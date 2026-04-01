Legal & Regulatory Updates | March Issue

We are pleased to share the first edition of our Legal & Regulatory Updates for 2026, bringing together practical legal insight on key developments shaping Malta’s legal and business landscape.

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We are pleased to share the first edition of our Legal & Regulatory Updates for 2026, bringing together practical legal insight on key developments shaping Malta’s legal and business landscape.

In this edition, we explore:

Proposed reforms to Malta’s merger control framework

Probation under Maltese employment law

Workplace protections and proposed reforms on violence and harassment

Corporate sustainability reporting and ESG obligations

Whether you’re a business owner, legal professional, or corporate decision-maker, staying informed is staying ahead.

Read the latest edition and subscribe to receive future updates directly in your inbox.

Yours sincerely,

GVZH Advocates

Legal & Compliance Bulletin

This issue brings together notable legal, regulatory, and compliance developments across a range of sectors, focusing on changes that may have practical implications for your organisation. Our aim is to keep you informed and well-prepared in an evolving regulatory landscape.

Outlined below is an overview of the key updates from this quarter:

Malta Gaming Authority (MGA)

On 12 March 2026, the MGA published its 2026 Supervisory Engagement Efforts, setting out key supervisory focus areas for the year, including compliance, player protection and sports betting integrity.

On 27 February 2026, the MGA drew attention to the AMLA public consultations on draft Regulatory Technical Standards, which is relevant for authorised persons with AML/CFT obligations.

Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA)

On 24 February 2026, the MFSA published its Supervisory Priorities for 2026, with a strong focus on financial crime compliance, consumer protection and cross-border supervision.

On 12 January 2026, the MFSA launched its revised regime for Sponsors, strengthening the regulatory framework for Malta’s capital markets.

On 9 January 2026, the MFSA also published a Strategic Update, confirming continued work on supervisory and regulatory reform through 2026.

Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU)

On 17 February 2026, the FIAU published the latest FATF Public Statements, reminding subject persons of their obligations in relation to high-risk jurisdictions and jurisdictions under increased monitoring.

During Q1 2026, the FIAU also continued its supervisory focus through the 2026 Risk Evaluation Questionnaire (REQ) cycle for subject persons.

Information and Data Protection Commissioner (IDPC)

On 19 March 2026, the IDPC announced its participation in the EDPB Coordinated Enforcement Framework 2026, focused on transparency and information obligations under the GDPR.

On 18 February 2026, the IDPC welcomed publication of the EDPB’s report on the right to erasure, which is a useful indicator of enforcement and compliance priorities.

On 13 February 2026, the IDPC also highlighted the EDPB Work Programme 2026–2027, which gives a broader indication of upcoming regulatory and enforcement themes.

Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA)

On 2 February 2026 (published 9 February 2026), the MCCAA issued a Notification of Concentration in terms of the Control of Concentrations Regulations, reflecting continued merger control activity during the quarter.

The Food Safety and Security Authority (FSSA)

On 21 March 2026, the Food Safety and Security Authority issued a Food Safety and Security Authority Notice concerning an unsafe food product, showing continued public-facing regulatory activity under its food safety mandate.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.