China Steadily Maintains Its First Ranking In The World By The Number Of Global Top 100 Innovation Clusters, And The Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou Cluster Hits The Top Of The World

On the afternoon of September 1, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) released the 2025 global top 100 innovation clusters ranking in Hong Kong. China has ranked first in the world for the third consecutive year in terms of the number of global top 100 innovation clusters, and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou cluster has risen to the global top spot, marking the first time a Chinese innovation cluster has reached the global top position.

Among the global top 100 innovation clusters, China has a total of 24 clusters on the list, followed by the United States (22), Germany (7), the United Kingdom (4), and India (4). In the rankings of the world's top 5 and top 15 innovation clusters, China accounts for 2 and 5 clusters respectively, leading the world in both counts. The Ningbo cluster (ranked 93rd) and the Ningde cluster (ranked 99rd) have made their debuts on the global top 100 innovation clusters list.

(Source: CNIPA Official WeChat Account)

