30 December 2025

CNIPA Deputy Commissioner Attends The 2025 China-EU Geographical Indications Cooperation International Conference And Conducts Research On GI Protection Work

Recently, the 2025 China-EU Geographical Indications (GI) Cooperation International Conference was held in Qingtian, Zhejiang Province.
Recently, the 2025 China-EU Geographical Indications (GI) Cooperation International Conference was held in Qingtian, Zhejiang Province. Zhang Zhicheng, Member of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Commissioner of the CNIPA, attended the event, delivered remarks, and conducted field research on GI protection work in Zhejiang.

Zhang noted that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the European Union (EU), as well as the 5th anniversary of the signing of the agreement between the EU and China on cooperation on and protection of GIs. He emphasized that advancing GI work requires joint efforts from all parties - to act as practitioners of coordinated protection, guardians of cultural heritage, and promoters of openness and cooperation - so that GIs can become a new engine driving the growth of bilateral trade.

During his stay in Zhejiang, Zhang and his delegation visited Jingning County to conduct research on the construction and management of the Huiming Tea national GI product protection demonstration zone, and visited Qingtian County to examine the implementation of the Rioja Wine GI protection project. Officials from CNIPA's Intellectual Property Protection Department and the intellectual property administration of Zhejiang Province also took part in the research.

