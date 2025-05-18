2025 High-level Forum On China's IP Protection Held In Beijing

AFD China Intellectual Property Law Office offers full-range IP services, including but not limited to filing/registration, strategy, transaction, asset management, dispute resolution, and litigation. We are an accredited AAAAA-level (top tier) patent firm, a Council Member firm of the China Trademark Association, and a recommended IP service provider for SMEs.

On April 21, the 2025 High-level Forum on China's Intellectual Property (IP) Protection was held in Beijing. The forum was co-hosted by China Intellectual Property News (CIPN) and World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Office in China. The theme of this year's forum was "Opportunities and Challenges: Intellectual Property Governance in the Context of Artificial Intelligence." Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), Gong Ming, Deputy Prosecutor-General of the Supreme People's Procuratorate of China, Sun Shuo, Vice Mayor of the People's Government of Beijing Municipality and Kenichiro Natsume, Assistant Director General of WIPO attended the opening ceremony and delivered speeches. The ceremony was moderated by CNIPA Deputy Commissioner Hu Wenhui.

During the keynote speeches, speakers from universities and innovative enterprises shared their approaches and initiatives to promote the sound and coordinated development of IP and AI.

Since its inception in 2016, the High-level Forum has been successfully held eight times, receiving widespread attention and enthusiastic participation from all sectors of society. This year's forum featured three sub-forums, focusing on leveraging Geographical Indications to empower rural revitalization, empowering high-quality economic development through the Patent Reexamination and Invalidation System, and IP Protection & Innovation Ecosystem Construction in the AI era. Participants included representatives from national ministries and commissions, universities and research institutes, enterprises, and IP service agencies.

