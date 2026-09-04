ARTICLE
4 September 2026

Anti-Money Laundering Obligations Of Lawyers And Notaries - New Rules And Impact On The Legal Profession

BK
Bär & Karrer

Contributor

Bär & Karrer logo
Bär & Karrer is a leading Swiss law firm with more than 200 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano, Zug, Basel and St. Moritz. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world. Most of our work has an international component. We have broad experience handling cross-border proceedings and transactions. Our extensive network consists of correspondent law firms which are all market leaders in their jurisdictions. Bär & Karrer was repeatedly awarded Switzerland Law Firm of the Year by the most important international legal ranking agencies in recent years.
Explore Firm Details
Andrea Ziswiler and Rocco Rigozzi provide an insightful overview of the upcoming amendments to the Swiss Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) which will take effect later this year. The changes will bring lawyers and notaries under the scope of the Anti-Money Laundering Act for certain advisory activities. Discover the key compliance obligations and the exceptions that may apply, and its impact on the legal profession.
Switzerland Corporate/Commercial Law
Andrea Ziswiler and Rocco Rigozzi
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Bär & Karrer are most popular:
  • within International Law, Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and Privacy topic(s)

Ticino Management, September 2026 Journal

Andrea Ziswiler and Rocco Rigozzi provide an insightful overview of the upcoming amendments to the Swiss Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) which will take effect later this year. The changes will bring lawyers and notaries under the scope of the Anti-Money Laundering Act for certain advisory activities. Discover the key compliance obligations and the exceptions that may apply, and its impact on the legal profession.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Andrea Ziswiler
Andrea Ziswiler
Photo of Rocco Rigozzi
Rocco Rigozzi
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More