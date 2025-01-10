Indonesia – Real Estate Guide 2025

1 Real Estate Law

1.1 Please briefly describe the main laws that govern real estate in your jurisdiction. Laws relating to leases of business premises should be listed in response to question 10.1. Those relating to zoning and environmental should be listed in response to question 12.1. Those relating to tax should be listed in response to questions in section 9.

In Indonesia, real estate and agrarian matters are mainly regulated under Law No. 5 of 1960 on Basic Principles of Agrarian Law ("Agrarian Law").

In addition, the other prevailing laws and regulations that govern real estate and lands are as follows:

Law No. 11 of 2020 on Job Creation Law ("Job Creation Law"); Law No. 1 of 2011 on Housing and Residential Area as amended by Job Creation Law ("Law 1/2011"); Law No. 20 of 2011 on Apartment as amended by Job Creation Law ("Law 20/2011"); Government Regulation ("GR") No. 18 of 2021 on Right of Land Management, Land Rights, Condominium Units, and Land Registration ("GR 18/2021"); GR No. 13 of 2021 on Apartment ("GR 13/2021"); GR No. 16 of 2021 on Implementing Regulation of Law No. 28 of 2022 on Building Constructions ("GR 16/2021"); Ministry of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning/ National Land Agency (Kementerian Agraria dan Tata Ruang or "ATR/BPN") Regulation No. 18 of 2021 on Procedure for Determining Management and Land Rights ("ATR/BPN Reg. 18/2021"); GR No. 24 of 1997 on Land Registration as amended by GR 18/2021 ("GR 24/1997"): Regulation of the Minister of ATR/ Head of BPN Number 3 of 2023 concerning Issuance of Electronic Document of Land Registration ("ATR/BPN Reg.3/2023".

1.2 What is the impact (if any) on real estate of local common law in your jurisdiction?

In general, Indonesia adheres to the Civil Law rather than Common Law system, whereby written regulations, rather than precedent cases, are the primary sources of law.

On the other hand, Indonesian law recognizes the Customary Law, which derives from common practice in the respective country. In Indonesia, the principles of Customary Law adopted in the Agrarian Law provides the legal certainty and protection for the interests of the existing indigenous communities.

1.3 Are international laws relevant to real estate in your jurisdiction? Please ignore EU legislation enacted locally in EU countries.

No international conventions or laws are recognized in Indonesia's jurisdiction.

2 Ownership

2.1 Are there legal restrictions on ownership of real estate by particular classes of persons (e.g. non-resident persons)?

Yes, there are some limitations for foreign and local (individuals and entities) owning real estate and/or land in Indonesia.

3 Real Estate Rights

3.1 What are the types of rights over land recognised in your jurisdiction? Are any of them purely contractual between the parties?

In Indonesia, there are several recognisable land rights or titles granted by the state:

Right of Ownership (Hak Milik or "HM"): HM or freehold grants the holder the fullest right to own a piece of land, and it is considered the strongest land title. Under the Agrarian Law, HM can be granted to and held by only Indonesian Individuals and certain legal entities, as determined by the government. HM is inheritable and has unlimited period of ownership.

Right to Build (Hak Guna Bangunan or "HGB"): HGB authorises the holder to build and own the buildings over a land plot. A HGB holder can be Indonesian individuals or legal entities, including foreign investment ("PMA") companies. HGB has a limited validity period of 30 years, which is extendable for 20 years. After the expiry of the extension period, a maximum renewal of 30 years is obtainable.

HGB is granted over: (i) a state land (land solely owned by the state, and no other party); (ii) a land with HM land title; and (iii) a land with Right to Manage/ Hak Pengelolaan ("HPL") land title (see below).

HGB is granted over: (i) a state land (land solely owned by the state, and no other party); (ii) a land with HM land title; and (iii) a land with Right to Manage/ Hak Pengelolaan ("HPL") land title (see below). Right to Cultivate (Hak Guna Usaha or "HGU"): HGU permits its holder to cultivate the land for businesses, such as agriculture, plantation, fishery, or livestock. Like HGB, HGU may be held by Indonesian individuals, and local or foreign entities, including PMA companies. HGU is granted for the period of 35 years, extendable for 25 years and eligible for a maximum renewal of 35 years.

Like HGB, HGU is granted over (i) a state land (land solely owned by the state, and no other party); and (ii) HPL (see below).

Like HGB, HGU is granted over (i) a state land (land solely owned by the state, and no other party); and (ii) HPL (see below). Right to Use (Hak Pakai or "HP" ): HP allows the holder to utilize and/or derive benefits from the land. HP may be granted to Indonesian citizens, Indonesian entities, foreign citizens (who reside in Indonesia), and foreign entities with a representative presence in Indonesia. The period of HP is similar to HGB, 30 years, extendable for 20 years, and a maximum renewal of 30 years.

A HP can be granted over (i) a state land; (ii) a land with HM; or (iii) a land with HPL (see below).

HP is commonly used by foreign individuals to construct and own houses or apartments.

A HP can be granted over (i) a state land; (ii) a land with HM; or (iii) a land with HPL (see below). HP is commonly used by foreign individuals to construct and own houses or apartments. Management Right (Hak Pengelolaan or "HPL"): HPL is only granted to governmental bodies, authorities or agencies to control and manage the land. HPL can be derived from state land or Customary Land.

