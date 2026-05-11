Can I Get Out Of A Commercial Lease Early?

Commercial lease agreements are binding contracts that define the rights and obligations of landlords and tenants. Unlike residential leases, commercial leases often involve longer terms...

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Commercial Lease Agreements

Commercial lease agreements are binding contracts that define the rights and obligations of landlords and tenants. Unlike residential leases, commercial leases often involve longer terms, detailed operational obligations and significant financial commitments.

Early termination of a commercial lease is rarely a legal question alone. In practice, it is a commercial negotiation shaped by leverage, timing and the landlord’s ability to re-let the asset or premises. Getting this wrong can materially increase exposure to costs and liabilities well beyond the remaining rent or a portion of it.

Whether you are a landlord protecting your investment or a tenant facing financial pressure, relocation or operational change, you should approach the early exit as a strategic decision and not a ‘quick fix’.

For Landlords: Exercising your rights carefully and lawfully

Landlords cannot terminate a commercial lease at will. Termination must be supported by valid grounds under the lease and carried out in strict compliance with any procedural requirements under the lease and the relevant NSW, VIC, and QLD state law.

Grounds for early termination

Common grounds for termination by landlords include:

Non-payment of rent

Property damage beyond fair wear and tear

Unauthorised subleasing or assignment

Use outside of the permitted use

Other substantial breaches including those specified in the lease

Break clauses

Redevelopment or demolition provisions

In practice, landlords often undermine their position by acting too quickly or informally, particularly around lockouts or treating the lease as terminated without strictly following notice requirements. This can invalidate termination and expose the landlord to counterclaims and significant costs.

Assignment and Subleasing Requests

Tenants often seek to exit early through assignment (where a new tenant takes over) or subleasing (where another party occupies the premises but the original tenant remains responsible), all of which in most leases require landlord’s consent.

From a commercial perspective, landlords asses these requests based on asset value, tenant mix (if applicable) and the risk profile of the incoming tenant. A landlord may refuse to consent if the proposed replacement does not address these factors and if permitted under the lease. For instance, a landlord may consider:

the financial strength and experience of the proposed tenant;

the type of business being proposed; and

whether the new business could affect the property or other tenants.

Financial Considerations

A common misconception is that landlords can recover all rent for the remaining term and reletting costs. In reality, recovery is limited by the mitigation principles landlords must abide by and the marketability of the premises or asset. If the premises has strong reletting prospects or is a high-demand asset, then it would be unlikely for landlords to be able to recover significant ongoing loss as opposed to a premises or an asset within a low-demand area.

For Tenants: Evaluating your exit options carefully

Tenants cannot simply return the keys and walk away without consequences.

In many disputes, tenants worsen their position by vacating prematurely or stop paying rent without a structured strategy, which often shift negotiation leverage entirely to the landlord’s favour.

Lawful exit pathways

For an early exit, options for tenants include:

Negotiating a surrender

This typically will involve a negotiated surrender fee to cover the landlord’s loss in rent and its costs but also caps the tenant’s overall liability.

Subleasing or assigning the lease

Many leases provide the option of subleasing or assigning the lease, provided the landlord approves. Tenants may remain partially liable if the replacement tenant defaults, especially if it is a sublease.

Exercising a Break Clause

If the lease contains break provisions, it is possible that the lease may be terminated early, provided there is strict compliance with all the conditions.

Landlord breach

If the landlord fails to comply with its lease obligations such as maintenance of the premises, termination may be available through proper documentation and procedure. Landlord breach scenarios are often high-risk and fact-specific, and tenants should not cease paying rent without a legally supported strategy.

Practical steps for tenants to take before termination

Before considering terminating a lease, tenants must:

carefully review the terms of the lease;

identify termination clauses and any penalty provisions;

calculate and consider potential financial exposure;

communicate openly (but strategically) and in writing with the landlord;

seek legal advice; and

record the condition of the premises before moving out.

Financial Consequences tenants may face

Tenants should expect potential exposure to:

liability for remaining rent (subject to landlord’s discretion);

legal and administrative costs;

re-letting expenses;

penalty clauses;

compensation for other landlord losses;

restoration or repair (‘make good’) costs; and

loss of security deposit.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.