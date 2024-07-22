ARTICLE
22 July 2024

CNIPA And EUIPO Hold Bilateral Talks And Sign 2024-2025 Work Plan

On the afternoon of July 9, during the Sixty-Fifth Series of Meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the CNIPA, held bilateral talks with João Negrão, Executive Director of the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). The two sides exchanged views on the latest progress in China-EU IP work and cooperation between the two offices, and signed the 2024-2025 bilateral work plan.

Shen noted that the CNIPA and the EUIPO are significant strategic partners. Through joint efforts, various bilateral cooperation projects have been carried out in an orderly manner, and relationship between the two offices has been continuously deepening within the framework of TM5 and ID5 cooperation. He wished that the two sides would further expand the areas of cooperation and optimize the content of cooperation, enabling Chinese, European and global IP users to benefit from the cooperation.

João Negrão acknowledged the remarkable achievements China has made in the field of IP in recent years and highlighted the fruitful results of China-EU IP cooperation. He expressed hope that both sides would continue to strengthen their strategic partnership, and promote mutual benefit and win-win results to better serve the Chine-EU innovators.

The work plan signed during the meeting aims to further deepen and expand pragmatic cooperation in areas including legal policies, information technology, examination operations, training, protection, and services.