An HPL is granted over (i) a state land; or (ii) customary land

Further, the ownership of buildings (e.g landed houses or apartments) can be held by all parties including foreign individuals/entities under the following titles:

(a) HP: it allows the holders to own landed houses constructed over: (i) land with HP; or (ii) land with HP over land with HM/HPL located in specific zones, and subject to the limitation of (i) minimum pricing, (ii) total area, (iii) the number of land or apartment unit, and (iv) purpose/utilisation of residency/occupancy.

(b) Ownership Rights of Apartment Units (Hak Milik atas Satuan Rumah Susun – "SHMSRS"): it permits the holders to own apartment units through SHMSRS but subject to the (i) immigration documents; (ii) designated zones; and (iii) minimum price requirement.

The following land titles granted upon contractual basis:

HGB over land with HM/HPL;

HGU over land with HPL;

HP over land with HM/HPL; this land title is not purely contractual as it must be registered to the relevant land office, and

Lease Right (Hak Sewa): it allows a holder to use the land owned by another party on purely contractual basis. Registration is not required since a lease right is not a land title. It could be granted to all parties including foreign individuals/entities under the agreements between the relevant parties

3.2 Are there any scenarios where the right to land diverges from the right to a building constructed thereon?

In Indonesia, it is common that the landowner is not the owner of buildings on the plot. It is because Indonesia adopts the principles of horizontal separation, where the ownership of a land can be separated from that of the objects on the land.

Any arrangement between these parties will be regulated under a contract.

3.3 Is there a split between legal title and beneficial title in your jurisdiction and what are the registration consequences of any split? Are there any proposals to change this?

In Indonesia, land rights are generally owned by and benefit the person whose name is registered on the land certificate. Indonesian law does not recognize the concept of beneficial ownership over the real property. To date, there is no indication that the government plans to change this concept.

4 System of Registration

4.1 Is all land in your jurisdiction required to be registered? What land (or rights) are unregistered?

It is mandatory for a land owner to register his/her land to National Land Office (Badan Pertanahan Nasional or "BPN") under GR 24/1997. The land registration provides the necessary legal certainty and protection for the rightful owner.

Lease Rights (sewa) has no registration requirement as it is made on contractual basis between the parties. This is however, not considered as a type of land titles under Indonesian law.

4.2 Is there a state guarantee of title? What does it guarantee?

The land certificate issued by BPN for any land right or title provides the legal certainty and protection to the registered landowner. This land certificate serves as the strongest evidence of land ownership.

In general, all lands have social functions. The government can take over lands for the purpose of public interest as explained in the answer to Question 12.2 below.

Moreover, there is five years of probationary/grace period since the issuance of a land certificate, during which, any parties can file claims, objections, or legal actions related to the land ownership.

4.3 What rights in land are compulsorily registrable? What (if any) is the consequence of non-registration?

As mentioned in point 4.1, all land rights or titles must be registered to BPN because of the land registration obligation. Land title will be a primary evidence of land ownership and rights in Indonesia.

As consequences of non-registration, the owner does not have valid evidence and legal certainty on the land ownership, so the land cannot be used, transferred, and encumbered as security.

In addition, the landowner cannot obtain the protection against claims or disputes raised by other parties.

4.4 What rights in land are not required to be registered?

See our response in 4.1.

4.5 Where there are both unregistered and registered land or rights is there a probationary period following first registration or are there perhaps different classes or qualities of title on first registration? Please give details. First registration means the occasion upon which unregistered land or rights are first registered in the registries.

Under Indonesia's prevailing law, a land registration is carried out in 2 phases: (a) first-time land registration, and (b) land registry data maintenance. According to Article 13 of GR 24/1997, the first-time land registration is carried out systematically (according to BPN's work plan) or sporadically (upon request of an interested party). Based on ATR/BPN Reg.3/2023, this process can be done electronically, accessed and downloaded through the application "Sentuh Tanahku".

A registered land will remain subject to claims or objections for up to 5 years since the date of issuance of the Land Certificate (Article 32 (2) of GR 24/1997)

4.6 On a land sale, when is title (or ownership) transferred to the buyer?

In principle, the title of the land on sale is transferred upon the execution of deed of sale-and purchase (Akta Jual Beli or "AJB") before the Land Titles Registrar (Pejabat Pembuat Akta Tanah or "PPAT") that has jurisdiction over the transacted land.

Then, the registration of the deed must be completed within 7 working days since its execution by such PPAT reflecting the change of landowner.

4.7 Please briefly describe how some rights obtain priority over other rights. Do earlier rights defeat later rights?

In general, Indonesia does not recognize priority of certain rights over the others, to the extent that these rights are validly registered. However, HM serves the highest degree of land ownership as it does not have any period limitation. Please see our response to Question 3.1 for the details.

5 The Registry / Registries

5.1 How many land registries operate in your jurisdiction? If more than one please specify their differing rules and requirements.

The primary institution that manages the administration, registration, as well as issuance of Land Title in Indonesia is BPN that is supported by the respective regional land offices across Indonesia.

5.2 How do the owners of registered real estate prove their title?

Valid land title certificates issued by BPN constitute the strongest and primary evidence of land ownership. Please see our response to Question 4.3.

5.3 Can any transaction relating to registered real estate be completed electronically?

What documents need to be provided to the land registry for the registration of ownership right? Can information on ownership of registered real estate be accessed electronically?

