Affordable M&A Services In Egypt2026 | Sadany & Partners Law Firm

- within Immigration, Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Employment and HR topic(s)
- in Middle East
You will need high-level legal consultancy when it comes to mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in Egypt. However, you must ensure that the cost of this consultancy supports your business growth. Sadany & Partners Law Firm offers affordable services in the field of M&A, focusing on combining legal expertise, transparent pricing, and strategic value to support your business plans.
Importance of M&A affordable legal services
M&A transactions often involve high initial and final costs, including due diligence, regulatory requirements, documentation, approvals, integration, and post-deal compliance. Therefore, without careful legal planning, you may experience the following:
- Unexpected legal fees.
- Delays may lead to higher consultancy costs.
- Hidden obligations increase the total cost of ownership.
- Inefficient structures increase tax costs and regulatory burdens.
Partnering with a law firm that focuses on providing cost-effective M&A services ensures that your legal expenses are commensurate with the size and complexity of the transaction - unleashing your true growth potential without compromising legal security.
The Egyptian M&A Market – What You Need to Know
Egypt continues to be an attractive market for M&A, supported by reforms and investor incentives:
- The Companies Law 159 of 1981 (and its Executive Regulations) regulates corporate transactions, including M&A.
- Investment Law 72 of 2017 supports foreign investment, joint ventures, and innovative transaction structures.
- Recent commentary suggests that private M&A transactions in Egypt should take into account tax implications, regulatory compliance, and structuring options.
In such an environment, affordable legal support for M&A transactions provides a smart balance between cost, speed and risk mitigation.
Affordable M&A service package
At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we offer a clear, multi-tiered service model, which means you only pay for what your transaction requires.
A. Basic M&A Support Package
✔ For small or medium-sized transactions.
Our Basic M&A Support Package includes:
- Initial structuring advice (share deal versus asset deal)
- Basic review of legal due diligence
- Drafting of key transaction documents
- Submitting files to the relevant Egyptian authorities
Outcome: A cost-effective route to a legally sound transaction.
b. Standard M&A Support Package
✔For medium-complexity transactions (foreign parties, multiple parties, regulatory approvals).
Includes the whole of Package (a), plus:
- Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) (employment, taxation, regulation)
- Support for sales and purchase agreement (SPA/APA) and share purchase agreement (SHA) negotiations
- Drafting contracts in Arabic and English
- Post-closure support (registration, licensing, integration oversight)
Outcome: Balanced legal services without overcharging businesses.
c. Premium M&A services package
✔ For high-value or complex transactions (cross-border, listed companies, multi-jurisdictional).
Package (b) includes everything in package (a), plus:
- Comprehensive document review and customised structuring
- Coordination with foreign legal advisors and multiple jurisdictions
- Competition/antitrust regulatory strategy, regulatory filings
- Post-transaction ongoing legal monitoring (compliance, governance).
Outcome: High-quality legal services at transparent, fixed or set prices instead of open invoices and hourly billing.
Example – Affordable M&A transactions in progress
An Egyptian technology start-up wanted to merge with a smaller local competitor to expand its operations. The budget restrictions were considerable.
Our Methodology:
- We advised the client to use a share purchase structure to save on registration and transfer costs.
- We selected our basic support package, focusing on contracts and regulatory registration.
- We conducted a thorough review to identify only the key risks (intellectual property rights, employee rights).
- We drafted the sale and purchase agreement and accompanying agreements in two languages.
- We drafted a bilingual sales and purchase agreement and its accompanying agreements.
Outcome: The transaction was closed on schedule, while keeping legal costs reasonable, and the client gained a commercial advantage from the merger without the burden of significant legal expenditure.
Transparent costs and predictable timetables
|
Package
|
Typical Duration
|
Cost Model
|
Primary support
|
4-8 weeks
|
Fixed fee / maximum limit
|
Standard support
|
6-12 weeks
|
Fixed fees plus completion fees
|
Outstanding service
|
10-16 weeks
|
Fixed fee + success rate/or volume
Before starting work, we provide you with a written cost estimate and detailed scope so you know exactly what you are paying for – no hidden charges.
Why us?
- Transparent pricing: We provide written cost estimates, clear results, and avoid scope creep.
- Bilingual wording: Arabic and English documents, suitable for local and international parties.
- Local experience: In-depth knowledge of Egyptian corporate, competition and investment laws.
- Flexible pricing: Packages tailored specifically to the size, complexity and budget of the transaction.
- Results-oriented service: Our focus is on closing transactions, not just preparing legal documents.
We believe that legal excellence and cost-effectiveness are not mutually exclusive; rather, they must be aligned.
Conclusion
When pursuing an M&A transaction in Egypt, the cost of legal advice should not be a barrier. With our tailored service model, you can obtain effective strategic legal support at a price that suits your business.
Our affordable M&A service packages give you access to expert legal advice at no extra cost. Whether you are closing a simple transaction or pursuing a large-scale acquisition, we help you structure, negotiate, and close the transaction with confidence and cost control.
Originally published 28 December 2025.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.