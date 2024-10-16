Introduction:

In the UAE, the protection of property and animals is enforced through Federal Decree-Law No. 31/2021 on the Issuance of the Crimes and Penalties Law. This law outlines penalties for offences ranging from property destruction to animal abuse, underscoring the importance of public welfare, environmental preservation, and ethical standards.

Penalties for Property Destruction:

According to Article 464, individuals who demolish or destroy property belonging to others, rendering it unfit for use, may face jail sentences of up to one year or fines up to AED 10,000. If the destruction endangers public facilities, people's lives, or security, the penalty may include a jail sentence. Crimes committed by gangs of 3 or more people can result in imprisonment for up to five years.

Offences involving the destruction of trees, crops, agricultural machinery, or farm tools owned by others may carry similar penalties. If committed by armed groups or multiple persons, the penalty can be up to five years of imprisonment as prescribed under Article 465. Furthermore, Article 468 explains that destroying, moving, or removing land survey markers or property separations may incur penalties of up to one year in jail or fines up to AED 50,000. If done to unlawfully appropriate land, the penalty may include jail time.

Penalties for Animal Abuse:

According to Article 466, deliberate harm or killing of beasts of burden, livestock, or fish may result in jail sentences or fines. Abandoning animals in ways that endanger people may also impose penalties.

Further, under Article 471 of the penal code, unnecessary killing or serious harm to domestic or domestic animals not covered under Article 466 may result in up to one year in jail or fines up to AED 10,000. Overburdening, torturing, or neglecting to care for pets or domesticated animals may lead to fines of up to AED 5,000.

Additionally, Articles 469 to 473 state that committing any of these offences at night, with violence, or during times of conflict or disaster is considered an aggravating circumstance, leading to harsher penalties as outlined under Article 469. Repeat offenders sentenced to one year or more may face additional surveillance measures for up to two years, reinforcing the seriousness of the offence.

Conclusion:

Federal Decree-Law No. 31/2021 emphasises the protection of property and the humane treatment of animals. The law's penalties aim to prevent criminal behaviour, promote ethical standards, and ensure public safety and welfare.