Currently, any transaction (i.e., sale and purchase) of registered real estate cannot be done electronically. Any land sale-and-purchase transaction must be made before PPAT that has jurisdiction over the transacted land, by signing AJB. In practice, parties would also sign a separate sale-and-purchase agreement ("SPA"), in addition to AJB, to include their specific representation, warranties, undertakings, etc.

Upon execution of the AJB, PPAT will register the change of landowner to the respective BPN office within 7 working days with the submission of the required documents, as follows:

Application Letter;

Identity Card of the seller and purchaser;

Proof of Payment of Annual Land and Building Tax ("PBB");

Original Land certificate;

Original AJB; and

Power of Attorney from purchaser to register the land.

In addition, information on land ownership can be accessed physically at the regional land office where the land is located. Based on ATR/BPN Reg.3/2023, this information could also be accessed publicly through the following platforms:

Sentuh Tanahku: this is an official platform managed by ATR/BPN that can be downloaded via Smartphone (i.e., Android and iOS). Sentuh Tanahku provides several features or services on land-related matters that the public can easily access that include:

(i) land locations;

(ii) land plot details (i.e., land titles, total areas, etc.);

(iii) BPN information on land-related matters; and

(iv) land title certificate checks.

This application may support an individual or a company that intends to purchase a land. When conducting the land due diligence, a prospective buyer may discover the necessary information on, for instance, its location and land plot details. Sentuh Tanahku platform also provides information on land matters such as land title transfers, renewals, and revocation of mortgage rights.

BHUMI: As an alternative, the public may also obtain land-related information through BHUMI website (web based) via https://bhumi.atrbpn.go.id/, a website managed by ATR/BPN. Similar to Sentuh Tanahku, BHUMI could also provide land information including land locations and land plot details in geospatial format.

5.4 Can compensation be claimed from the registry/registries if it/they make a mistake?

In practice, we understand that BPN, as the official register office, will unlikely provide any compensation due to its unlawful act or mistake. It is a common practice that a dispute over land ownership or registration will be resolved through the State Administrative Court (PTUN). If such unlawful act or mistake is proven before the court, PTUN will cancel the registration and issuance of the land ownership certificate, and demand BPN to register and issue the certificate for the correct landowner.

5.5 Are there restrictions on public access to the register? Can a buyer obtain all the information he might reasonably need regarding encumbrances and other rights affecting real estate and is this achieved by a search of the register? If not, what additional information/process is required?

As mentioned in 5.3., the public may identify the location, plot details, and type of title over a land plot electronically or non-electronically. Regarding encumbrances, the prospective buyer can request the information from the relevant BPN on site to confirm whether the land is subject to any encumbrances, such as mortgages or other restrictions that may affect the transaction.

Additionally, any information on land encumbrances made by PPAT can be accessed through HTEL website via https://htel.atrbpn.go.id/ managed by ATR/BPN.

6 Real Estate Market

6.1 Which parties (in addition to the buyer and seller and the buyer's finance provider) would normally be involved in a real estate transaction in your jurisdiction? Please briefly describe their roles and/or duties.

In addition to the seller and buyer, other parties involved in real estate transaction are:

PPAT as the public official. The seller and buyer must execute AJB before PPAT, which also prepare AJB as one of the requirements to transfer the land title to the new landowner and register the change of landowner to the respective BPN office.

BPN: as the primary institution related to land registration in Indonesia, BPN will register and issue the land certificate upon the application of registration made by PPAT.

Land/Real Estate Agent: an agent might be involved in assisting the seller in selling the land, liaise with potential buyers or assist the buyer to search for and purchase the potential land, and liaise with the respective sellers.

Appraiser: an appraiser may be needed to provide an assessment on the price of the property for the parties' reference including banks.

Legal Consultant: it is also common that a legal consultant involves in assisting the client (i.e., buyer) by conducting the land due diligence, advising the land issues, and reviewing the contract and AJB draft to make sure the compliance with the laws and regulations and the agreed terms and conditions.

6.2 Is there any change in the sources or the availability of capital to finance real estate transactions in your jurisdiction, whether equity or debt? What are the main sources of capital you see active in your market?

In Indonesia, the source of financing of real estate transactions can be in the form of equity or debt. In terms of debt financing, the common form is bank loans, including loan syndication.

Housing Loan Credit (Kredit Pemilikan Rumah or "KPR") or Apartment Loan Credit (Kredit Pemilikan Apartement or "KPA") is the most frequently used house financing scheme of the buyers. Based on the survey conducted by Bank of Indonesia, KPR financing scheme held approximately 76% of public property financing during the fourth quarter of 2023 alone.1

Banks in Indonesia offer a variety of KPR/KPA programs to the public with flexibility of the financing terms and (relatively) low interest rates.

6.3 In your opinion, what is the appetite for investors and/or developers to invest in your region compared to last year and what are the sectors/areas of most interest? Please give examples.

Investment in Indonesia's real estate is expected to provide affordable housing catering the growth of Indonesia's population, serviced apartments for the expats who reside in Indonesia, and industrial properties due to Indonesia's manufacturing growth. Besides that, property in popular tourism destinations such as Bali and Lombok remains attractive to foreign investors.

