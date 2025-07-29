China Revised Catalogue Of Technologies Prohibited Or Restricted From Export Again In 2025

To adapt to China's technical development and improve the management of technical trade, on July 15, 2025, the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Science and Technology published an updated version of 'Catalog of Technologies Prohibited or Restricted from Export' which took effect immediately.

To adapt to China's technical development and improve the management of technical trade, on July 15, 2025, the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Science and Technology published an updated version of 'Catalog of Technologies Prohibited or Restricted from Export' which took effect immediately. The detailed adjustments are presented below. For the official Chinese publication, find the link here: https://fms.mofcom.gov.cn/zcfg/jsjckzcfg/art/2025/art_ba35a101c22c4f6e844f749cb0a98552.html

Adjustments to the "Catalogue of Technologies Prohibited or Restricted from Export by China"

I. Prohibited Export Section

Construction Decoration, Renovation and Other Construction Industries

Delete the entry of Chinese traditional architectural technology (No.: 085001J).

II. Restricted Export Section

(I) Construction Decoration, Renovation and Other Construction Industries

1. Delete the entry of Chinese traditional architectural technology (No.: 085001X).

2. Delete the entry of building environment control technology (No.: 085002X).

(II) Chemical Raw Materials and Chemical Products Manufacturing Industry

Add the battery cathode material preparation technology (No.: 252604X), with the following control points:

'1. Lithium iron phosphate preparation technology for batteries that meets the following conditions simultaneously:

(1) The chemical formula is Li x Fe y M z PO 4 , where x, y, z ≥ 0, and M is one or more elements other than Li and Fe.

(2) The powder compaction density of the material under 220MPa is ≥ 2.58g/cc, the discharge gram capacity at 0.1C is ≥ 160mAh/g, and the first Coulombic efficiency is ≥ 97%.

2. Lithium manganese iron phosphate preparation technology for batteries that meets the following conditions simultaneously:

(1) The chemical formula is Li x Fe y Mn z M a PO 4 , where x, y, z, a ≥ 0, and M is one or more elements other than Li, Fe, and Mn.

(2) The powder compaction density of the material under 220MPa is ≥ 2.38g/cc, the first Coulombic efficiency at 0.1C is ≥ 95%, the discharge gram capacity at 0.1C is ≥ 155mAh/g, and the average voltage at 0.1C is ≥ 3.85V.

3. Preparation technology of phosphate cathode raw materials:

(1) The preparation processes of iron phosphate, iron manganese phosphate, ferrous oxalate for batteries, lithium dihydrogen phosphate (or lithium hydrogen phosphate) for batteries, and lithium phosphate for batteries. Among them, iron phosphate must meet the following conditions: tap density > 1.2g/cc, magnetic foreign matter < 10ppb.'

(III) Non-Ferrous Metal Smelting and Rolling Processing Industry

1. Revise Control Point 2 of non-ferrous metal metallurgy technology (No.: 083201X) to: 'Technology and process for extracting gallium from alumina mother liquor by ion exchange method, resin method, etc.'

2. Add the following new control points under non-ferrous metal metallurgy technology (No.: 083201X):

'9. Technology for producing lithium carbonate by extracting lithium from spodumene:

(1) Technology for preparing lithium carbonate based on lithium-containing purified liquid.

(2) Carbonization pyrolysis purification technology.

(3) Mother liquor recycling technology.

(4) Continuous production automatic control technology.

(5) Lithium hydroxide carbonization technology.

10. Technology for producing lithium hydroxide by extracting lithium from spodumene:

(1) Technology for preparing lithium hydroxide based on lithium-containing purified liquid.

(2) Freezing sodium precipitation technology.

(3) Evaporative crystallization technology.

(4) Continuous production automatic control technology.

(5) Crushing and drying technology.

11. Preparation technology of lithium metal (alloy) and lithium materials:

(1) Multi-anode electrolysis technology.

(2) Lithium metal distillation purification technology.

(3) Rolling processing technology of lithium metal (alloy) and lithium materials.

12. Brine lithium extraction technology:

(1) Adsorbent material synthesis technology (aluminum-based, titanium-based, manganese-based).

(2) Integrated adsorption-membrane separation process for lithium extraction from brine.

13. Preparation technology of lithium-containing purified liquid:

(1) Ion exchange impurity removal technology.

(2) Technology for removing B, Ca, K, Na, S, etc. from lithium-containing solution.

(3) Membrane separation and electrodialysis impurity removal technology.'

