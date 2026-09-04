Anti-Money Laundering Obligations Of Lawyers And Notaries - New Rules And Impact On The Legal Profession

Andrea Ziswiler and Rocco Rigozzi provide an insightful overview of the upcoming amendments to the Swiss Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) which will take effect later this year. The changes will bring lawyers and notaries under the scope of the Anti-Money Laundering Act for certain advisory activities. Discover the key compliance obligations and the exceptions that may apply, and its impact on the legal profession.

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Ticino Management, September 2026 Journal

Andrea Ziswiler and Rocco Rigozzi provide an insightful overview of the upcoming amendments to the Swiss Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) which will take effect later this year. The changes will bring lawyers and notaries under the scope of the Anti-Money Laundering Act for certain advisory activities. Discover the key compliance obligations and the exceptions that may apply, and its impact on the legal profession.

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