In addition, Indonesia is attempting to relocate its capital city from Jakarta to Nusantara Capital City (Ibu Kota Nusantara or "IKN"), based on Law Number 3 of 2022 on Capital City and Presidential Regulation No. 75 of 2024 on the Acceleration of IKN Development ("PR 75/2024"). PR 75/2024 provides some incentives to accelerate investment in IKN by granting the investors a privilege of owning HGU for up to 190 years, HGB for up to 160 years, and Right to Use for up to 160 years over HPL of IKN lands (Article 9 (2) of PR 75/2024).

Thus, we assume there will be an increase on the trend of investment in real estate/property sector by major developers in IKN in the coming years.

6.4 In your opinion, have there been any trends in particular market sub sectors slowing down in your jurisdiction in terms of their attractiveness to investors/developers? Please give examples.

We note that the demand for office spaces has declined since the hybrid working model was introduced during COVID-19. Many companies, including law firms, have continued to use hybrid working, making office buildings less necessary. The rise of virtual offices has further diminished the appeal of traditional office spaces already losing popularity.

According to a report by Leads Property, out of 11.6 million m² of office space in Jakarta, 3.1 million m² were vacant as of the first quarter of 2024. As the use of virtual offices and hybrid working continues to grow, traditional office spaces are likely to become even less attractive to investors and developers.2

7 Liabilities of Buyers and Sellers in Real Estate Transactions

7.1 What (if any) are the minimum formalities for the sale and purchase of real estate?

A sale-and-purchase of real estate must fulfil the formalities of, at least (i) it is drawn up in a notary deed (AJB) in Indonesian language; and (ii) it is signed before PPAT, as the land deed official. If it is signed by the proxy, the power of attorney that has been notarised is also needed in executing the AJB.

These minimum formalities must be fulfilled. Failing to meet them may result in revocation of the sale-and-purchase transaction.

Further, the buyer is required to make the full payment before or at the time of execution of AJB.

7.2 Is the seller under a duty of disclosure? What matters must be disclosed?

There is no mandatory requirement for such disclosure made by the seller. However, the buyer can benefit from general protection as provided in Indonesian Civil Code ("ICC"), whereby the seller could be held liable for any defects undisclosed to the buyer.

As such, the buyer is recommended to obtain the seller's representations for any undisclosed defects in a separate agreement between the seller and the buyer. This agreement can be enforced later, and the buyer can demand the compensation if the seller breaches such representations.

If the seller is a real estate developer, Law No.8 of 1999 on Consumer Protection requires the seller to be transparent to its consumer or prospective buyer regarding the object of sale. Nevertheless, it is also common that the buyer will require the seller to disclose any document and, particularly, matters relating to the property and object of transaction. The documents include the land certificate, historical transaction documents including the previous sale-and purchase deeds, and tax dossiers to clarify the compliance with the tax payments. Due diligence can include including the site visits to the respective real-estate location.

7.3 Can the seller be liable to the buyer for misrepresentation?

Yes, it is possible. Please see our response to Question 7.2.

Based on Customer Protection Law, the seller (i.e., real estate developer) is liable to provide compensation and indemnity in case of property discrepancies.

7.4 Do sellers usually give any form of title "guarantee" or contractual warranties to the buyer? What would be the scope of these? What is the function of any such guarantee or warranties (e.g. to apportion risk, to give information)? Would any such guarantee or warranties act as a substitute for the buyer carrying out his own diligence?

In general, Article 1491 ICC requires the seller to provide warranties to the prospective buyer on the safe and secure possession of goods after the purchase, as well as absences of hidden defects or of such nature that would give rise to the revocation of the purchase. This warranty also constitutes common warranty clause in AJB, whereby the seller guarantees that the land is legally owned by the seller, not subject to outstanding dispute, and free of any encumbrances. The Seller also guarantees that the buyer can own the land with a safe and secure possession.

Such warranties can be enforced, if the seller breaches this guarantee and demand for compensation.

Regardless of these warranties, it remains advisable for the buyer to conduct its own land due diligence.

7.5 Does the seller retain any liabilities in respect of the property post sale? Please give details.

Yes, the seller can be liable for any loss or damage incurred by the Buyer upon the breach of such warranties. As mentioned in 7.4, the Seller required to indemnify/compensate the Buyer, if he purposely does not disclose the hidden defects upon transaction.

Articles 1508 and 1509 of ICC state if the seller knows about the defects, they must refund the purchase price; and compensate for expenses, losses, and interest. If the seller is unaware of the defects, they must only refund the purchase price and reimburse the costs of organizing the purchase and delivery.

7.6 What (if any) are the liabilities of the buyer (in addition to paying the sale price)?

Apart from paying the agreed price for the property, the buyer has the obligation to pay the land and building acquisition duty (Bea Perolehan Hak atas Tanah dan Bangunan or "BPHTB"). In some cases, the buyer is also required to pay the PPAT fee for the preparation of AJB, and administrative fee to BPN for the land registration upon transfer of the land title. In other cases, this PPAT fee is usually split and equally paid by the parties.

8 Finance and Banking

8.1 Please briefly describe any regulations concerning the lending of money to finance real estate. Are the rules different as between resident and non-resident persons and/or between individual persons and corporate entities?

