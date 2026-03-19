Doing Business Before Turning 18? Malta’s New Youth Enterprise Regulations Now Offer A Legal Vehicle To Match.

Maltese law historically offered no dedicated corporate vehicle for these young individuals. Under the pre-existing framework, 16- and 17-year-olds remained under parental authority for business matters.

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A generation of young entrepreneurs, content creators and app developers can now formalise their ventures under a dedicated corporate framework without waiting for their 18th birthday.

The emergence of streaming platforms, social commerce, and digital services has fundamentally altered the feasability of starting a business when young. Young entrepreneurs are building online audiences and revenue streams on platforms such as YouTube and Twitch, developing technical skills in video production, coding, and digital marketing, and accumulated real-world commercial experience, all before being legally permitted to formalise that activity in many jurisdictions.

Maltese law historically offered no dedicated corporate vehicle for these young individuals. Under the pre-existing framework, 16- and 17-year-olds remained under parental authority for business matters. To legally trade, minors had to navigate a complex civil court process to obtain capacity to sign binding contracts, and banks routinely denied them business accounts, citing their limited liability for debts.

The Companies Act (Youth Enterprise) Regulations, 2026 (the “Regulations“) address this gap, creating a tailored form of private limited liability company through which minors may engage in commercial activity under structured oversight, removing the legal barriers that previously stood between young entrepreneurs and the formalisation of their projects. Registration and ongoing compliance are administered by the Malta Business Registry (“MBR“).

Main Features and Comparison with Companies

The principal features of a youth enterprise under the Regulations are:

Separate Legal Personality – A youth enterprise is a private limited liability company with separate legal personality. It may enter into contracts and hold property in its own name, mirroring the fundamental characteristic of a limited liability company.

Share Capital – Authorised share capital must be between €100 and €20,000, with a minimum paid-up capital of €100 per member upon formation. All members hold equal voting rights regardless of their financial contribution, which is a departure from the traditional corporate model, where voting rights typically track shareholding.

Formation and Name – Only natural persons aged 16 or 17 who are resident in Malta may incorporate a youth enterprise, acting in their own name. The company name must include “Youth Enterprise” or “YE”, providing immediate public notice of its special status.

VAT Status – A youth enterprise must qualify as a small enterprise under Part One of the Sixth Schedule to the VAT Act and be registered under Article 11 thereof, situating it within the existing small-enterprise VAT framework while constraining the scale of operations.

Memorandum and Articles – The memorandum must state the enterprise’s name, registered office and email, objects (which cannot be those of a holding entity), share capital details, member names, and the mentor’s name, identification document number, and correspondence address.

Conversion into a Commercial Partnership – Once all members attain the age of eighteen, they may apply to the Registrar to convert the youth enterprise into a commercial partnership regulated by the Companies Act. This carries forward the legal continuity of the entity, transforming it into a fully-fledged private limited company.

Protection of Minors

Given that the youth enterprise confers legal personality and commercial capacity upon minors, the Regulations include a number of built-in safeguards to protect their interests:

Membership is restricted to natural persons aged sixteen or seventeen who are ordinarily resident in Malta, regardless of nationality.

Parental Consent – A declaration signed by the members’ parents exercising parental authority, guardians, or tutors must be submitted to the Registrar upon incorporation, confirming their permission for the minor to act as a member.

Conflict of Interest Declarations – Each member must declare that they are not involved in any competing youth enterprise or company and confirm to the MBR that no conflict of interest exists.

The Mandatory Mentor – A mentor must be appointed at registration and remain in place throughout the youth enterprise’s existence. Mentors must be at least twenty-five years old, resident in Malta, and possess a minimum of five years’ commercial experience. They must act in the best interest of the enterprise and its members, exercising the reasonable skill, care, and diligence of a bonus paterfamilias. Responsibilities include advising on strategic planning, imparting practical business knowledge, and fostering entrepreneurial skills. The mentor must monitor progress against the business plan at least quarterly, but may not hold an executive position, participate in daily management, or vote unless required to break a deadlock.

MBR Oversight – Basic accounts must be filed annually. Each member must complete at least 20 hours of training per year in business, compliance, or financial literacy, verified by the mentor or the MBR, with a signed training return submitted to the Registrar every six months.

Concluding Remarks

The Regulations offer a structurally coherent answer to a real and growing gap: a generation already generating revenue in the digital economy, but locked out of the legal infrastructure needed to do so properly. By pairing legal personality and clear capital requirements with robust safeguards for minors, the framework takes youth entrepreneurship seriously without cutting corners on protection. Members are not treated as employees and remain eligible for the students’ maintenance grant, ensuring participation does not prejudice educational support. Once all members reach eighteen, conversion into a commercial partnership under the Companies Act provides a natural pathway into full-scale commercial activity. For the young content creator, app developer, or digital entrepreneur ready to formalise what they have already built, the youth enterprise offers an accessible, accountable, and legally available starting point.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.