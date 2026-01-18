Affordable M&A Services In Egypt2026 | Sadany & Partners Law Firm

You will need high-level legal consultancy when it comes to mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in Egypt. However, you must ensure that the cost of this consultancy supports your business growth. Sadany & Partners Law Firm offers affordable services in the field of M&A, focusing on combining legal expertise, transparent pricing, and strategic value to support your business plans.

Importance of M&A affordable legal services

M&A transactions often involve high initial and final costs, including due diligence, regulatory requirements, documentation, approvals, integration, and post-deal compliance. Therefore, without careful legal planning, you may experience the following:

Unexpected legal fees.

Delays may lead to higher consultancy costs.

Hidden obligations increase the total cost of ownership.

Inefficient structures increase tax costs and regulatory burdens.

Partnering with a law firm that focuses on providing cost-effective M&A services ensures that your legal expenses are commensurate with the size and complexity of the transaction - unleashing your true growth potential without compromising legal security.

The Egyptian M&A Market – What You Need to Know

Egypt continues to be an attractive market for M&A, supported by reforms and investor incentives:

The Companies Law 159 of 1981 (and its Executive Regulations) regulates corporate transactions, including M&A.

Investment Law 72 of 2017 supports foreign investment, joint ventures, and innovative transaction structures.

Recent commentary suggests that private M&A transactions in Egypt should take into account tax implications, regulatory compliance, and structuring options.

In such an environment, affordable legal support for M&A transactions provides a smart balance between cost, speed and risk mitigation.

Affordable M&A service package

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we offer a clear, multi-tiered service model, which means you only pay for what your transaction requires.

A. Basic M&A Support Package

✔ For small or medium-sized transactions.

Our Basic M&A Support Package includes:

Initial structuring advice (share deal versus asset deal)

Basic review of legal due diligence

Drafting of key transaction documents

Submitting files to the relevant Egyptian authorities

Outcome: A cost-effective route to a legally sound transaction.

b. Standard M&A Support Package

✔For medium-complexity transactions (foreign parties, multiple parties, regulatory approvals).

Includes the whole of Package (a), plus:

Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) (employment, taxation, regulation)

Support for sales and purchase agreement (SPA/APA) and share purchase agreement (SHA) negotiations

Drafting contracts in Arabic and English

Post-closure support (registration, licensing, integration oversight)

Outcome: Balanced legal services without overcharging businesses.

c. Premium M&A services package

✔ For high-value or complex transactions (cross-border, listed companies, multi-jurisdictional).

Package (b) includes everything in package (a), plus:

Comprehensive document review and customised structuring

Coordination with foreign legal advisors and multiple jurisdictions

Competition/antitrust regulatory strategy, regulatory filings

Post-transaction ongoing legal monitoring (compliance, governance).

Outcome: High-quality legal services at transparent, fixed or set prices instead of open invoices and hourly billing.

Example – Affordable M&A transactions in progress

An Egyptian technology start-up wanted to merge with a smaller local competitor to expand its operations. The budget restrictions were considerable.

Our Methodology:

We advised the client to use a share purchase structure to save on registration and transfer costs. We selected our basic support package, focusing on contracts and regulatory registration. We conducted a thorough review to identify only the key risks (intellectual property rights, employee rights). We drafted the sale and purchase agreement and accompanying agreements in two languages. We drafted a bilingual sales and purchase agreement and its accompanying agreements.

Outcome: The transaction was closed on schedule, while keeping legal costs reasonable, and the client gained a commercial advantage from the merger without the burden of significant legal expenditure.

Transparent costs and predictable timetables

Package Typical Duration Cost Model Primary support 4-8 weeks Fixed fee / maximum limit Standard support 6-12 weeks Fixed fees plus completion fees Outstanding service 10-16 weeks Fixed fee + success rate/or volume

Before starting work, we provide you with a written cost estimate and detailed scope so you know exactly what you are paying for – no hidden charges.

Why us?

Transparent pricing: We provide written cost estimates, clear results, and avoid scope creep.

Bilingual wording: Arabic and English documents, suitable for local and international parties.

Local experience: In-depth knowledge of Egyptian corporate, competition and investment laws.

Flexible pricing: Packages tailored specifically to the size, complexity and budget of the transaction.

Results-oriented service: Our focus is on closing transactions, not just preparing legal documents.

We believe that legal excellence and cost-effectiveness are not mutually exclusive; rather, they must be aligned.

Conclusion

When pursuing an M&A transaction in Egypt, the cost of legal advice should not be a barrier. With our tailored service model, you can obtain effective strategic legal support at a price that suits your business.

Our affordable M&A service packages give you access to expert legal advice at no extra cost. Whether you are closing a simple transaction or pursuing a large-scale acquisition, we help you structure, negotiate, and close the transaction with confidence and cost control.

Originally published 28 December 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.