There is no specific regulation on real estate financing. It is common that Indonesian individuals can apply for house/apartment ownership financing programme in the form of KPR or KPA provided by the banks. If subsidized KPR/KPA is applied, specific requirements need to be fulfilled by applicants to make them eligible for the subsidy, usually in the form of a lower rate interest, or a certain amount subsidised by the government.

Like individuals, Indonesian legal entities can also apply for a loan arrangement with a bank or syndicated banks to finance their property.

8.2 What are the main methods by which a real estate lender seeks to protect itself from default by the borrower?

To secure the repayment of a property financing/loan, it is common that a real estate bank(s) require the borrower to encumber the object of acquired property by way of mortgage (hak tanggungan). This mortgage securities is entered between the buyer as the mortgage grantor, and the bank as the receiver of the mortgage, by executing a deed of mortgage before PPAT, and later, registering the deed further to perfect the mortgage security at the respective BPN office. BPN will issue a certificate of mortgage.

8.3 What are the common proceedings for realisation of mortgaged properties? Are there any options for a mortgagee to realise a mortgaged property without involving court proceedings or the contribution of the mortgagor?

Three ways to execute the securities (including mortgage), namely (i) separate execution is a direct execution by selling the property through a public auction; (ii) title executorial/fiat execution is done by requesting the court decree and selling the property later through a public auction; and (iii) private sale, when the property is sold through a public auction upon the agreement between the parties, with a price higher than the market price).

Nevertheless, mortgage deed possesses the same executorial power as a court judgment (executorial title of mortgage deed) that it can be executed immediately as soon as the default occurs. However, it is practically advisable to also obtain the court order.

8.4 What minimum formalities are required for real estate lending?

There is no specific regulation on the required formalities in real estate lending. It will be done on contractual basis between the buyer as the borrower, and the bank(s) as the lender, with due observance of banking and financing laws and regulations.

In practice, note that in landed house or apartment lending, some lenders require the borrower to have a certain occupation and minimum income, and collaterals for the purchased real estate.

8.5 How is a real estate lender protected from claims against the borrower or the real estate asset by other creditors?

The lender that holds security (i.e., mortgage) has the rights of a secured creditor, which will be prioritized for the entitlement to receivables during the bankruptcy and liquidation, rather than the creditors who do not hold any security (it will be elaborated in point 8.8. below).

8.6 Under what circumstances can security taken by a lender be avoided or rendered unenforceable?

An unenforceable security may be exercised if the required formalities in perfecting the securities, namely (i) drawing it up in a notarial deed, (ii) executing it before PPAT, (iii) registering it to the relevant BPN office, and (iv) exercising any of the three methods as mentioned in the response of Question 8.3, are not fulfilled. In general principle, the lender cannot own the mortgaged objects (i.e., land or property).

8.7 What actions, if any, can a borrower take to frustrate enforcement action by a lender?

Acting in bad faith, the borrower may challenge the enforcement of security by filing a lawsuit against the creditors claiming the security enforcement is illegal or invalid, or filing an objection against the court decree approving the execution of security.

8.8 What is the impact of an insolvency process or a corporate rehabilitation process on the position of a real estate lender?

In the event of insolvency process, the lender as the secured creditor can execute its rights within 90 days after the Commercial Court issues a bankruptcy decision. The enforcement period is also limited to 2 months. It can be said that the only impact of the insolvency process on secured creditors' rights is the postponement of the enforcement process of the insolvency.

8.9 What is the process for enforcing security over shares? Does a lender have a right to appropriate shares in a borrower given as collateral? If so, can shares be appropriated when a borrower is in administration or has entered another insolvency or reorganisation procedure?

A pledge is the most common form of security over shares. The borrower as the pledgor will pledge its shares ownership to the lender as the pledgee. Under this pledge security, the pledgee is entitled to execute the pledge with or without a court order by selling the shares to a third party and receiving the payment by way of public auction or private sale. The lender is prohibited to own or appropriate the object of security (i.e. shares).

9 Tax

9.1 Are transfers of real estate subject to a transfer tax? How much? Who is liable?

Yes, any transfer of real estate is subject to tax called Bea Perolehan Hak atas Tanah dan Bangunan – BPHTB of a maximum 5% of the transaction value. Since BPHTB is collected by the local government, the amount of BPHTB may vary in each region. BPHTB must be paid by the buyer.

9.2 When is the transfer tax paid?

Payment of BPHTB must be made before or on the signing date of AJB.

9.3 Are transfers of real estate by individuals subject to income tax?

Yes, under Article 2 of GR No. 34 of 2016 on Income Tax on Incomes from Transfer of Rights to Land and/or Building, and Binding Agreement of Sale Purchase of Land and/or Building along with Amendments thereto ("GR 34/2016"), revenue from sales or transfer of property is also subject to income tax of 1 up to 2.5%.

9.4 Are transfers of real estate subject to VAT? How much? Who is liable? Are there any exemptions?

Yes, the buyer will be liable for VAT of real estate transaction. The VAT rate is 11% per 1 April 2022 and 12% per 1 January 2025.

9.5 What other tax or taxes (if any) are payable by the seller on the disposal of a property?

During the transfer of property, the seller is also subject to the land and building tax and luxury sales tax. The land and building tax must be paid by the seller. The amount of the land and building tax is a maximum of 0.5% levied on the sales value of the property (Articles 40 and 41 of Law 1/2022).

