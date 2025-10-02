Antidumping Investigation On Polyvinyl Chloride Tarpaulines From China

Today, September 30th, 2025, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published the Notice of Initiation of the Antidumping Investigation on Polyvinyl Chlorid from China, in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

In this post, we share with you the main details of this procedure concerning product scope, tariff classification, period of investigation, and more.

Petitioner

The company, Membranas Plásticas Internacionales, S.A. de C.V. is the domestic producer in Mexico that requested the antidumping investigation

Investigated Product

The product under investigation is : PVC tarpaulins, weighing more than 440 g/m² and up to 1500 g/m².

Mexican Tariff Item

PVC tarpaulins enter under tariff items 3921.12.01, 3921.90.99 and 3926.90.99 of the Mexican Tariff of the General Import and Export Tax Law (TIGIE).

Normal Value Determination

The Ministry decided to use price references in the Chinese market to calculate the normal value.

Period of Investigation (Dumping)

January 1st, 2024, to December 31st, 2024.

Period of Analysis (Injury)

January 1st, 2022, to December 31st, 2024.

Deadline to Participate

The deadline to submit the questionnaire is November 7th, 2025, although an extension may be requested.

List of Producers and Exporters

