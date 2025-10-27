CNIPA Deputy Commissioner Attends 2025 World Manufacturing Convention Intellectual Property Protection And Utilization Matchmaking Conference

Recently, the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention Intellectual Property Protection and Utilization Matchmaking Conference was held in Hefei. Zhang Zhicheng, Deputy Commissioner of the CNIPA, and Li Zhong, Vice Governor of Anhui Province, attended the event and delivered speeches.

Zhang emphasized the need to actively foster a dynamic relationship of co-evolution and mutual reinforcement between intellectual property (IP) and artificial intelligence (AI). He called for accelerating institutional innovation in the field of IP, refining patent examination standards related to AI, and promoting the sound development of the AI industry. IP protection should be strengthened by leveraging AI and big data technologies to build an integrated online and offline protection system, supporting technological innovation in AI. He also urged efforts to strengthen the role of AI technologies in promoting patent commercialization and utilization, develop diversified matchmaking platforms and application scenarios, and achieve efficient and precise alignment between supply and demand, thereby enhancing the benefits of IP utilization.

Principals responsible for CNIPA Intellectual Property Utilization Promotion Department, representatives from the WIPO, heads of IP administrative departments from several provinces, and enterprise representatives also attended the conference.

https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2025/10/11/art_1340_201969.html