Under GR No. 61 of 2020 on Taxable Goods classified as Luxury other than Motor Vehicles subject to Luxury Sales Tax ("GR 61/2020"), the amount of the luxury sales tax is 20% levied on the sale price of the property. The properties that are subject to the Luxury Sales Tax are the ones considered as luxury property such as mansions, apartments, condominiums, and townhouses.

9.6 Is taxation different if ownership of a company (or other entity) owning real estate is transferred?

There is no rate distinction of land and building tax, BPHTB, and VAT for individuals or corporates after real estate transactions. But the parties are advised to also consult tax counsels.

9.7 Are there any tax issues that a buyer of real estate should always take into consideration/conduct due diligence on?

In practice, it is common that in a land due diligence, the buyer has to make sure there is no outstanding tax obligations over the land, being Land and Building Tax (PBB), all taxes incurred from the last transaction, BPHTB, and income tax.

10 Leases of Business Premises

10.1 Please briefly describe the main laws that regulate leases of business premises.

There is no specific regulation on leases of business premises or real estate. Leases of business premises are usually made on contractual basis through lease agreements, which are subject to ICC.

10.2 What types of business lease exist?

Indonesia does not recognize different lease types. Any lease arrangement is made on contractual basis and the lessee will remain as a tenant of the landowner during the validity of the lease period.

10.3 What are the typical provisions for leases of business premises in your jurisdiction regarding: (a) length of term; (b) rent increases; (c) tenant's right to sell or sub-lease; (d) insurance; (e) (i) change of control of the tenant; and (ii) transfer of lease as a result of a corporate restructuring (e.g. merger); and (f) repairs?

Length of Term: including any extension is solely based on the agreement between the landlord and the tenant.

Rent Increases: including any increase in the future by observing the market's rent price, are solely based on the agreement between the landlord and the tenant.

Tenant's Right to Sell or Sub-Lease: As agreed otherwise between the parties, the tenant is prohibited to sell or sub-lease the property to any other party as the landlord still hold the actual ownership and control of the property.

Insurance: including any obligation to premium payment is solely based on the agreement between the landlord and the tenant.

Change of Control of the Tenant and Transfer of Lease as a result of Corporate Restructuring: In some cases, any change of control and transfer of lease must be notified to the tenant, and the tenant may enjoy the lease until its expiration. In principle, any change of control or owner of the property will not prejudice the Lease Right until its expiration.

Repairs: As agreed otherwise between the parties, it is a common practice that the owner is responsible for any repairs, except such repairs are caused by the tenant.

10.4 What taxes are payable on rent either by the landlord or tenant of a business lease?

In common practice under the lease arrangement of real estate, the PBB will be borne by the landlord. The landlord is also subject to income tax for receiving a rental price from the tenant. On the other hand, the tenant will pay the VAT of the rental price.

10.5 In what circumstances are business leases usually terminated (e.g. at expiry, on default, by either party etc.)? Are there any special provisions allowing a tenant to extend or renew the lease or for either party to be compensated by the other for any reason on termination?

Upon agreement of the parties, the leases could be terminated due to (i) expiration of lease period; (ii) a breach or an /event of default; or (iii) mutual consent.

It is a common practice that compensation may be requested due to termination, particularly if the lease is terminated before the expiration or due to an event of default causing any loss.

It is uncommon to provide any extension or renewal of lease due to the termination of lease arrangement.

10.6 Does the landlord and/or the tenant of a business lease cease to be liable for their respective obligations under the lease once they have sold their interest? Can they be responsible after the sale in respect of pre-sale non-compliance?

Yes, the liability of the landlord and tenant would cease upon the novation of the properties, unless it is agreed otherwise between the parties.

10.7 Green leases seek to impose obligations on landlords and tenants designed to promote greater sustainable use of buildings and in the reduction of the "environmental footprint" of a building. Please briefly describe any "green obligations" commonly found in leases stating whether these are clearly defined, enforceable legal obligations or something not amounting to enforceable legal obligations (for example aspirational objectives).

Indonesia does not recognize green leases or green obligation of leases. As the leases are contractual arrangements, the parties can agree on the obligation of promoting sustainable operation.

10.8 In your opinion, are there any trends in your market towards more flexible space for occupiers, such as shared short-term working spaces (co-working) or shared residential spaces with greater levels of facilities/activities for residents (co living)? If so, please provide examples/details.

Nowadays, co-working spaces for business and individual users are common in Indonesia. This trend is shown by the increasing number of coworking spaces. Jakarta has over 100 coworking spaces. Some providers offer coworking spaces, within the existing buildings, or as standalone structures. These workspaces are often integrated with cafes or mini markets.

Additionally, the number of co-living spaces, particularly in Jakarta, is on the rise. Co-living often provides complete shared facilities, which are appealing to many people due to their convenience. Co-living providers in Indonesia usually collaborate with landlords or operate with their own properties.

11 Leases of Residential Premises

11.1 Please briefly describe the main laws that regulate leases of residential premises.

See our responses in points 10.1. and 10.2.

11.2 Do the laws differ if the premises are intended for multiple different residential occupiers?

As a general principle, a lease is made on contractual basis. The laws are not different when the premises are intended for different occupants.

11.3 What would typical provisions for a lease of residential premises be in your jurisdiction regarding: (a) length of term; (b) rent increases/controls; (c)the tenant's rights to remain in the premises at the end of the term; and (d) the tenant's contribution/obligation to the property "costs", e.g., insurance and repair?

