How To Apply For A Utility Model Patent In Taiwan, China – A Complete Guide

For businesses, patents serve as both a legal shield for technological innovation and a strategic weapon for gaining a competitive edge in the market.

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For businesses, patents serve as both a legal shield for technological innovation and a strategic weapon for gaining a competitive edge in the market. Among various patent types, utility model patents stand out due to their short approval time, low application costs, and flexible protection scope. They are particularly suitable for structural innovations, device improvements, and fast product iterations, making them an effective tool for quickly capturing market opportunities.

In Taiwan, a region known for its strong demand for technological innovation, utility model patents offer significant advantages. They are processed quickly (typically within 6 to 12 months) due to a formal examination system that skips substantive review, resulting in faster protection. Taiwan also provides flexible mechanisms like dual applications and amendment options, enabling applicants to strategically combine utility model and invention patents for comprehensive intellectual property protection. For businesses entering the Taiwanese market or building a global patent portfolio, understanding the utility model patent application process in Taiwan is crucial for efficient IP strategy and safeguarding innovation.

01 | Application Routes

There are two main ways to apply for a utility model patent in Taiwan:

Direct Filing – Suitable for enterprises operating directly in Taiwan or providing products to Taiwanese customers. Paris Convention Route – Suitable for enterprises that have already filed patent applications in other member states (e.g., Mainland China, the US, the EU) and wish to claim priority in Taiwan. This route allows extension of protection within the priority period and facilitates coordinated patent portfolio planning.

Tips: For cross-border tech companies, strategically using the Paris Convention route enables the creation of a “synchronized protection network” across key global markets. Plan ahead to avoid gaps in coverage caused by timing differences.

02 | Required Documents

The application mainly includes:

Applicant and inventor information: names (in traditional Chinese and English), addresses, nationality, etc.

Specification: detailed description of the technical solution, in traditional Chinese.

Claims: define the scope of legal protection, in traditional Chinese.

Drawings: assist examiners in understanding structure and technical features (clear drawings are especially important for utility models in Taiwan).

Abstract and accompanying figure.

Priority documents (if applicable).

Power of attorney (if filing through an agency).

Practical Advice:

In Taiwan utility model applications, drawings can often be a decisive factor in whether a patent is granted. Since there is only formal examination, the examiner’s judgment on “completeness of technical features” and “compliance with formalities” relies heavily on the interplay between the specification and drawings.

We recommend having specifications and drawings localized and refined by agents familiar with Taiwan’s examination practices.

03 | Examination Characteristics

Utility model patents in Taiwan undergo formal examination only. The Taiwan Intellectual Property Office (TIPO) determines compliance with formal requirements based on the specification and drawings.

Advantages: Time from filing to grant is significantly shorter than for invention patents—often 6 to 12 months.

Disadvantages: Since no substantive examination is conducted, the granted patent may still be subject to third-party invalidation.

Appeals & Remedies:

If dissatisfied with a formal examination decision, an administrative appeal can be filed within 30 days of receiving the decision.

If dissatisfied with the appeal decision, file an administrative litigation (first instance) within 2 months.

If dissatisfied with the first-instance judgment, appeal to the Supreme Administrative Court within 20 days—its decision will be final.

Any person may request TIPO to invalidate a granted utility model patent.

Tips: For companies, utility models offer rapid protection—especially valuable during early product launch stages. However, they are not “absolutely secure.” We recommend using the dual filing system to apply for both an invention patent and a utility model for the same subject matter, combining short- and long-term protection to ensure full-cycle security.

04 | Protection Term

Protection lasts 10 years from the filing date—the same as in Mainland China.

This means that in the Taiwan market, your innovation enjoys exclusive rights to make, sell, and import for 10 years, providing ample time for market recovery and product iteration.

05 | Application Language

Traditional Chinese – Application documents must be filed in traditional Chinese.

For cross-border enterprises, this is a significant convenience and reduces translation costs. However, legal terminology and usage must meet Taiwan’s examination standards.

06 | Dual Filing System

Taiwan allows filing invention patents and utility model patents for the same creation on the same day.

Applicants for both filings must be identical.

If claims overlap, the applicant may choose to abandon the utility model patent in order to obtain the invention patent grant.

If, during examination of the invention patent, the claims are amended to differ substantially from those of the utility model, both patents may coexist.

Use Cases:

Obtain quick market protection before product launch through a utility model, while the invention patent undergoes substantive examination for long-term protection.

Suitable for fast-cycle industries, such as electronics, machinery, and consumer goods.

07 | Conversion System

A Taiwan utility model application can be converted to an invention application before the utility model is granted or within 30 days after a rejection decision.

The applicant must be identical; if not, a transfer of application rights must be registered.

Signatures or seals of the applicant are required; if represented by an agent, only the agent’s signature or seal is needed.

Enhance Patent Application Efficiency Through Professional Support

While utility model patents in Taiwan may seem “simple”, details such as formal requirements, preparation of priority documents, standardization of drawings, and legal expression in claims determine not only successful grant but also the ability to effectively enforce rights afterward.

The Chang Tsi Hong Kong–Macau–Taiwan patent team has extensive experience in cross-border patent portfolio planning, adapting to Taiwan’s examination practices, and implementing dual filing strategies, helping you to:

Rapidly prepare and file applications.

Maintain complete priority documentation chains.

Secure both invention and utility model patents for full-cycle protection.

Summary

Although Taiwan's utility model patent system is relatively streamlined, practical details such as the compliance of application documents, preparation of priority materials, proper illustration of drawings, and precise legal phrasing of claims can significantly impact both the approval process and the stability of granted rights. Careful attention to these aspects often determines whether the patent is successfully granted and effectively enforced.

In the context of cross-border patent strategies, aligning Taiwan's local examination practices, optimizing application timelines, and coordinating the protection of both invention and utility model patents have become critical considerations for businesses. With extensive experience in patent filing and strategy development across Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, Chih-Cheng Law Firm offers comprehensive support tailored to specific technical fields and business goals. Their services include drafting application documents, aligning examination strategies, and creating multi-type patent portfolios, ensuring robust and sustainable legal protection for innovations in the regional market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.