Chinese Vice-Premier Calls For High-Quality Belt And Road Cooperation On IP

Chinese Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang said on Wednesday that China is ready to work with all parties to promote intellectual property (IP) development and inject more IP strength into high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road High-Level Conference on Intellectual Property in Beijing.

Efforts should be made to support high-quality IP creation, better implement international sci-tech cooperation initiatives, advance the sharing of data and information resources, and improve the quality and efficiency of IP examination, he said.

Ding called for joint efforts to implement high-level IP protection, crack down on various infringement activities in accordance with the law, promote the mutual recognition and protection of geographical indications on a larger scale, promote IP protection in data and e-commerce, and create a favorable environment for innovation.

The vice-premier highlighted the cooperation on promoting the efficient use of patents, trademarks, geographical indications and copyrights, to support an innovative economy and the development of new quality productive forces.

China is committed to promoting efficient global IP governance, adhering to true multilateralism, and encouraging the global IP governance system to progress in a fairer and more reasonable way, he noted.

Before the opening ceremony, Ding met with foreign guests, including Daren Tang, director general of the World Intellectual Property Organization.

Themed "Openness, Cooperation, Development and Mutual Benefit," the conference brought together around 450 participants, including officials, industry professionals, scholars, and representatives of relevant international organizations.

