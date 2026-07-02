Webinar 6th July 2026

Egypt and Russia, along with Asian nations, are forging stronger economic partnerships that create unprecedented opportunities for foreign investors...

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Building Bridges Across Asia, Russia and the Middle East. Business Formation and Market Entry: What Foreign Investors Should Know When Expanding into Egypt and Beyond

11.00 am Cairo time

As global economic dynamics continue to evolve, Egypt and Russia are increasingly exploring new avenues of cooperation in trade, investment, technology, culture and people-to-people engagement. Undoubtedly, the relationship between Egypt and Russia holds significant strategic importance in the contemporary global economy. Russia remains an important partner for many in areas such as energy, infrastructure, technology, manufacturing, education and logistics. At the same time, the Egyptian economy continue to offer vast opportunities for trade expansion, innovation, investment and industrial collaboration. Growing connectivity brings various legal disputes as well as the necessity to get updated on changing investment laws in the ARE. During a webinar we will discuss further enhanced opportunities for foreign investors in Egypt and Middle East.

Same development takes place between Asia and Egypt, in particular, two regions share a longstanding and trusted partnership that has expanded beyond traditional sectors to include business cooperation, entrepreneurship, digital innovation, education and cultural exchanges. The strengthening of commercial ties and increasing engagement between business communities create opportunities not only for bilateral growth but also for broader regional cooperation across Asia.

Why an investor needs to establish a company beforehand?

Establishing a company before launching a business is essential for protecting personal assets from business liabilities, opening dedicated bank accounts, and securing funding or corporate contracts. Setting up a legal structure—such as a Limited Liability Company (LLC) or One Person Company (OPC)—creates a separate legal entity, meaning your personal wealth is not at risk if the business incurs debts.

Any individual or corporate entity engaging in commercial, financial, or industrial business activities in Egypt must be registered in the Commercial Register at the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI). Registration through the GAFI Investors Services Center is mandatory to obtain a Commercial Register, Tax ID, and necessary operational licenses to work legally in the country.

As in every jurisdiction, it is quite normal that founders of companies usually encounter basic, preventable legal hurdles when starting a business. The most common are choosing the wrong business structure (exposing personal assets), relying on verbal agreements, misclassifying workers, neglecting intellectual property, and ignoring required local licenses and tax compliance. During our online meeting we will provide the Road map of setting up a legal structure in the ARE to avoid pitfalls.

Residence permit

If the investor plans to get a residence and work permits upon incorporation of a company, then 35 000 USD must be deposited to the bank account for one person.

Egypt offers an Egyptian Citizenship-by-Investment program, allowing foreign nationals to obtain an Egyptian passport by making a qualified capital investment, real estate purchase, or bank deposit. Foreign executives can also obtain renewable multi-year residency permits directly tied to their investment projects.

At what stage do you need to appoint the auditor?

The company already should appoint Auditor before the incorporation, as his name will be mentioned in the company’s Articles of Association.

Transfers of profits, dividends, or financial assets earned in Egypt back to home country

Investors are legally entitled to freely repatriate profits, dividends, and invested capital in foreign currency. However, localized foreign currency liquidity challenges historically cause occasional bottlenecks.

Profit repatriation from Egypt remains subject to currency control mechanisms that can constrain a foreign parent company's ability to freely transfer returns out of the country on its preferred timeline, and for sure the shareholders (juristic \ or Natural persons) should check with the bank’s administration first.

But repatriation of profits is possible if legal entity incorporates.

Can you hold 100% foreign ownership of a company’s capital?

In most industries, you can hold up to 100% foreign ownership of a company’s capital. Exceptions exist for specific sectors, such as maritime agency activities and real estate in the Sinai peninsula, which require Egyptian participation.

The primary regulatory body is the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI). GAFI streamlines the incorporation of joint-stock companies, limited liability companies, and foreign branches

At which sectors there are ownership restrictions for foreigners?

Certain strategic sectors in Egypt impose restrictions or outright prohibitions on foreign ownership, which materially limits the structural options available to multinational firms seeking full equity control (as like tourism companies, dispatching of Employees outside Egypt).

Turning your foreign judgment into an enforceable asset

Recognizing and enforcing a foreign judgment in Egypt requires filing a new lawsuit (Exequatur) in an Egyptian court of first instance. Egypt is not a party to many reciprocal enforcement treaties, so judgments from jurisdictions require strict adherence to statutory conditions.

Under Article 296 of the Egyptian Code of Civil Procedure, an Egyptian judge is legally required to verify that the jurisdiction where the judgment was issued would legally recognize and enforce an Egyptian court judgment. Here we are arriving at the "Reciprocity Trap": if you are attempting to enforce a ruling from a jurisdiction that lacks a specific treaty or established track record with Egypt (such as certain U.S. states or the UK), the Egyptian court may simply reject the enforcement. In the absence of a specific bilateral or multilateral treaty, Egypt requires proof of reciprocity—meaning the country that issued the judgment must also legally recognize and enforce Egyptian judgments.

Legal requirements:

Under Articles 296 and 298 of the Egyptian Civil and Commercial Procedure Code, your foreign judgment must meet the following cumulative criteria:

- the foreign court must have had jurisdiction over the dispute,

- the Egyptian courts must not have had jurisdiction and the dispute cannot fall under the exclusive jurisdiction of Egyptian courts (e.g., real estate situated in Egypt),

- due process requirement: all involved parties must have been properly summoned, duly notified, and rightfully represented in the foreign proceedings,

- finality: the decision must be a final, binding, and conclusive judgment (res judicata) in its country of origin, with no further avenues for appeal.

- no public policy violations: the judgment must not violate Egyptian public order, morals, or contradict any prior rulings issued by Egyptian courts.

Questions that will be discussed at the webinar:

Choosing the right corporate structure to establish your legal presence in Egypt – direct road map will be provided by our lawyers. Sadany&partners work with a fixed professional fee, a clear filing timeline, and every document accounted for. One firm - from decision to incorporate a company to commercial register. Based on experience foreign companies often fail on the licences they missed, and the filings nobody tracked. By the time it shows, the cost of fixing it is far higher than getting it right at the start. During a webinar a clear map for document authentication will be provided as documents will require a rigorous chain of authentication, from notarization in the origin country to legalization at the Egyptian Consulate. Registration is not the same as the right to operate a company. Sector licences, commercial register entries, and tax registrations each have their own conditions — and missing one stalls operations or invites penalties. Where shareholders of a legal entity are individuals, the process is generally more straightforward. Where the owner is a foreign corporate shareholder, the bank traces the ownership chain to the ultimate natural persons and reviews the supporting corporate documents — and the time this takes varies with the jurisdiction, the number of entities in the chain, and the quality of the documentation. Ethbat Tarikh (proof of date): companies cannot incorporate without a physical place of business. You must provide a lease agreement notarized with an Ethbat Tarikh at the local registry office. While virtual offices are legally acceptable at GAFI, the specific lease agreements must still meet rigid notarization and local authority standards. Arbitration as an effective alternative dispute resolution mechanism.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.