30 April 2025

UPCOMING WEBINAR: Arbitration In China

Please join this upcoming webinar from Shihui Partners.
Baao Zhao
Date: 22 May 2025
Time: 8:00 AM UTC
Duration: 60 min
Language: English
Format: Online

Please register for this upcoming event from Shihui Partners, for an exciting event covering arbitration in China and key developments individuals will need to be aware of.

There will be particular insight into:

  • The basic legal framework of arbitration system under PRC law
  • The validity of arbitration agreement
  • The introduction of mainstream arbitral institutions in China
  • Application for interim measures in support of arbitration proceedings
  • Recognition and enforcement of arbitration award in China


