaijan - Fidan Vahabova

Belarus - Veranika Klachko, Polina Sachava

Georgia - Ana Diasamidze

India - Aayushi Singh

Indonesia - Eddy Leks, Fitri Nabilla

Kazakhstan - Assel Gainedinova

Mongolia - Bolormaa Volodya, Khulan Ganbold, Baigali Battulga

Philippines - Krisanto Karlo Nicolas, Melissa Roe Mendoza

Russia - Alla Naglis, Vladislava Novokreshchenova, Marina Khasanova, Yulia Vyrypaeva

Türkiye - Kaan Gök, Aigerim Sabit Bıkmaz, Esra Dicle Bağlı

Uzbekistan - Javokhir Abdumalikov, Anora Turakhujaeva

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