E Commerce And Decree 85 – What You Must Know

Overview of Decree 85/2021 regarding e-commerce on social networks

Effective from January 1, 2022, Decree 85/2021 provides significant amendments impacting foreign investors in Vietnam's e-commerce sector, particularly in areas involving social networks that facilitate transactions between businesses and consumers. Below, we summarize key provisions affecting e-commerce operations via social networks

Social network as e-commerce trading platform

Under Decree 85/2021, a social network is classified as an e-commerce trading platform if it meets the following criteria:

Platform Activities: The network allows users to (i) open online shops to display or introduce goods/services, (ii) open accounts to contract with customers, or (iii) host shopping sections where users post sales information. Payment of Fees: Users on the platform, directly or indirectly, pay fees to engage in the activities above.

Responsibilities of E-commerce Trading Platform Providers

Registration for e-commerce trading platform. To provide e-commerce services in Vietnam, foreign entities must register with the Ministry of Industry and Trade. Without its commercial presence in Vietnam, these entities must establish a representative office or appoint an authorized representative in the country.

E-commerce trading platform obligations. Decree 85/2021 outlines critical responsibilities for e-commerce platforms, including:

Regulatory Contact Point: Designate a contact to receive and respond to regulatory information requests about legal violations, with a 24-hour response time. Representation of Foreign Sellers: Represent foreign sellers on the platform in consumer complaint resolution and notify tax obligations for these sellers. Consumer Complaint Handling: Act as a point of contact for consumer complaints in transactions involving multiple parties. Order Record Retention: Retain records of orders as required by the Law on Accounting. Liability for Damages: Jointly compensate for damages arising from failure to address legal violations on the platform.

Market access conditions for foreign investors in e-commerce trading platform

For foreign investors aiming to establish a commercial presence, Decree 85/2021 imposes two conditions

Investment Forms: Foreign investors may only invest through a new or existing company in Vietnam, with other structures (e.g., business cooperation contracts) not permitted; and National Security Appraisal: If the foreign investor holds control over one or more of the top five e-commerce companies in Vietnam (as identified by the Ministry of Industry and Trade), an appraisal by the Ministry of Public Security is required.

