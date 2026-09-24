The UAE's new Civil Code introduces significant changes affecting construction and Muqawala contracts, including provisions on negotiation obligations, disclosure requirements, exceptional unforeseen circumstances, and liquidated damages. Understanding these key provisions and their practical implications is essential for parties involved in construction projects operating under the new legal framework.

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The UAE’s new Civil Code introduces a number of changes that may have a direct impact on construction and Muqawala contracts.

But how will these changes affect the rights and obligations of parties to construction contracts?

Our latest article explores key provisions of the New UAE Civil Code, including negotiation and disclosure obligations, exceptional unforeseen circumstances, liquidated damages, and Muqawala contracts, while considering their practical impact on construction projects in the UAE.

Read our latest insights to understand the key changes and their implications for construction contracts.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.