Off-Plan Property Dispute Dubai: Your Rights When A Developer Delays Handover

You purchased an apartment in Dubai two years ago. You have paid a substantial part of the purchase price, but the construction is not yet finished and the developer has undertaken to hand over by a certain date. The developer then sends out a second notice to extend the completion date.

For investors, particularly overseas buyers, this raises an immediate question: Can I cancelthe contract, recover my money, or claim compensation for the delay?

An off-plan property dispute Dubai requires more than simply showing that the original completion date has passed. Your legal position can depend on the Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA), construction progress, extension clauses, official project status, payment history and the reason for the delay.

This guide explains what buyers should check, when developer delay may justify legal action and how off-plan property disputes are handled in Dubai.

What Is an Off-Plan Property Dispute in Dubai?

An off-plan property is a property purchased before construction is completed.

In Dubai there is a specific framework of regulations for such transactions. Qualifying off-plan property dispositions are required to be registered in Dubai’s Interim Real Property Register, pursuant to Law No. 13 of 2008 concerning the Interim Real Property Register as amended.

Law No. 8 of 2007 concerning Escrow Accounts for Real Estate Development also regulates money collected from purchasers of off-plan units. Developers selling off-plan units and receiving purchaser payments are required to operate within the escrow-account system applicable to the project.

An off-plan property dispute Dubai may arise from:

Delayed construction or handover;

Project suspension;

Project cancellation;

Material changes to specifications;

Disputes over construction-linked payments;

Failure to register the sale properly;

Refund disagreements;

Defects at handover; or

Alleged breach of the SPA.

Does a Delay Automatically Allow the Buyer to Cancel?

The fact that the original expected completion date has passed does not automatically terminate the SPA.

The buyer should first review the agreed completion date, any contractual extension or grace period, force majeure provisions, construction progress and the developer’s explanation for the delay.

Dubai’s implementing regulations recognise circumstances outside a developer’s control. They also identify examples of developer negligence, including unjustified delays in obtaining approvals or preparing a project for construction.

The difference can materially affect the buyer’s legal options.

When Do You Need Legal Help for an Off-Plan Property Dispute Dubai?

Legal advice becomes particularly important where significant money has already been paid or the developer’s position is unclear.

Consider seeking legal assistance if:

The contractual handover date has passed substantially;

Construction appears stalled;

The developer repeatedly changes the completion date;

You are being asked to make payments despite limited progress;

The developer materially changed the agreed specifications;

You want to terminate the SPA;

The developer refuses a refund;

RERA has cancelled or is considering cancellation of the project;

You receive a default or cancellation notice from the developer; or

The SPA contains an arbitration clause.

Buyers should be especially cautious about simply stopping instalment payments because of a delay.

Law No. 19 of 2020, which amended Article 11 of Law No. 13 of 2008, sets out a detailed procedure where a purchaser breaches an off-plan SPA. The developer must first notify DLD of the purchaser’s breach. After verifying the breach, DLD must serve the purchaser with a 30-day notice requiring the purchaser to fulfil the outstanding contractual obligations and may seek to facilitate an amicable settlement between the parties. If the breach remains unresolved after this period, the remedies available to the developer vary according to the project’s percentage of completion.

This means a purchaser who has a legitimate complaint about delay can still create additional legal risk by stopping payments without first establishing the correct legal position.

How to Handle an Off-Plan Property Delay in Dubai

Step 1: Review the Sale and Purchase Agreement

Start with the SPA.

Check:

Original completion date;

Permitted extension period;

Payment schedule;

Construction milestones;

Developer default provisions;

Buyer termination rights;

Compensation clauses;

Force-majeure provisions; and

Court or arbitration jurisdiction.

The wording matters because two buyers in delayed projects may have very different contractual rights.

Step 2: Check the Official Project Status

Do not rely only on marketing updates from the developer.

Dubai Land Department provides a Project Status Enquiry service that allows purchasers to check project information and reported completion percentages. It is available through DLD’s website and Dubai REST application.

This can help distinguish between a project that is progressing slowly, one that has stalled and one that has formally entered cancellation procedures.

Step 3: Compare Payments With Construction Progress

Off-plan payment schedules are often connected to construction milestones.

DLD states that where a purchaser receives a construction-linked payment request, the purchaser has the right to know the project’s relevant completion percentage.

However, buyers should obtain evidence before withholding payment.

Step 4: Send a Formal Notice to the Developer

Where the delay appears significant, request a written explanation identifying:

Current completion percentage;

Reason for delay;

Revised completion date;

Remaining payment requirements; and

Proposed solution.

Keep all responses.

Emails, payment receipts, the SPA, Oqood or provisional registration documentation, marketing representations and construction updates may later become evidence.

Step 5: Determine Whether Termination Is Legally Available

A purchaser may seek termination through the competent court in certain circumstances.

The grounds for termination according to Article 20 of the Executive Council Resolution No. 6 of 2010 are as follows: (a) Developer’s refusal to provide final sale agreement without reasonable cause; (b) Developer’s refusal to link payments to construction milestones proposed by RERA; (c) Material deviation from agreed specifications; or (d) any other circumstances.

A delay may therefore contribute to a termination claim, but delay alone should not be treated as an automatic cancellation right.

If the project remains active, DLD states that it does not itself terminate the contract at the purchaser’s request; an investor seeking contractual termination may need to approach the competent real estate court.

Step 6: Understand What Happens if RERA Cancels the Project

The position changes significantly when RERA formally cancels a project.

RERA may cancel projects in circumstances including unjustified failure to commence construction, lack of genuine intention to proceed, gross negligence, bankruptcy or other recognised reasons.

Where a project is formally cancelled, Law No. 19 of 2020 requires the developer to refund purchasers’ payments under the procedures established by the escrow-account legislation.

DLD’s current guidance explains that cancelled projects are transferred to the project liquidation process. If the developer fails to return the required amounts, the matter may ultimately be referred to the judicial authorities to preserve investor rights.

Why Choosing the Right Law Firm Matters

Off-plan disputes can involve several overlapping issues: the SPA, DLD registration, escrow requirements, construction evidence, project status, termination rights and the correct dispute forum.

A suitable property disputes firm should understand both Dubai real estate regulation and formal dispute procedures, including court or arbitration representation where applicable.

Firms such as Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy advise purchasers, investors and developers on off-plan projects, developer delays, SPA disputes, refund claims and property litigation in Dubai. The firm’s property practice includes UAE-licensed advocates and multilingual legal support.

Protect Your Investment Before the Delay Becomes a Bigger Dispute

A delayed handover is frustrating, but the next step should be based on evidence rather than assumptions.

Check the SPA, confirm the official construction status, compare payments with project progress and preserve all correspondence before deciding whether to continue payments, negotiate, seek termination or pursue legal proceedings.

In an off-plan property dispute Dubai, early review can also help prevent a purchaser from accidentally creating their own contractual default.