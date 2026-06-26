Courts As Battlegrounds: Between Democracy And Power

- within International Law, Insurance and Privacy topic(s)
Courts have become central battlegrounds in the global struggle between democracy and political power.
This article examines how legal institutions, once seen as neutral guardians of the rule of law, are increasingly instrumentalized for partisan interests – raising the stakes for the legitimacy and stability of democratic systems. Ultimately, the endurance of democracy depends not just on legal frameworks, but on public trust in the integrity of these institutions.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]