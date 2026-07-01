Private M&A / PE Panel (Legal)

Bär & Karrer, a Swiss law firm, provides comprehensive legal services and business solutions. Contact their Zurich office for expert assistance with legal matters, or reach out through their online inquiry form for personalized support.

Bär & Karrer is a leading Swiss law firm with more than 200 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano, Zug, Basel and St. Moritz. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world. Most of our work has an international component. We have broad experience handling cross-border proceedings and transactions. Our extensive network consists of correspondent law firms which are all market leaders in their jurisdictions. Bär & Karrer was repeatedly awarded Switzerland Law Firm of the Year by the most important international legal ranking agencies in recent years.

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MQ-Libelle Museumsquartier, Business and Law Circle, Wien

Raphael will be on the panel on Private M&A / PE (legal) with Jan Bauer (Skadden), Christine Lenis (Bredin Prat), Benjamin Roth (WLRK), Jay Swain (Kirkland & Ellis) and Dirk Kramer (EMH Partners).

The event will host people and experts from the private M&A, public M&A and private equity industry and include a welcome address from the Austrian Minister of Economics.

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