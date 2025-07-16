Chinese New Governance Paradigm For Livestream Sale

China's livestream e-commerce industry has experienced explosive growth in recent years, which has revolutionized traditional retail models by combining information dissemination, real-time interaction, instant purchasing and even the entertainment.

In the first three quarters of 2024, total retail sales in China amounted to 35.36 trillion yuan, up 3.3 percent year-on-year. Over the same period, online retail sales in China totaled 10.89 trillion yuan, up 8.6 percent year-on-year. Of that amount, online retail sales of physical goods reached 9.07 trillion yuan, accounting for 25.7 percent of total retail sales, up 7.9 percent year-on-year.1 In particular, both the "Double Eleven" (Nov 11) shopping festival and the midyear "618" shopping carnival, mark the continuous rise in online sales revenueeach year.

However, this rapid expansion has been accompanied by numerous regulatory challenges, including false advertising, counterfeit goods, and consumer rights violations. In response, China's State Administration for Market Regulation ("SAMR") and the Cyberspace Administration of China ("CAC") jointly issued the Regulations for the Supervision and Administration of Livestream E-commerce (Draft for Comment) ("the Draft Measures") on June 10, 2025, with public opinion being solicited till July 10, 2025. The Draft Measures employ approaches to addressing unique challenges posed by this emerging business model, representing a significant step toward comprehensive regulation of this dynamic industrial sector.

Dual Governance Mechanism Addressing Regulatory Challenges of Livestream E-commerce

The rapid expansion and rise of livestream e-commerce has been accompanied by significant regulatory challenges, such as false advertising and exaggerated claims, sales of counterfeit and substandard products, price manipulation and even the data fraud.

These issues have prompted regulatory responses at both local and national levels. At the national level, relevant provisions in (i) the E-commerce Law of the People's Republic of China ("PRC"), (ii) the Measures for the Supervision and Administration of Network Transactions and (iii) the Guiding Opinions on Strengthening the Standardized Management of Network Live Broadcasting can be applicable to governance and compliance matters for livestream sales.

Additionally, prior to the Draft Measures, several provinces and municipalities have already implemented local regulations or guiding rules. For instance, Hangzhou's Livestream E-Commerce Industry Compliance Guidelines("Hangzhou Guidelines") have been published on the website of Economy and Information Technology Department of Zhejiang Province on June 24, 2024.2 Although it is expressly stated in Hangzhou Guidelines that such guidelines are advocacy and guiding opinions and cannot be directly used as the basis for administrative law enforcement,3 detailed provisions in Hangzhou Guidelines can provide relatively clear guidance to livestream e-commerce participants in such vibrant e-commerce region as well as China's first pilot zone for cross-border e-commerce.

However, with the rise of livestream e-commerce and emergence of new business model in such industrial sector, it is pivotal to stipulate a specific regulation tackling legal risks and navigating compliance guidance in this field.

The Draft Measures establish a coordinated oversight framework involving both SAMR and CAC along with their local counterparts for better implementing the principle of integrating online and offline supervision. To be specific, SAMR and its local counterparts: primarily responsible for transaction integrity, protection of consumers' legal rights, product quality monitoring, and fair competition. CAC and its local counterparts: focusing on content governance, data security, and online behavior regulation.4

Detailed approaches of such dual governance mechanism are reflected in the following provisions of the Draft Measures:

Hierarchical Supervision : Livestream e-commerce platforms must classify live streams by influence level, applying appropriate scrutiny. 5

: Livestream e-commerce platforms must classify live streams by influence level, applying appropriate scrutiny. Information Sharing : Mandatory data reporting enables coordinated enforcement across domains. 6

: Mandatory data reporting enables coordinated enforcement across domains. Joint Investigations: Both agencies can require platforms to act against violators.7

Framework and Key Components of the Draft Measures

As mentioned above, the Draft Measures represent the first comprehensive national-level regulatory framework specifically targeting livestream e-commerce. The Draft Measures are structured in seven chapters with fifty-seven articles, aiming to establish clear responsibilities and obligations for all participants in the livestream e-commerce ecosystem.

Main Regulatory Targets and Their Compliance Obligations

Distinct responsibilities and obligations of each regulatory targets are set below:

No. Livestream E-commerce Participants Responsibilities and Obligations 1. Livestream E-commerce Platform Operators Implement robust identity verification and qualification review mechanisms for all livestream operators and marketing personnel.8 Establish blacklist systems to prevent banned entities from reappearing under new identities.9 Maintain livestream content archives for at least three years and transaction records for thirty days.10 Develop hierarchical management systems, applying stricter supervision to high-impact livestreams.11 Take technical measures to mark the livestream operator information and perform video playback function and to prevent the spread of false information.12 2. Livestream Room Operators13 (MCN agencies or brands in most cases) Implement comprehensive product or service information review systems.14 Ensure truthful and accurate product presentations and protect consumers from fraud and misleading information.15 Strengthen the order management of livestream rooms and monitor the interactive content of livestream rooms in real time.16 3. Livestream Marketing Service Agencies Establish rigorous product selection mechanisms with relevant documentation retained for three years.17 Conduct training programs for hosts and implement real-time error correction protocols.18 4. Livestream Marketing Personnel (aka. Hosts) Provide truthful, complete and accurate product or service information.19 Avoid fabricating or disseminating false or misleading information to damage competitors' reputation.20

Supervision Approaches and Penalty Mechanisms

The Draft Measures creatively integrate existing legal frameworks while addressing live streaming-specific issues.

