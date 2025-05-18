Flagship Event Of National IP Publicity Week 2025 Held In Beijing

The Flagship Event of National Intellectual Property (IP) Publicity Week 2025, organized by the Organizing Committee of the 2025 National Intellectual Property Publicity Week, was held in Beijing on April 21. Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the CNIPA and head representative of the Organizing Committee's director unit, Hu Kaihong, a member of the Affairs Council of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and Vice minister of the Central Office of Cultural and Ethnical Progress, and Bai Qingyuan, Deputy Commissioner of the State Administration for Market Regulation attended the event and delivered speeches. Daren Tang, Director General of the WIPO, delivered a video speech. Attendees also included Tao Kaiyuan, Vice President of the Supreme People's Court of China; Gong Ming, Deputy Prosecutor-General of the Supreme People's Procuratorate; Yu Jianlong, Vice Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade; Sun Shuo, Vice Mayor of the People's Government of Beijing Municipality and Kenichiro Natsume, Assistant Director General of WIPO. CNIPA Deputy Commissioner Hu Wenhui presided over the event and introduced the key activities arranged by the Organization Committee's member units during the Publicity Week.

This year's National IP Publicity Week is scheduled from April 20 to 26, with the theme "Intellectual Property and Artificial Intelligence." This year's campaign aims to showcase how IP supports and promotes the development of the AI sector, while also highlighting how AI is driving the innovation of IP systems and improving governance effectiveness. It emphasizes the symbiotic evolution, mutual empowerment, and integrated development between AI and IP.

Typical cases of patent commercialization and utilization, as well as notable cases of Chinese invention patent cases in Belt and Road countries and regions were released during the event. Representatives from AI enterprises also read a joint statement for strengthened IP protection and utilization.

Throughout the Publicity Week, the Organization Committee's member units and local authorities across the country will conduct a variety of IP publicity and educational activities by diverse means, aiming to foster a IP culture of respect for knowledge, encouragement of innovation, integrity and lawfulness, and fair competition.

The event was also attended by Lu Pengqi and Zhang Zhicheng, members of CNIPA's Party Leadership Group, as well as principal officials from the Patent Office. Officials from the relevant departments from the Organization Committee's member units, CNIPA's relevant departments, representatives of innovative enterprises in the AI field, and IP service agencies also attended the event.