Length of Term: including any extension is solely based on the agreement between the landlord and the tenant.

Rent Increases/Controls: including any increase in the future are solely based on the agreement between the landlord and the tenant. However, Article 29 paragraph (1) of Government Regulation No. 14 of 2016 on Implementation of Housing and Settlement Areas as amended by Law No. 12 of 2021 ("GR 14/2016") specifies that the rental prices of houses constructed with support from the government or local authorities are set by the local government.

Tenant's Right to remain in the premises at the end of the Term: The contract usually stipulates once the lease term has ended, the tenant is obliged to vacate the premises. Regarding lease extensions, tenants may provide prior confirmation and obtain the landlord's approval to extend the lease term.

Tenant's Contribution/Obligation to the property "Costs": it is solely based on the agreement between the landlord and the tenant. The contribution to property costs, such as repairs, insurance, maintenance fees, and other related expenses may be charged to the tenants. However, it is also possible to include these costs in the rental fee, meaning tenants would not need to pay additional charges for property-related expenses.

11.4 Would there be rights for a landlord to terminate a residential lease and what steps would be needed to achieve vacant possession if the circumstances existed for the right to be exercised?

As the lease arrangement is made on the contractual basis, it will be subject to the agreement of both parties.

12 Public Law Permits and Obligations

12.1 What are the main laws which govern zoning/permitting and related matters concerning the use, development and occupation of land? Please briefly describe them and include environmental laws.

Zoning is mainly regulated under Law No. 26 of 2007 on Spatial Planning as lastly amended by Job Creation Law (together, as "Spatial Planning Law"). Spatial Planning Law acts as the basis for which the central and local governments designate zones for their specific use (i.e. protected areas, cultivation areas, rural areas, agropolitan areas, urban areas, metropolitan areas, national strategic areas, and so on). The central and local governments are tasked to issue permits for land utilization. Zoning and land utilization are further regulated in Government Regulation No. 21 of 2021 on Organization of Spatial Planning, and BPN Regulation No. 13 of 2021 on Implementation of Conformity of Spatial Utilization Activities.

Environmental matters are governed mainly by Law No. 32 of 2009 on Environmental Protection and Management as lastly amended by Job Creation Law ("Environmental Protection Law"), which requires certain business activities that have significant impact on the environment (i.e., landscaping, natural resource exploitation, potential environmental pollution, ecosystem disturbances, and so on) to obtain an Environmental Impact Analysis ("AMDAL"); or an Environmental Management Effort and Environmental Monitoring Efforts ("UKL-UPL"), if the activities are proven to have no significant impact on the environment; or a Statement Letter as assurance that their business activities have no significant impact on the environment (Articles 34 and 35 of Environmental Protection Law).

12.2 Can the state force land owners to sell land to it? If so please briefly describe including price/compensation mechanism.

Yes, if the land is designated for public use/interest upon certain compensation. Generally, the procurement of land for public use/interest is regulated under Government Regulation No. 19 of 2021 on Land Procurement for Development for Public Interest as lastly amended by Government Regulation No. 39 of 2023 ("GR 19/2021"), that is implemented further under ATR/BPN Regulation No. 19 of 2021 on Implementation of Land Procurement for Development for Public Interest ("ATR/BPN Reg. 19/2021"). The government may procure lands for public purposes, which refer to national or societal interests, such as roads, toll roads, ports, power plants, hospitals, and telecommunication towers (Article 2 of GR 19/2021).

The Compensation can be in the form of money, substitute land, resettlement, share ownership, or other forms agreed by both parties. (Article 76 of GR 19/2021, Article 115 of ATR/BPN Reg. 19/2021)

In practice, if a landowner declines the compensation money, he/she can file an objection to the local District Court, and the compensation money can be consigned to the District Court. However, the land in question will be deemed to have been legally transferred to the relevant government institution.

12.3 Which bodies control land/building use and/or occupation and environmental regulation? How do buyers obtain reliable information on these matters?

BPN and the local government are the authorized institutions in the spatial zoning plan and utilization of lands, while building permits are authorized to the Ministry of Public Works and Housing ("MoPWH"). Further, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry ("MoEF") oversees the implementation of environmental matters and their licenses in connection with land utilisation.

In common practice, a buyer would request these authorities to obtain information related to the acquired land, including that in the Certificate of Land Registration (Surat Keterangan Pendaftaran Tanah) specifying, among others, the owner, area, transfer history of the land ownership, records on any encumbrances attached to the land; and Spatial Layout Information (Informasi Tata Ruang) specifying information related to the spatial use of the land pursuant to the prevailing laws and regulations.

The public can also access information on the spatial zoning plan via Geographic Information System Tata Ruang ("GISTARU"), a website managed by BPN (https://gistaru.atrbpn.go.id). GISTARU website introduces the zoning map and a graphical representation of different zones within a geographic area in Indonesia. It displays various land use designations including residential, commercial, industrial, or agricultural zones.

Before acquiring land in Indonesia, it is advisable to check whether the use of the prospective land aligns with the spatial zoning plans through GISTARU website (available only in Bahasa Indonesia).

