18 January 2026

Affordable M&A Services In Egypt2026 | Sadany & Partners Law Firm

Sadany & Partners Law Firm

Contributor

Sadany&Partners Law Firm is one of Egypt’s pioneering law firms. Since its inception, the firm has worked tirelessly on providing innovative legal solutions that help clients reach their ideal outcomes. The Firm has vast expertise in offering legal consultation to both public and private sector companies, as well as to many government authorities and ministries. The Firm has represented hundreds of clients before arbitration tribunals in local and international disputes and before Egyptian courts of different degrees. Based on our conviction that the client’s best interest is our goal, and that clients are our partners for success, we are committed to developing our capacities and enhancing the skills needed to meet clients’ needs and guarantee their satisfaction.
Egypt Corporate/Commercial Law
Sadany & Partners
You will need high-level legal consultancy when it comes to mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in Egypt. However, you must ensure that the cost of this consultancy supports your business growth. Sadany & Partners Law Firm offers affordable services in the field of M&A, focusing on combining legal expertise, transparent pricing, and strategic value to support your business plans.

Importance of M&A affordable legal services

M&A transactions often involve high initial and final costs, including due diligence, regulatory requirements, documentation, approvals, integration, and post-deal compliance. Therefore, without careful legal planning, you may experience the following:

  • Unexpected legal fees.
  • Delays may lead to higher consultancy costs.
  • Hidden obligations increase the total cost of ownership.
  • Inefficient structures increase tax costs and regulatory burdens.

Partnering with a law firm that focuses on providing cost-effective M&A services ensures that your legal expenses are commensurate with the size and complexity of the transaction - unleashing your true growth potential without compromising legal security.

The Egyptian M&A Market – What You Need to Know

Egypt continues to be an attractive market for M&A, supported by reforms and investor incentives:

  • The Companies Law 159 of 1981 (and its Executive Regulations) regulates corporate transactions, including M&A.
  • Investment Law 72 of 2017 supports foreign investment, joint ventures, and innovative transaction structures.
  • Recent commentary suggests that private M&A transactions in Egypt should take into account tax implications, regulatory compliance, and structuring options.

In such an environment, affordable legal support for M&A transactions provides a smart balance between cost, speed and risk mitigation.

Affordable M&A service package

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we offer a clear, multi-tiered service model, which means you only pay for what your transaction requires.

A. Basic M&A Support Package

✔ For small or medium-sized transactions.

Our Basic M&A Support Package includes:

  • Initial structuring advice (share deal versus asset deal)
  • Basic review of legal due diligence
  • Drafting of key transaction documents
  • Submitting files to the relevant Egyptian authorities

Outcome: A cost-effective route to a legally sound transaction.

b. Standard M&A Support Package

✔For medium-complexity transactions (foreign parties, multiple parties, regulatory approvals).

Includes the whole of Package (a), plus:

  • Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) (employment, taxation, regulation)
  • Support for sales and purchase agreement (SPA/APA) and share purchase agreement (SHA) negotiations
  • Drafting contracts in Arabic and English
  • Post-closure support (registration, licensing, integration oversight)

Outcome: Balanced legal services without overcharging businesses.

c. Premium M&A services package

✔ For high-value or complex transactions (cross-border, listed companies, multi-jurisdictional).

Package (b) includes everything in package (a), plus:

  • Comprehensive document review and customised structuring
  • Coordination with foreign legal advisors and multiple jurisdictions
  • Competition/antitrust regulatory strategy, regulatory filings
  • Post-transaction ongoing legal monitoring (compliance, governance).

Outcome: High-quality legal services at transparent, fixed or set prices instead of open invoices and hourly billing.

Example – Affordable M&A transactions in progress

An Egyptian technology start-up wanted to merge with a smaller local competitor to expand its operations. The budget restrictions were considerable.

Our Methodology:

  1. We advised the client to use a share purchase structure to save on registration and transfer costs.
  2. We selected our basic support package, focusing on contracts and regulatory registration.
  3. We conducted a thorough review to identify only the key risks (intellectual property rights, employee rights).
  4. We drafted the sale and purchase agreement and accompanying agreements in two languages.
  5. We drafted a bilingual sales and purchase agreement and its accompanying agreements.

Outcome: The transaction was closed on schedule, while keeping legal costs reasonable, and the client gained a commercial advantage from the merger without the burden of significant legal expenditure.

Transparent costs and predictable timetables

Package

Typical Duration

Cost Model

Primary support

4-8 weeks

Fixed fee / maximum limit

Standard support

6-12 weeks

Fixed fees plus completion fees

Outstanding service

10-16 weeks

Fixed fee + success rate/or volume

Before starting work, we provide you with a written cost estimate and detailed scope so you know exactly what you are paying for – no hidden charges.

Why us?

  • Transparent pricing: We provide written cost estimates, clear results, and avoid scope creep.
  • Bilingual wording: Arabic and English documents, suitable for local and international parties.
  • Local experience: In-depth knowledge of Egyptian corporate, competition and investment laws.
  • Flexible pricing: Packages tailored specifically to the size, complexity and budget of the transaction.
  • Results-oriented service: Our focus is on closing transactions, not just preparing legal documents.

We believe that legal excellence and cost-effectiveness are not mutually exclusive; rather, they must be aligned.

Conclusion

When pursuing an M&A transaction in Egypt, the cost of legal advice should not be a barrier. With our tailored service model, you can obtain effective strategic legal support at a price that suits your business.

Our affordable M&A service packages give you access to expert legal advice at no extra cost. Whether you are closing a simple transaction or pursuing a large-scale acquisition, we help you structure, negotiate, and close the transaction with confidence and cost control.

Originally published 28 December 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Sadany & Partners
