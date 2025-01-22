The Apostille Explained: How To Obtain It And Why It Matters

Before May 2011, attesting documents in Oman for international use and vice versa was a complicated and costly procedure. A person would need to obtain various local and international governmental approvals in order to confirm the authenticity of any official document and ensure it is valid for use in foreign jurisdictions. However, ever since Oman joined the Apostille Convention, this extensive and prolonged process has been abolished, and the process of authentication is significantly simpler now.

What is an Apostille stamp?

In 1961, a global treaty known as the Hague Convention Abolishing the Requirements of Legislation for Foreign Public Documents, or the Apostille Convention, was established. The primary goal of this convention is to simplify the validation process of official documents for the purpose of international use. Instead of a complicated verification process which was previously required, now documents are legally valid for use by the application of an Apostille stamp, which confirms that the appropriate authority was responsible for its verification. Once a document has the Apostille stamp, it is ready to be used in a foreign country in order to acquire the necessary services or benefits.

What kind of documents need to be validated?

Certain official documents, such as educational diplomas, business contracts, powers of attorney, medical records, and birth certificates, must be attested before they can be used abroad.

How has the Apostille Convention simplified the process of document attestation in Oman?

Since the adoption of the Apostille Convention, the process of document attestation has become simpler, requiring fewer locations to visit and signatures to obtain. For instance, an educational certificate must first be attested in its original language or via a certified translator, accredited by the Ministry of Higher Education. Subsequently, the Apostille Stamp may be placed on the certificate. The Apostille stamp is placed on the document after verifying the document and its previous authentications, which confirms the document's authenticity. Finally, the document, along with the Apostille certificate, is returned to the applicant, making it ready for international use.

Where can you get your documents Apostilled in Oman?

According to the Royal Decree 32/2008, Chapter 2, Article 4, Section T, the Foreign Ministry specialises in attesting all sorts of credentials, paperwork, and documents issued by the ministries and governmental authorities in the Sultanate, as well as those verified by the Sultanate's embassies overseas. Recently, Oman Post has assumed this service.

Conclusion

The Apostille Convention ensures that the verification of documents intended for international use is significantly easier to obtain. Furthermore, it guarantees the authenticity of said documents that are being used for official purposes in another country. It is, of course, essential to note that the receiving country must also be a part of the Apostille Convention.

Originally published September 25, 2024.

