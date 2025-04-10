ARTICLE
10 April 2025

Removal Of De Minimis Treatment For Products Of China And Hong Kong

TC
Thompson Coburn LLP

Contributor

Worldwide International Law
J. Tyler Black,Evelyn Clark,Robert Shapiro
+2 Authors
<table style="border: 1px solid; width: 100%;" border="1"
cellspacing="1" cellpadding="5">
In an era marked by global unrest, regulatory complexities, and a shifting market landscape, companies must remain diligent in their trade compliance procedures and stay apprised of changes in the law.

TC Trade Alerts will serve as a central resource for identifying the policy changes, executive orders, and necessary information and context regarding government actions affecting international trade.

See below for more information on the last TC Trade Alerts.

Additional Resources

Trade Compliance Handbook | Checklists of Foreign Countries Subject to Sanctions | Our International Trade Practice

THOMPSON COBURN TRADE ALERT – IMPORTS
HEADLINE Removal of De Minimis Treatment for Products of China and Hong Kong
DATE 2 April 2025
AGENCY Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection (CBP); Trump Administration
EFFECTIVE DATE 12:01 am ET on 2 May 2025
BACKGROUND Trump previously imposed additional 20% tariffs on products of China (10% effective February 4 and additional 10% effective March 4).

An EO issued February 5 further amended the tariffs on China to eliminate duty-free de minimis treatment of products from China upon notification by the Secretary of Commerce that adequate systems were in place.
DETAILS

President Trump amended his previous Executive Order to increase tariffs on products from China and Hong Kong to eliminate duty-free de minimis treatment under 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(C) once the Secretary of Commerce establishes adequate systems are in place to implement the Order. The April 2 Order states the Secretary of Commerce has notified the President that adequate systems are now in place for eliminating duty-free de minimis treatment on shipments valued less than $800 under Section 321.

The current EO provides:

  • 30% tariffs on shipments valued under $800.
  • $25 tariff per postal item entered between May 2, 2025, and June 1, 2025.
  • $50 tariff per postal item entered on or after 12:01 am ET June 1, 2025.
  • Bond Requirement: Any carrier that transports international postal items containing goods from the PRC or Hong Kong to the United States, by any mode of transportation, must have an international carrier bond to ensure payment of the duty
BASIS International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.) (IEEPA), the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.), section 604 of the Trade Act of 1974 (19 U.S.C. 2483), and section 301 of title 3, United States Code.
HTS/
PRODUCTS		 All
COUNTRY China and Hong Kong
CITE Further Amendment to Duties Addressing the Synthetic Opioid Supply Chain in the People's Republic of China as Applied to Low-Value Imports – The White House

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

