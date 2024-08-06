Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of China, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

1 Legal framework

1.1 What is the statutory or other source of trademark rights?

The PRC Trademark Law.

1.2 How do trademark rights arise (ie, through use or registration)?

China has adopted a first-to-file system and trademark rights primarily arise through registration.

Unregistered marks, if deemed ‘well known' by relevant authorities, receive additional protection under relevant laws and regulations.

1.3 What is the statutory or other source of the trademark registration scheme?

The PRC Trademark Law;

Its Implementing Regulations issued by the State Council;

Judicial interpretations issued by the Supreme People's Court; and

administrative measures and guidelines issued by the China National Intellectual Property Administration.

2 What constitutes a trademark?

2.1 What types of designations or other identifiers may serve as trademarks under the law?

Any sign that can serve to distinguish the source of goods/services, including but not limited to:

words;

devices;

letters;

numbers;

three-dimensional symbols;

combinations of colours;

sounds; and

any combinations of these elements.

2.2 What are the requirements for a designation or other identifier to function as a trademark?

The mark must:

have sufficient distinctiveness;

not conflict with other parties' prior rights; and

not contain prohibited elements (for details, see question 2.3).

2.3 What types of designations or other identifiers are ineligible to function as trademarks?

Generic or descriptive terms, and other marks that are deemed non-distinctive under local practice (eg, advertising slogans and internet catchphrases);

Marks that may mislead consumers as to the qualities or characteristics of the designated goods/services;

Marks that are harmful to socialist morality or that have other unhealthy influences;

Names and symbols of countries, national governments, international organisations or certification organisations, unless authorised by the relevant parties;

Well-known geographical indications, unless they have other meanings or are to be registered as collective marks or certification marks; and

Functional features of a three-dimensional object.

3 Registration procedure

3.1 Which governing body (ie, trademark office) controls the registration process?

The registration process is controlled by the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA).

3.2 What fees does the trademark office charge for an application, during prosecution and for issuance of a registration?

Only an application fee.

If the application is filed in paper form, the fee will be:

RMB 300 for the first 10 designated items of goods or services; and

RMB 30 for each additional item thereafter.

If the application is filed electronically, the fee will be:

RMB 270 for the first 10 items; and

RMB 27 for each additional item thereafter.

3.3 Does the trademark office use the Nice Classification scheme?

CNIPA has adopted a modified version of the Nice Classification. As under the Nice Classification, under CNIPA's classification system, goods and services are divided into 45 classes; but CNIPA divides each class (except Class 33) into varying numbers of subclasses for the purposes of determining similarity during substantive examination. Some subclasses are further divided into subparagraphs. Goods and services that are categorised within the same subclass/subparagraph are generally deemed similar; while those categorised within different subclasses/subparagraphs are generally considered dissimilar.

3.4 Are ‘class-wide' applications allowed, or must the applicant identify the specific goods or services for which the mark will be used?

‘Class-wide' applications are not allowed. Applicants must identify the specific goods or services for which the mark will be used.

That said, under current law:

an applicant can obtain a registration without showing prior use; and

applicants can technically obtain class-wide protection by selecting at least one item from each subclass/subparagraph in the relevant class.

3.5 Must an applicant have a bona fide intention to use the trademark for the goods or services identified in the application in order to apply for registration?

According to Article 4 of the PRC Trademark Law:

trademark applicants must have an actual business need to apply for a trademark registration; and

an application filed in bad faith with no genuine intent to use the mark is subject to refusal.

That said, an applicant is not required to demonstrate a bona fide intent to use during the trademark application process. However, if an applicant has an unreasonable number of trademark filings, its applications may be refused on the basis of Article 4.

3.6 Does the trademark office perform relative examination of trademark applications (ie, searches for earlier conflicting marks)?

Yes.

3.7 What types of examinations does the trademark office perform other than relative examination?

CNIPA also examines the distinctiveness and legality of a trademark application (see question 3.8 for details).

3.8 Apart from confusion with a senior mark, descriptiveness and genericness, are there other grounds under which a mark is ineligible for registration, such as public policy reasons?

Yes. CNIPA also rejects marks according to the following provisions of the Trademark Law:

Articles 4, 7 and 44: Marks that are filed in bad faith. CNIPA will mainly look at the applicant's history of filing to determine whether an application violates these articles.

Article 10:

signs that are similar to the symbols of the state or governmental and certain non-governmental organisations; signs that are discriminatory against any nationality or race; signs that are misleading or deceptive; and signs that are harmful to socialist morals or customs, or that have other unhealthy influences.

Article 12: Marks that consist of functional features of a three-dimensional symbol.

Article 19: Marks filed by trademark agencies for goods or services other than agency services.

