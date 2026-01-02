Top 5 British Virgin Islands Publications Of 2025

Mark J. Forte’s articles from Conyers are most popular:
- in North America
Conyers are most popular:
- within Strategy topic(s)
- with readers working within the Utilities industries
The most-read publications out of our British Virgin Islands office in 2025 reflect readers' continued interest in the evolving legal, regulatory and commercial landscape of the jurisdiction. From recent legislative amendments and corporate transactions to asset recovery, insolvency, and the development of the BVI Commercial Court, these insights supported informed decision making for businesses and stakeholders operating across borders.
BVI topics that engaged our readers in 2025:
- Recent Amendments to BVI Company Law: Key Changes: This article outlines recent amendments to BVI company law that came into effect on 2 January 2025. It highlights key updates clients should be aware of and notes that companies incorporated before this day generally benefit from a six-month transitional period, with no immediate action required.
- BVI Corporate Review – Q1 2025: The Q1 2025 edition of the quarterly BVI Corporate Review highlighted strong corporate activity in the jurisdiction. It covered key transactions and provided insights into recent legislative changes, helping navigate the evolving BVI companies law landscape. Sign up for future editions here.
- From Dissolution to Liquidation: Creditor-Led Restoration of Dissolved BVI Companies: Recent amendments to the BVI Business Companies Act mean companies are now deemed dissolved immediately upon being struck off, with no grace period. This article highlights why creditor-led restoration has become increasingly critical, particularly as a dissolved company's assets vest in the Crown, making timely restoration essential for effective recovery and liquidation.
- Sunrise Radio Considered – Is a Debt-for-equity Swap Carried Out at an Undervalue Unfairly Prejudicial?: This article analyses a March 2025 BVI Court of Appeal decision addressing whether a debt-for-equity swap carried out at an undervalue constituted unfair prejudice. As the first BVI appellant consideration of Re Sunrise Radio and a recent examination of section 1841 of the BVI Business Companies Act, the judgment provides important guidance on restructuring transactions and unfair prejudice claims.
- A Specialist Court for a Global Hub: Celebrating 15 Years of BVI Commercial Court: 2025 marks 15 years of the BVI Commercial Court, highlighting its pivotal role in supporting the Territory's evolution as a leading international financial centre. This article reflects on the Court's origins, its specialist focus on complex commercial disputes, and its contribution to the efficiency, credibility and global standing of the BVI's legal system.
Conyers is committed to keeping you up to date on all key developments in the British Virgin Islands. Explore our Insights & Resources page to access the full library of our publications by area of interest.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]