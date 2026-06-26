ARTICLE
26 June 2026

Courts As Battlegrounds: Between Democracy And Power

BK
Bär & Karrer

Contributor

Bär & Karrer logo
Bär & Karrer is a leading Swiss law firm with more than 200 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano, Zug, Basel and St. Moritz. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world. Most of our work has an international component. We have broad experience handling cross-border proceedings and transactions. Our extensive network consists of correspondent law firms which are all market leaders in their jurisdictions. Bär & Karrer was repeatedly awarded Switzerland Law Firm of the Year by the most important international legal ranking agencies in recent years.
Explore Firm Details
Bär & Karrer, a Swiss law firm, provides comprehensive legal services and business solutions. Contact their Zurich office for expert assistance with legal matters, or reach out through their online inquiry form for personalized support.
Switzerland Corporate/Commercial Law
Gabriel Müller and Max Speckert
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Bär & Karrer are most popular:
  • within International Law, Insurance and Privacy topic(s)

Courts have become central battlegrounds in the global struggle between democracy and political power. 

This article examines how legal institutions, once seen as neutral guardians of the rule of law, are increasingly instrumentalized for partisan interests – raising the stakes for the legitimacy and stability of democratic systems. Ultimately, the endurance of democracy depends not just on legal frameworks, but on public trust in the integrity of these institutions. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Gabriel Müller
Gabriel Müller
Photo of Max Speckert
Max Speckert
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More