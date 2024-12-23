National Standard For "Geographical Indication - Basic Terminology" Released

The recommended national standard "Geographical Indication - Basic Terminology (GB/T 44584-2024)", drafted under the leadership of the CNIPA

The recommended national standard "Geographical Indication - Basic Terminology (GB/T 44584-2024)", drafted under the leadership of the CNIPA, has been approved and officially implemented recently.

The standard is administered by the Geographical Indication Subcommittee (TC554SC1) under the National Technical Committee 554 on Intellectual Property and Knowledge Management Standardization Administration of China. It comprehensively considers relevant laws, regulations, policy documents, and related standards on geographical indications (GI), and based on practical experience in GI protection, defines 25 basic terminologies, including general terminology, recognition terminology, and protection terminology.

This standard fills a gap in the foundational terminology for GI recognition and protection in China, providing robust support for advancing high-level GI protection, high-standard management, and high-quality development.

