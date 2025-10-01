Today, September 29th, 2025, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published the Notice of Initiation of the Antidumping Investigation on paper tape from China, in the Official Gazette of the Federation. In this post, we share with you the main details of this procedure concerning product scope, tariff classification, period of investigation, and more.

Petitioner

The company, Industrias Tuk, S.A de C.V., is the domestic producer in Mexico that requested the antidumping investigation

Investigated Product

The product under investigation is self-adhesive paper tapes of any size and color, in rolls or spools. Commercially, the product is known as masking tape.

Mexican Tariff Item

Paper tape enters under tariff item 4811.41.02 of the Mexican Tariff of the General Import and Export Tax Law (TIGIE).

Normal Value Determination

The Ministry used the constructed normal value methodology to calculate the normal value in China for this investigation.

Period of Investigation (Dumping)

January 1st, 2024, to December 31st, 2024.

Period of Analysis (Injury)

January 1st, 2022, to December 31st, 2024.

Deadline to Participate

The deadline to submit the questionnaire is November 6th, 2025, although an extension may be requested.

List of Producers and Exporters

The Ministry of Economy identified the following Chinese producers and exporters of tape paper:

Fujian Jialong Adhesive Tape Co., Ltd. No.11 Xiazhai Road Hua An, Zip Code 363000, Zhangzhou, Fujian, China Ningbo Signcoat Sign Supply Co., Ltd. No. 535 South Tiantong Road, room 12B07, Red Titan Tower, Zip Code 315000, Ningbo, Zhejiang, China Shanghai Rightint Industrial (Group) Co., Ltd. No. 333 Wensong Road, Building 9 Songjiang District Zip Code 201600, Shanghai, China Weifang Superreliable Technology Co., Ltd. No. 881 Western Dongfeng Street Weifang Zip Code 261021, Shandong, China Zhejiang Guanhao Functional Materials Co., Ltd. No. 888 Cangqing Road Xincang Town, Zip Code 314200, Pinghu City, Zhejiang, China Ako New Material Technology Jiaxing Ltd. Ako Printing Technology Shanghai Ltd. Avery Dennison (China) Co., Ltd. Beijing BCD Technology Co., Ltd. Brilliant Import & Export Co., Ltd. Chengdu Jinghua Adhesive New Materials Co., Ltd. Dongguan Tangxia Jiaheng Labor Protection Packaging Material Store. Fujian Youyi Adhesive Tape Group Co., Ltd. Hefei Taps Adhesive Tecnology Co., Ltd. Jiangsu Jinda Packaging Materials Technology Co., Ltd. Jiangxi Sanshui Trade Co., Ltd. Jiangxi Yongguan Technology Development Co., Ltd. JL International Group (Hong Kong) Ltd. Lecco Industries Ltd. Shanghai Smith Adhesive New Material Co., Ltd. Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive Products Corp., Ltd. Shenzhen Likexin Industrial Co., Ltd. UPM Raflatac (S) Pte., Ltd. Xiamen Jiushun New Material Technology Co., Ltd. Yiwu Yibin Adhesive Products Co., Ltd. Zhongshan JieLian Adhesive Products Co., Ltd.

