Foreign brands entering the Chinese market should register their trademarks as soon as possible to better protect their brands, which has become a consensus among brand owners. However, in the process of brand development and promotion, the importance of registering Chinese brand names is often overlooked, which can affect the brand's recognition and dissemination among the public in the relevant market, and may even pose a risk of confusion if someone else registers the name first! Therefore, applying for the corresponding Chinese brand name is crucial. The author would like to summarize several aspects below to discuss the importance of registering Chinese brand names:

➢ The Chinese brand name is more recognizable, memorable, and promotable. Chinese, as the mother tongue of Chinese consumers, each Chinese character represents a different meaning. Therefore, regardless of whether the product is targeted at the general public or a specific group, seeing a Chinese name will immediately evoke different associations. A good Chinese name will create a positive impression of the product and brand in consumers' minds, making brand promotion smoother.

➢ The Chinese brand name can avoid bad nicknames. If foreign brands are widely welcomed by consumers in the Chinese market, in order to better spread and remember the brand, the public may spontaneously give them a "nickname" or "alias" based on their English pronunciation or trademark composition. And this "nickname" may have some negative connotations or contain some elements of mockery or jokes, which may result in damaging the brand image. Therefore, it is very important for brands to establish a positive or even interesting Chinese name in the early stage of product promotion to guide consumers to have a positive impression of the brand！

➢ Registering a Chinese brand name can prevent it from being hijacked. If you don't register, someone else might do it for you! The vast Chinese market and the spontaneous adoption of names by consumers may make a Chinese name more popular than the original English brand. Therefore, some people may take the opportunity to "help you to register" a Chinese trademark by themselves. If someone else registers a popular brand name on similar products before you, it could lead to confusion in the market or the risk of counterfeit products using the Chinese name. In the process of protecting your rights, the true brand owner may have to invest a significant amount of money and time to defend their rights.

Therefore, "take the first step to be strong"! Registering the Chinese name of the brand in advance can better maintain the brand image, facilitate market promotion, and avoid the brand being registered by others.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.