On 14th August 2024, China requested consultations with EU concerning the imposition of the provisional anti-subsidy duty on Chinese Electric Vehicles. China has raised concerns over several procedural inconsistencies in the investigation undertaken by the European Commission, which violate its obligations under GATT 1994 and the Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures. These allegations pertain to failure of the Commission to select a statistically valid sample of exporters and to give due notice to the Government of China. China further contended that the Commission has failed to conduct an objective examination of alleged subsidization, consequent injury and causal relationship.