12.4 What main permits or licences are required for building works and/or the use of real estate?

The following list has the main permits/licenses required for building works and/or use of real estate:

Land Certificate: A land certificate is a proof of ownership over a plot of land, which is required to be in place before proceeding with any construction work.

Conformity of Spatial Utilization Activities (Kesesuaian Kegiatan Pemanfaatan Ruang or "KKPR"): KKPR is served as the evidence confirming that the location of the business premise is in the appropriate zonation as determined by the local government.

Construction Permit: Building Construction Approval (Persetujuan Bangun Gedung or "PBG") must be obtained before construction starts, as a proof that the building has been approved for construction.

Certificate of Worthiness (Sertifikat Laik Fungsi or "SLF"): SLF is a certificate required to ensure the building is able to utilised.

Building Ownership Certificate (Surat Bukti Kepemilikan Bangunan Gedung – "SBKBG"): it is a proof of building ownership.

12.5 Are building/use permits and licences commonly obtained in your jurisdiction? Can implied permission be obtained in any way (e.g. by long use)?

PBG and SLF are mandatory documents to be obtained before construction and utilisation of a building. In regulatory means and practice, implied permission is not recognized in the construction and utilisation of a building because any failure to obtain the licenses can lead to sanction ranging from a written warning to demolition of the building.

12.6 What is the typical cost of building/use permits and the time involved in obtaining them?

The cost of PBG and SLF issuance are subject to the size of the building. It is expressly regulated in GR 16/2021. The cost includes administrative cost, measurement cost, and levy. PBG and SLF will be issued within 28 working days after the complete submission of the required documents.

12.7 Are there any regulations on the protection of historic monuments in your jurisdiction? If any, when and how are they likely to affect the transfer of rights in real estate or development/change of use?

In general, cultural heritage is protected and regulated under Governmental Regulation No. 1 of 2022 on National Register and Preservation of Cultural Heritage ("GR 1/2022"). A transfer of ownership of cultural heritage may be conducted with prior approval/permit of the relevant minister or local government, or based on court decision/ruling (Articles 51, 52, and 53 of GR 1/2022). The approval/permit is obtained by submitting the application and required documents that include, among others: (i) Certificate of Cultural Heritage Status, and (ii) Certificate of Ownership of a Cultural Heritage.

12.8 How can, e.g., a potential buyer obtain reliable information on contamination and pollution of real estate? Is there a public register of contaminated land in your jurisdiction?

To date, there is no public platform or registry disclosing such contaminated land information in Indonesia.

As such, it is advisable to ensure any potential contamination over the land by engaging environmental consultants in the due diligence, and include the environmental contamination concerns as representations, warranties, and indemnifications in the transaction documents.

12.9 In what circumstances (if any) is environmental clean-up ever mandatory?

As per Articles 53 and 54 of Environmental Protection Law, any party that causes environmental damage and/or pollution is required to handle the damage/pollution; and restore the damaged/polluted area.

12.10 Please briefly outline any regulatory requirements for the assessment and management of the energy performance of buildings in your jurisdiction.

GR 16/2021 highlights the legal framework for the construction of buildings that have significant efficiencies in its usage of energy, water, and other resources ("Green Buildings"). This is further elaborated in MoPWH Regulation No. 21 of 2021 on Performance Assessment of Green Building Construction ("MoPWHR 21/2021").

Green building construction can be mandatory or recommended basis. The green building construction is mandatory for certain buildings, such as a mixed-use residential building with more than 4 storeys; an office space with area of more than 50,000 sqm; or a warehouse, factory, or shop with area of more than 5,000 sqm; or a more-than 4-storey building.

Green Building Council-certified buildings hold the right to obtain incentives from the local governments in the form of, among others; exception from obtaining building approvals, compensation in the form of construction of additional floors, reward in the form of certificate, placard, and/or other tokens of appreciation; and/or other forms of incentives such as publication and/or promotion.

13 Climate Change

13.1 Please briefly explain the nature and extent of any regulatory measures for reducing carbon dioxide emissions (including any mandatory emissions trading scheme).

In general, reducing emission is regulated in Presidential Regulation No. 98 of 2021 on Implementation of Carbon Economic Value for Target Achievement on Nationally Determined Contribution ("NDC") and Control of GHG Emission in National Development ("PR 98/2021"). PR 98/2021 aims to set goals for climate change and reduce Greenhouse Gases ("GHGs") through carbon pricing and implementation of carbon economic value. PR 98/2021 requires comprehensive reporting from various sectors in reaching the aim to reduce GHG emissions by 29% by 2030 against a business-as-usual scenario, or up to 41% with international support.

In addition, Presidential Regulation No. 22 of 2017 on National General Energy Plan ("PR 22/2017") also aims to have renewable energy sources covering at least 23% of Indonesia's total energy sources by 2025, and 31% by 2050.

13.2 Are there any national greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets?

Please see our response to Question 13.1

13.3 Are there any other regulatory measures (not already mentioned) which aim to improve the sustainability of both newly constructed and existing buildings?

Please refer to our response to Question 12.10.

Footnotes

1 https://www.kompas.com/properti/read/2024/02/19/183000321/75-89-persen-pembelian rumah-masyarakat-pakai-kpr (Capital to Finance Real Estate)

2 https://propertiindonesia.id/post/membaca-trend-dan-outlook-sektor-properti-jakarta-pada-paruh pertama-2024 (Trend Slowing Down)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.