PurpleVine IP Releases Global Solid-State Battery Patent Landscape White Paper

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Systematic Analysis of Over 16,000 Patents Reveals Multi-Layered IP Risks Facing Chinese Companies Going Global

Shenzhen, April 26, 2026 — On the occasion of World Intellectual Property Day, PurpleVine IP Group ("PurpleVine") today officially released the Global Solid-State Battery Patent Landscape White Paper (the "White Paper"). Drawing on a systematic review and in-depth analysis of over 16,000 solid-state battery patents worldwide, the White Paper maps the global patent competition landscape and identifies the core intellectual property risks facing Chinese companies as they expand into international markets, offering strategic guidance with practical decision-making value for the new energy industry.

Solid-State Battery Commercialization Is Accelerating — Patent Competition Is Intensifying

Solid-state lithium batteries are widely regarded as the defining technology of the next generation of power batteries. According to the White Paper, as of November 2025, global solid-state battery-related patents total 16,429 filings, comprising 6,321 patent families after consolidation, with active and pending patents accounting for 78% of the total — a level of activity that closely tracks the industry's accelerating push toward commercialization. Leading automakers and battery manufacturers worldwide have announced mass production timelines for all-solid-state batteries, with most targeting commercial-scale launch between 2027 and 2030.

A Four-Pole Competitive Landscape: China's Momentum Is Strong, But Global Reach Remains Limited

The White Paper reveals that the global solid-state battery patent competition has taken shape as a three-pole structure led by China, Japan, and South Korea, with the United States in active pursuit. By patent office jurisdiction, China and Japan lead globally with 3,341 and 3,225 filings respectively — each accounting for approximately 30% of global totals — followed by the United States (2,355) and South Korea (1,544).

Toyota Motor Corporation dominates global rankings with 1,652 consolidated patent families, reflecting Japan's early and systematic positioning in sulfide electrolyte technology. Panasonic, LG Energy Solution, and Samsung SDI follow, forming a Japan-Korea-led patent matrix. Chinese companies have demonstrated strong catch-up momentum, with CATL, BYD, and Svolt Energy entering the global TOP 20. China became the single largest source of new patent filings in 2023, surpassing all other jurisdictions.

However, the White Paper identifies a significant gap: Chinese companies' patents remain heavily concentrated in the domestic market, with substantially lower presence in the United States, Europe, Japan, and South Korea compared to their Japanese and Korean counterparts.

Chinese Companies Face Multi-Layered Patent Barriers in Their Global Expansion

The White Paper identifies three dimensions of IP risk for Chinese new energy companies going global:

Barrier 1: Japanese and Korean Companies Are Building Dense Patent Positions in China, Squeezing Domestic Manufacturers. Japanese and Korean companies have deployed extensive patent portfolios in China — particularly across electrolyte materials, electrode materials, and manufacturing processes — directly constraining the technical options and production pathways available to Chinese manufacturers.

Barrier 2: Thin Patent Coverage in Core Export Markets Creates Litigation Exposure. Japanese and Korean companies have simultaneously established comprehensive patent networks across the United States, Europe, and other high-value markets. Chinese companies, with patent portfolios concentrated domestically, face significant exposure to infringement claims and trade-related enforcement actions when entering these markets.

Barrier 3: Emerging Market Positions Are Being Locked Up. Southeast Asian markets including Thailand and Vietnam, along with India and Brazil, represent fast-growing demand centers for power batteries. Japanese and Korean companies have already established patent positions in these regions, putting Chinese companies at risk of being locked out of critical emerging markets if they do not expand their global IP footprint promptly.

Electrolyte Is the Highest-Risk Technology Domain

The White Paper highlights electrolyte technology as the single most contested area of solid-state battery IP: 2,838 consolidated patent families — representing 45.52% of the global total — are in this space. Sulfide electrolytes alone account for 801 families. China's electrolyte patent accumulation (1,100 families) has surpassed Japan's, signaling strong momentum. In negative electrode technology, silicon anodes (1,036 families) and lithium metal anodes (990 families) represent the dominant positions, with active-and-pending ratios both exceeding 82%.

Expert Commentary

Jin Jinling, Managing Director of Analysis & Consulting and lead author of the White Paper, said: "Based on our systematic review of over 16,000 solid-state battery patents globally, competition has entered deep water. Core players have built layered patent barriers that are difficult to design around and carry high infringement risk. Chinese companies urgently need to begin early-stage risk assessment and develop proactive response strategies. At the same time, Japanese and Korean companies and research institutions continue to advance materials and process innovation through broad collaborative networks, continuously reinforcing their forward-looking IP barriers. In this landscape, Chinese companies must accelerate their global patent positioning and build durable technology moats to compete effectively."

Wen Ming, Vice President of PurpleVine, said: "The commercialization window for solid-state batteries is opening rapidly, and the industry has entered a critical phase of technology positioning and patent deployment ahead of mass production. PurpleVine released this White Paper to help Chinese new energy companies fully understand the global patent risk landscape, competitive dynamics, and technology trajectory — and to support the strategic shift from reactive defense to proactive global IP positioning. Whether IP strategy can keep pace with the commercialization roadmap will fundamentally determine whether Chinese companies can build durable competitive advantages in this global race."

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