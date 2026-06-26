OFAC Issues Iran General License X For Energy And Shipping

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has issued Iran General License X, "Authorizing the Production, Delivery and Sale of Crude Oil, Petrochemical Products, and Petroleum...

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OFAC Issues Iran General License X Authorising Certain Energy and Shipping Activities

Overview

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has issued Iran General License X, "Authorizing the Production, Delivery and Sale of Crude Oil, Petrochemical Products, and Petroleum Products of Iranian-Origin through August 21, 2026." The licence provides temporary sanctions relief by authorising a broad range of transactions involving Iranian-origin crude oil, petroleum products and petrochemical products until 21 August 2026. The issuance of General License X represents a notable development in U.S. sanctions policy towards Iran’s energy sector. It allows activities that would otherwise be prohibited under U.S. sanctions regulations, subject to the terms and conditions set out by OFAC.

Scope of the Authorisation

General License X authorises transactions connected with the production, sale, purchase, transport, delivery and offloading of Iranian-origin crude oil, petroleum products and petrochemical products. The authorisation extends beyond the underlying commodities themselves and covers a range of supporting commercial and logistical activities required to facilitate lawful trade. Importantly, the licence also appears to encompass certain maritime and shipping-related services, including activities connected with vessel operations, port calls, docking, anchoring, bunkering, insurance and other services necessary for the movement and delivery of authorised cargoes. The licence is likely to be of particular interest to shipowners, charterers, insurers, port operators and other participants in the international shipping sector.

Key Considerations

While General License X provides significant sanctions relief, it should not be viewed as a blanket authorisation for all Iran-related activities. First, the licence is temporary, with an expiry date of 21 August 2026. Businesses seeking to rely on the authorisation should remain alert to any amendments, extensions or revocations issued by OFAC. Secondly, companies should carefully review the scope of the licence and ensure that their activities fall squarely within its terms. The existence of a general licence does not remove the need for appropriate sanctions due diligence, particularly where multiple counterparties, vessels, financial institutions or jurisdictions are involved. Thirdly, organisations operating in the energy, commodities, shipping and insurance sectors should continue to maintain robust compliance procedures, including counterparty screening, transaction monitoring and record-keeping. Activities that fall outside the scope of General License X, or which are prohibited under other sanctions authorities, may still expose businesses to enforcement and regulatory risks.

Conclusion

The issuance of General License X marks one of the most significant recent developments affecting Iran-related energy trade. By authorising a broad range of activities connected with the production, sale, transportation and delivery of Iranian-origin energy products, OFAC has created a temporary framework that may facilitate increased commercial activity in the sector. However, despite the breadth of the authorisation, businesses should proceed with caution. Careful review of the licence, ongoing due diligence and strong compliance controls will remain essential for organisations seeking to take advantage of the opportunities presented by General License X while managing continuing sanctions risks.

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