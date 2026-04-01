Legal & Regulatory Updates | March Issue

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We are pleased to share the first edition of our Legal & Regulatory Updates for 2026, bringing together practical legal insight on key developments shaping Malta’s legal and business landscape.
In this edition, we explore:
- Proposed reforms to Malta’s merger control framework
- Probation under Maltese employment law
- Workplace protections and proposed reforms on violence and harassment
- Corporate sustainability reporting and ESG obligations
Whether you’re a business owner, legal professional, or corporate decision-maker, staying informed is staying ahead.
Read the latest edition and subscribe to receive future updates directly in your inbox.
Yours sincerely,
GVZH Advocates
Legal & Compliance Bulletin
This issue brings together notable legal, regulatory, and compliance developments across a range of sectors, focusing on changes that may have practical implications for your organisation. Our aim is to keep you informed and well-prepared in an evolving regulatory landscape.
Outlined below is an overview of the key updates from this quarter:
Malta Gaming Authority (MGA)
- On 12 March 2026, the MGA published its 2026 Supervisory Engagement Efforts, setting out key supervisory focus areas for the year, including compliance, player protection and sports betting integrity.
- On 27 February 2026, the MGA drew attention to the AMLA public consultations on draft Regulatory Technical Standards, which is relevant for authorised persons with AML/CFT obligations.
Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA)
- On 24 February 2026, the MFSA published its Supervisory Priorities for 2026, with a strong focus on financial crime compliance, consumer protection and cross-border supervision.
- On 12 January 2026, the MFSA launched its revised regime for Sponsors, strengthening the regulatory framework for Malta’s capital markets.
- On 9 January 2026, the MFSA also published a Strategic Update, confirming continued work on supervisory and regulatory reform through 2026.
Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU)
- On 17 February 2026, the FIAU published the latest FATF Public Statements, reminding subject persons of their obligations in relation to high-risk jurisdictions and jurisdictions under increased monitoring.
- During Q1 2026, the FIAU also continued its supervisory focus through the 2026 Risk Evaluation Questionnaire (REQ) cycle for subject persons.
Information and Data Protection Commissioner (IDPC)
- On 19 March 2026, the IDPC announced its participation in the EDPB Coordinated Enforcement Framework 2026, focused on transparency and information obligations under the GDPR.
- On 18 February 2026, the IDPC welcomed publication of the EDPB’s report on the right to erasure, which is a useful indicator of enforcement and compliance priorities.
- On 13 February 2026, the IDPC also highlighted the EDPB Work Programme 2026–2027, which gives a broader indication of upcoming regulatory and enforcement themes.
Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA)
- On 2 February 2026 (published 9 February 2026), the MCCAA issued a Notification of Concentration in terms of the Control of Concentrations Regulations, reflecting continued merger control activity during the quarter.
The Food Safety and Security Authority (FSSA)
- On 21 March 2026, the Food Safety and Security Authority issued a Food Safety and Security Authority Notice concerning an unsafe food product, showing continued public-facing regulatory activity under its food safety mandate.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]