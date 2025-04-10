<table style="border: 1px solid; width: 100%;"
In an era marked by global unrest, regulatory complexities, and a shifting market landscape, companies must remain diligent in their trade compliance procedures and stay apprised of changes in the law.
TC Trade Alerts will serve as a central resource for identifying the policy changes, executive orders, and necessary information and context regarding government actions affecting international trade.
See below for more information on the last TC Trade Alerts. If you have any questions about how this affects your business, please don't hesitate to contact one of our attorneys.
|THOMPSON COBURN TRADE ALERT – IMPORTS
|HEADLINE
|Removal of De Minimis Treatment for Products of China and Hong Kong
|DATE
|2 April 2025
|AGENCY
|Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection (CBP); Trump Administration
|EFFECTIVE DATE
|12:01 am ET on 2 May 2025
|BACKGROUND
|Trump previously imposed additional 20% tariffs on products of
China (10% effective February 4 and additional 10% effective March 4).
An EO issued February 5 further amended the tariffs on China to eliminate duty-free de minimis treatment of products from China upon notification by the Secretary of Commerce that adequate systems were in place.
|DETAILS
|
President Trump amended his previous Executive Order to increase
tariffs on products from China and Hong Kong to eliminate duty-free
de minimis treatment under 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(C) once
the Secretary of Commerce establishes adequate systems are in place
to implement the Order. The April 2 Order states the Secretary of
Commerce has notified the President that adequate systems are now
in place for eliminating duty-free de minimis treatment on
shipments valued less than $800 under Section 321.
|BASIS
|International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.) (IEEPA), the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.), section 604 of the Trade Act of 1974 (19 U.S.C. 2483), and section 301 of title 3, United States Code.
|HTS/
PRODUCTS
|All
|COUNTRY
|China and Hong Kong
|CITE
|Further Amendment to Duties Addressing the Synthetic Opioid Supply Chain in the People's Republic of China as Applied to Low-Value Imports – The White House