Incorporation of existing laws

The Draft Measures explicitly reference multiple established statutes:

E-commerce Law : For platform responsibilities regarding merchant vetting and transaction record-keeping. 21

: For platform responsibilities regarding merchant vetting and transaction record-keeping. Price Law : Prohibiting deceptive pricing strategies like artificial price inflation before discounts. 22

: Prohibiting deceptive pricing strategies like artificial price inflation before discounts. Advertising Law : Governing host endorsements and product claims, albeit with adaptations for livestream's dynamic nature. 23

: Governing host endorsements and product claims, albeit with adaptations for livestream's dynamic nature. Anti-Unfair Competition Law : Addressing false transactions, fabricated reputation, and misleading commercial promotions.24

Innovative penalty provisions

While leveraging existing laws, the Draft Measures introduce tailored penalties:

Platform liability for failure to cooperate with investigations, with penalties up to 100,000 yuan. 25

Fines ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 yuan for violations like inadequate product vetting by livestream room operator. 26

Fines ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 yuan for failure to establish rigorous commodity selection mechanism, pre-review mechanism for hosts' information or livestream error correction mechanism by livestream marketing service agencies. 27

Cross-platform enforcement through blacklist systems to prevent violators from simply migrating to other platforms.

III. Special Provisions Dealing with Novel Challenges

High-Impact Livestreams

Recognizing the disproportionate influence of top livestream hosts, the Draft Measures introduce differentiated supervision:

Enhanced Monitoring Requirements : Platforms must implement "dynamic technical monitoring, manual live monitoring, real-time inspections, and extended content preservation periods" for streams with large audiences, high transaction volumes, or influential hosts. 28

: Platforms must implement "dynamic technical monitoring, manual live monitoring, real-time inspections, and extended content preservation periods" for streams with large audiences, high transaction volumes, or influential hosts. Stricter Compliance Standards : Major hosts may have to face more rigorous oversight, including potential "human/manual monitoring" during broadcasts. 29

: Major hosts may have to face more rigorous oversight, including potential "human/manual monitoring" during broadcasts. Accountability Escalation : Violations by high-profile hosts may trigger cross-platform blacklisting, significantly increasing compliance risks.30

AI[31] Applications in Livestreaming Sales

In recent years, Chinese retail players have invested heavily in generative AI to increase sales and lower costs, as well as enhance customer services during promotions. Those retailers normally master generative AI in three key areas — deepening customer engagement, turbocharging productivity and cost savings, and finding new growth beyond trade, which can further energize customer retention efforts, enabling e-commerce players to hyper-personalize their engagement with consumers and create bespoke shopping experiences for them.32

Notably, the Draft Measures signify one of China's first attempts to regulate AI applications in e-commerce industry, specifically addressing the following issues:

No. Type of Behaviors Compliance Requirements 1. Technological measures to ensure algorithmic transparency Platforms must enhance technological upgrades and identification labeling, ensuring AI-driven recommendation systems don't manipulate consumers through deceptive interfaces or false popularity metrics.33 2. Content authenticity Prohibiting AI-generated false testimonials or fabricated user interactions that could mislead consumers.34 3. Virtual hosts Requiring clear labeling when AI-generated personas are used for marketing, with the operating entity bearing full responsibility for compliance.35

These provisions aim to harness AI's efficiency benefits while mitigating risks of deception brought by the AI application in livestreaming sales.

Prospects and New Trend on Livestream E-commerce Governance

In this year's Government Work Report, China listed vigorously boosting consumption and expanding domestic demand across the board as key priorities for 2025. The Draft Measures represent a sophisticated attempt to address the unique challenges of this rapidly evolving sector. By clarifying participant responsibilities, introducing differentiated supervision for high-impact streams, creatively incorporating existing laws, and pioneering AI governance, the framework aims to transition the industry from its so-named "wild growth" stage to sustainable and high-quality development.

In addition, the Draft Measures seem to embrace the "regulatory governance" alternative proposed by some legal scholars,36 emphasizing the following methods:

Real-Time Monitoring Over Pre-Approval : Shifting from front-loaded content reviews to dynamic oversight during broadcasts.

: Shifting from front-loaded content reviews to dynamic oversight during broadcasts. Application of Information Tools : Leveraging data disclosure requirements and credibility indicators to empower consumer choice.

: Leveraging data disclosure requirements and credibility indicators to empower consumer choice. Platform-Mediated Governance: Assigning platforms central roles in enforcing standards through technical means like AI monitoring.

This transition reflects an understanding that live streaming's value lies partly in its spontaneity—a quality that excessive pre-approval would stifle. By focusing on ex-post accountability and platform-assisted oversight, the Draft Measures seek to balance innovation with consumer protection.

Ultimately, the Draft Measures' success will depend on implementation—whether they can reduce deceptive practices without stifling the creativity and accessibility that made livestream e-commerce revolutionary. If properly calibrated, this regulatory framework could establish China as a global leader in digital commerce governance while ensuring the sector's long-term vitality. However, it's encouraging to see another significance step being taken to shape a healthy and favorable livestreaming sale environment and there is no doubt that the issuance of the Draft Measures will serve as a good start for guiding the business operators and participants of livestreaming sales about how to behave orderly, which in turn can better safeguard consumers' legal rights and benefits as well as supporting the healthy and sustained development of Chinese e-commerce ecosystem.

As the deadline soliciting public comment approaches, marketing players in this field should consider how the draft might further refine its balance between innovation facilitation and consumer protection—perhaps by clarifying small business compliance pathways or enhancing provisions against algorithmic manipulation.

