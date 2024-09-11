On 14th August 2024, China requested consultations with EU concerning the imposition of the provisional anti-subsidy duty on Chinese Electric Vehicles. China has raised concerns over several...

TPM was founded in 1999 as the first firm dealing exclusively in the field of trade remedies. TPM has assisted domestic producers, in India and overseas, suffering due to cheap and unfair imports to avail the necessary protection under the umbrella of the WTO Agreements. TPM also assists exporters and importers facing trade remedial investigations in India or other countries. TPM has assisted exporters facing investigations in a number of jurisdictions such as China, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, European Union, GCC, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and USA. TPM also provides services in the field of trade policy, non-tariff barriers, competition law, trade compliance, indirect taxation, trade monitoring and analysis. It also represents industries before the Government in matters involving customs policy.

On 14th August 2024, China requested consultations with EU concerning the imposition of the provisional anti-subsidy duty on Chinese Electric Vehicles. China has raised concerns over several procedural inconsistencies in the investigation undertaken by the European Commission, which violate its obligations under GATT 1994 and the Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures. These allegations pertain to failure of the Commission to select a statistically valid sample of exporters and to give due notice to the Government of China. China further contended that the Commission has failed to conduct an objective examination of alleged subsidization, consequent injury and causal relationship.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.