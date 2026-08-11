AFD China Featured In Asia IP: Which Inventions Are You Going To Patent?

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AFD China was recently featured in an in-depth article by Asia IP, a leading international intellectual property media outlet, which explored hot topics of patent screening strategies for businesses. Xia Zheng, Founder of AFD China, was invited as an expert contributor to share her insights on how companies should approach patent portfolio development.
In the article, Xia Zheng used the new energy battery sector as an example, advising that businesses should prioritize protecting inventions that directly impact core performance and offer substantial market potential, rather than minor improvements with low technical barriers. She also noted that even technologies that are not core selling points may still be worth patenting for defensive purposes to safeguard operational freedom. She cited the example of a heat dissipation structure used in packaging processes: while not a core selling point itself, patenting it can “prevent competitors from setting up patent barriers in this niche area, which would force the company to work around them or pay high licensing fees when iterating its products in the future.”
AFD China remains committed to delivering intellectual property services that integrate business strategy with legal protection. We believe these practical, frontline insights can help innovators make more strategically sound patent decisions, even within limited budgets.
Read the full Asia IP article here.
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