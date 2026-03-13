The "ITC + District Court" Playbook: What Whirlpool's Latest Patent Offensive Means For China's Home Appliance Exporters

Patent disputes involving kitchen appliances are becoming an increasingly visible front in global competition among major home appliance manufacturers. On 18 November 2025, US-based Whirlpool launched a coordinated cross-border patent enforcement action against several leading brands, including Samsung, LG, Midea, and Haier.

Although framed as a conventional intellectual property dispute, the case underscores the deeper structural challenges facing China's manufacturing sector as it expands into mature overseas markets.

1. At the centre of the dispute: Whirlpool's dual-track "ITC + district court" strategy

Specifically, Whirlpool's enforcement actions centred on its "microwave oven and range hood combination system", asserting US Patent No. US12289819B2.

Notably, Whirlpool adopted a classic dual-track litigation strategy:

At the ITC level, it filed a complaint with the US International Trade Commission (ITC), seeking an exclusion order that would block the importation and sale of products sold by Samsung, LG, Electrolux, Haier, and Midea.

At the district court level, Whirlpool filed actions in federal courts in Texas, New Jersey, and Delaware, seeking monetary damages, including enhanced damages for alleged wilful infringement.

2. Strategic execution: the combined use of ITC proceedings and district court litigation

Whirlpool's enforcement approach reflects a carefully calibrated litigation strategy.

From a procedural perspective, ITC proceedings offer speed and early market impact. Investigations before the ITC are typically concluded within 12 to 16 months—significantly faster than district court litigation, which often extends over several years. For an industry characterised by relatively short product life cycles and tightly timed sales windows, involvement in an ITC investigation can disrupt product launches, distribution arrangements, and overall market positioning. Through this mechanism, Whirlpool can exert immediate pressure on competitors by constraining market access.

At the same time, Whirlpool has turned to established patent litigation venues to pursue longer-term financial remedies. By filing actions in the Eastern District of Texas, as well as federal courts in New Jersey and Delaware, the company is seeking substantial monetary damages, including treble damages where applicable. These jurisdictions are widely regarded as active patent forums with relatively efficient procedures and well-developed case law. Whirlpool's choice of venue reflects a comprehensive assessment of procedural efficiency, legal precedent, and enforcement leverage.

Taken together, the parallel deployment of ITC proceedings and district court litigation allows Whirlpool to apply pressure on multiple fronts—addressing immediate market access concerns while preserving the ability to pursue sustained damages claims over the longer term.

3. Commercial context: defensive patent enforcement amid intensifying market competition

Viewed against the broader commercial backdrop, the rationale behind the litigation becomes more apparent. Whirlpool's recent financial disclosures show that the company's revenue has declined since peaking in 2021, reflecting both global macroeconomic headwinds and intensifying competition from rivals such as Samsung, LG, and China's Haier and Midea. As competition has intensified, Whirlpool's market share in certain product segments has come under pressure.

According to first-quarter 2025 data, the US home appliance market share was highly contested:

Whirlpool: 16% (Ranked 1st)

GE (a Haier subsidiary): 2%

Electrolux: 12.3%

Haier: 9.8%

Against this backdrop, the timing of the lawsuit is notable. Rather than a standalone legal dispute, the enforcement action appears to form part of a broader commercial strategy aimed at slowing competitors' expansion and stabilising Whirlpool's market position in an increasingly crowded and competitive market.

4. Risk perspective: structural patent challenges in global expansion

The litigation against Midea, Haier, and other Chinese manufacturers highlights the structural patent risks confronting China's home appliance industry in overseas markets.

Navigating Overlapping Patent Landscapes: The core patent asserted in this case, US12289819B2, can be traced back to filings dating from 2016. In mature markets, leading industry players deploy extensive patent family strategies that protect existing products and pre-empt future technological pathways. Consequently, even companies investing heavily in independent R&D may inadvertently fall within the scope of earlier patent claims.

These barriers—built over time through sustained investment, strategic planning, and resource accumulation—represent one of the most difficult structural challenges for later entrants to overcome. Patent portfolios function not only as instruments of technological protection, but also as strategic tools in market competition. In extreme cases, an adverse judgment may effectively deprive a company of access to the US market for an entire product category.

Litigation as a Competitive Tool: This case marks the fourth patent lawsuit initiated by Whirlpool in 2025 alone (following actions against Krosol Global, Samsung, and Broan-NuTone). This pattern reflects a systematic approach to intellectual property protection that overseas manufacturers cannot afford to overlook.

Multidimensional Pressure: Chinese manufacturers face risks from a range of rights holders. Beyond industry competitors, risks posed by non-practising entities (NPEs), as well as licensing demands from standard-essential patent (SEP) holders in technologies (e.g., Wi-Fi and 5G) add significant complexity to global expansion strategies.

Before entering overseas markets, Chinese companies are well advised to conduct comprehensive intellectual property due diligence – freedom-to-operate analyses (FTOs) - on both themselves and their key competitors, carefully assessing legal risks in unfamiliar jurisdictions.

5. Conclusion

The patent disputes surrounding seemingly commonplace kitchen appliances illustrate a broader "ceiling effect" facing Chinese home appliance manufacturers in global markets. In an era of intensified competition within mature economies, intellectual property has evolved from a defensive safeguard into a powerful competitive instrument.

While the current dispute centres on over-the-range microwave products, it highlights a broader reality: for multinational companies with extensive patent portfolios, virtually any product line may become the next enforcement target. As global competition deepens, patent risk is no longer confined to flagship technologies but extends across entire product ecosystems.

To navigate this environment, Chinese manufacturers must accelerate the development of comprehensive patent strategies that integrate defensive protection with proactive positioning. Only by strengthening their role not just as exporters of products, but as participants in global regulatory, licensing, and standard-setting frameworks, can they mitigate enforcement risks and sustain long-term international growth.

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