ARTICLE
27 October 2025

CNIPA Deputy Commissioner Attends 2025 World Manufacturing Convention Intellectual Property Protection And Utilization Matchmaking Conference

AC
AFD China

Contributor

AFD China logo
AFD China Intellectual Property Law Office offers full-range IP services, including but not limited to filing/registration, strategy, transaction, asset management, dispute resolution, and litigation. We are an accredited AAAAA-level (top tier) patent firm, a Council Member firm of the China Trademark Association, and a recommended IP service provider for SMEs.
Explore Firm Details
Recently, the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention Intellectual Property Protection and Utilization Matchmaking Conference was held in Hefei.
China Intellectual Property
AFD China Intellectual Property
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
AFD China are most popular:
  • within Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)
  • in China
  • with readers working within the Pharmaceuticals & BioTech industries

Recently, the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention Intellectual Property Protection and Utilization Matchmaking Conference was held in Hefei. Zhang Zhicheng, Deputy Commissioner of the CNIPA, and Li Zhong, Vice Governor of Anhui Province, attended the event and delivered speeches.

Zhang emphasized the need to actively foster a dynamic relationship of co-evolution and mutual reinforcement between intellectual property (IP) and artificial intelligence (AI). He called for accelerating institutional innovation in the field of IP, refining patent examination standards related to AI, and promoting the sound development of the AI industry. IP protection should be strengthened by leveraging AI and big data technologies to build an integrated online and offline protection system, supporting technological innovation in AI. He also urged efforts to strengthen the role of AI technologies in promoting patent commercialization and utilization, develop diversified matchmaking platforms and application scenarios, and achieve efficient and precise alignment between supply and demand, thereby enhancing the benefits of IP utilization.

Principals responsible for CNIPA Intellectual Property Utilization Promotion Department, representatives from the WIPO, heads of IP administrative departments from several provinces, and enterprise representatives also attended the conference.

https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2025/10/11/art_1340_201969.html

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
AFD China Intellectual Property
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More