Padel Facilities In Jakarta: Greater Flexibility Paired With Stricter Controls

The surge of padel in Jakarta in recent years has led to a corresponding increase in the development of padel facilities across the city, including in urban areas near residential neighborhoods. This growth has raised concerns, particularly regarding noise pollution and its impact on surrounding communities.

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The surge of padel in Jakarta in recent years has led to a corresponding increase in the development of padel facilities across the city, including in urban areas near residential neighborhoods. This growth has raised concerns, particularly regarding noise pollution and its impact on surrounding communities.

In response, the Government of DKI Jakarta, through the Human Settlements, Spatial Planning, and Land Service Office (“Service Office”), issued Head of Service Office Decision No. 26 of 2026 (“Decision 26”) concerning the Construction Management of Padel Facilities. This decision revokes and replaces Head of the Service Office Decision No. 16 of 2026 (“Decision 16”).

Decision 26 aims to balance the expansion of the sports industry with the protection of community interests and urban spatial planning. It sets out several provisions, including:

Under Decision 26, padel facilities are formally classified as commercial buildings, specifically under the sports facility sub-category. As with Decision 16, a Building Approval, a Spatial Planning Approval, and Functional Worthiness Certificate are mandatory. Padel facilities that have already been constructed and/or are operational but either possess a Building Approval without a Functional Worthiness Certificate or lack a Building Approval are subject to administrative sanctions. Decision 26 introduces a more specific zoning approach. Under Decision 16, padel facilities were generally prohibited from being constructed in Residential Zones and Green Open Spaces without further distinction. Decision 26 introduces a more detailed and flexible framework by identifying specific Green Open Spaces and other restricted areas. It specifically prohibits the construction of padel facilities in Water Body Sub-Zones, Protected Forest Sub-Zones, Green Open Spaces, Conservation Zones, Local Protection Sub-Zones, Mangrove Ecosystem Sub-Zones, Road Body Sub-Zones, Horticulture Sub-Zones, Power Generation Sub-Zones, and Permanent Production Forest Sub-Zones. In addition to administrative permits and government-issued licenses, Decision 26 requires padel facilities in Residential Zones to obtain residents’ approval through the Sub-District Head prior to construction. This change allows padel facilities to be developed in Residential Zones, which was previously prohibited under Decision 16. A key focus of Decision 26 is noise control, which has been a major source of public complaints. The regulation places strong emphasis on mitigating noise disturbances, requiring facilities located within Residential Zones or within a 16-meter radius to install soundproofing measures and ensure noise levels remain below 70 decibels (dB). This is a significant shift from Decision 16, which only required a general noise analysis without prescribing a fixed threshold. Decision 26 establishes a structured system of administrative sanctions. Enforcement begins with up to three written warnings, each valid for seven working days, followed by temporary suspension and building sealing for 14 working days, and ultimately permanent suspension if monitoring and enforcement proves that the violations persist. Compared to Decision 16, which imposed one-day warnings, Decision 26 introduces a more stringent sanctioning regime, while allowing greater flexibility for business owners to take corrective measures and avoid permanent closure. All sanctions regulated under Decision 26 may be applied cumulatively in urgent conditions, and the outcome of enforcement may serve as the basis for revoking the operator’s business licenses. Decision 26 provides an exemption for padel facilities intended for public, non-commercial use, subject to applicable laws and regulations. In essence, pending Building Approval applications must be aligned with the new standards, while existing operational facilities without a Building Approval must adjust their permits by applying for a Functional Worthiness Certificate. Applications that fail to meet these requirements will be rejected and cannot proceed.

Overall, Decision 26 establishes a more comprehensive and balanced regulatory framework in response to the growth of padel facilities in Jakarta. It supports industry development while introducing clearer zoning rules, stricter noise control standards, and a more robust enforcement regime to address community concerns. By shifting broad prohibitions to a more detailed approach, particularly in allowing padel facilities in Residential Zones, the regulation enhances both flexibility and legal certainty, while stronger sanctions reinforce enforcement.

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