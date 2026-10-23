Episode 137: MSE Launches MTF, And Website To Help Investors (Podcast)

The Malta Stock Exchange has introduced a new multilateral trading facility targeting institutional investors, a strategic move recommended in a comprehensive report on capital market development. CEO Simon Zammit reveals how this initiative, alongside the launch of Investi.com.mt, aims to transform investor access to market information and enhance financial education in Malta.

Finance Malta is a non-profit public-private initiative set up to promote Malta as an international financial centre, both within, as well as outside Malta. It brings together, and harnesses, the resources of the industry and government, to ensure Malta maintains a modern and effective legal, regulatory, and fiscal framework in which the financial services sector can continue to grow and prosper. The Board of Governors, together with the founding associations: The Malta Funds Asset Servicing Association, the Malta Bankers Association, the Malta Insurance Association, the Association of Insurance Brokers, the Malta Insurance Managers Association, the Institute of Financial Services Practitioners; its members and staff are all committed to promote Malta as an innovative international.

The Malta Stock Exchange has launched an MTF aimed at institutional investors, following a recommendation made in a report on developing capital markets in Malta, CEO Simon Zammit announced during a #FinTalks podcast.

He also explained the importance of its fledgling Investi.com.mt website, which is aimed at bringing together all the information about its listed entities, helping with investor education and enabling informed choices.

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