3.9 Is there a separate or supplemental register on which descriptive marks may be registered?

No. However, a descriptive mark may acquire distinctiveness through use and become eligible for registration in accordance with Article 11 of the PRC Trademark Law.

3.10 Can a third party object to registration of a mark before the application has been published (eg, by letter of protest to the trademark office)?

There are no formal procedures that permit third parties to object to an application prior to its publication. However, in practice, parties may submit ‘interference letters' on an informal basis to inform CNIPA of a pending application that was filed in bad faith to increase the odds that CNIPA will reject the application.

3.11 Must the applicant use the trademark commercially in order to obtain a registration?

No, submission of use evidence is not a prerequisite for registration. However, failure to use a registered mark commercially will expose the mark to the risk of cancellation for non-use once it has been registered for three years.

3.12 How much time does it typically take from filing an application to the first office action?

Currently, if CNIPA identifies a formal issue with an application, it will issue a notice of amendment about four to six weeks after the filing date. The applicant will have 15 days to respond to the notice of amendment.

3.13 How much time does it typically take from filing an application to publication?

Assuming that an application does not encounter any office actions, it will be published for opposition purposes about four to six months after the filing date.

4 Appeals

4.1 If the trademark office refuses registration, can the applicant appeal? If so, to what body and by what procedure?

Yes, trademark applicants have the right to apply for review of the refusal of applications for trademark registration. Applications for review of refusals are submitted to the Trademark Review and Adjudication Department (TRAD) – an independent body within CNIPA that is responsible for handling trademark-related appeals.

4.2 What is the procedure for appealing a trademark office refusal?

After receiving a notice of refusal issued by CNIPA, the applicant has 15 days or 30 days (depending on the filing method) to file an appeal with the TRAD. These deadlines are non-extendable. Once the initial appeal has been filed, the applicant then has three months to file supplemental arguments and evidence if it wishes to do so.

4.3 Can the reviewing body's decision be appealed? If so, to what body and by what procedure?

If the applicant is dissatisfied with the TRAD's decision, it may file an administrative suit against the TRAD with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court (BIPC). If the applicant is dissatisfied with the BIPC's judgment, it may file a final appeal with the Beijing Higher People's Court (BHPC).

5 Oppositions

5.1 Can a third party oppose a trademark application?

Yes.

5.2 Who has standing to oppose a trademark application?

A prior rights holder or a materially interested party may oppose an application based on its prior rights or interests. Any party has standing to oppose a mark on the basis that it violates any of the grounds set out under question 3.8, except for ‘confusion with a senior mark'.

5.3 What is the timeframe for opposing a trademark application?

An opposition must be filed within three months of the date of publication of the subject application.

5.4 Which body hears oppositions?

Oppositions are reviewed by CNIPA.

5.5 What is the process by which an opposition proceeds?

CNIPA will conduct a formalities review of the opposition submission and issue a filing receipt to the opposing party if the submission satisfies all formality requirements.

CNIPA will then forward a copy of the opposition submission to the trademark applicant, which will have 30 days to submit a response followed by a three-month supplemental response period. Under current law, the opposing party does not have the right to review and rebut the applicant's response.

CNIPA will then review the case and issue a decision based on the parties' submissions.

5.6 Can the decision on the opposition be appealed? If so, to what body and by what procedure?

If the trademark applicant is dissatisfied with the opposition decision, it may file an appeal with the TRAD within 15 days of receipt of the decision. The opposing party does not have the right to appeal an unfavourable opposition decision.

Once the TRAD has formally accepted the applicant's appeal, it will forward a copy of the appeal submission to the opponent. Upon receipt, the opponent will have 30 days to file a response to the appeal.

6 Rights of registered and unregistered marks

6.1 What, if any, protection is afforded to unregistered trademarks?

Unregistered trademarks are generally not enforceable in China, except for unregistered trademarks that are recognised as well known in China in accordance with Article 14 of the PRC Trademark Law.

Articles 2 and 6 of the PRC Anti-unfair Competition Law offer some protection to unregistered trademarks, but the owner will need to prove that its unregistered trademarks have acquired a certain level of fame among customers.

6.2 What legal rights are conferred by a trademark registration?

Upon registration, the trademark owner:

will have exclusive rights in the registered trademark; and

may enforce its rights against a third party that uses the registered trademark (or a similar trademark) on the registered goods or services (or similar goods or services) in China without the registrant's consent.

6.3 If there is a separate register for descriptive marks, what legal rights are conferred by registration therein?

There is no separate register for descriptive marks in China. However, a descriptive mark may acquire distinctiveness through use and become eligible for registration in accordance with Article 11 of the PRC Trademark Law.

7 Enforcement and remedies for trademark infringement

7.1 What remedies are available against trademark infringement?

If the owner of a registered trademark believes that its rights have been infringed, it may file:

a civil lawsuit with the relevant local people's court; or

an administrative complaint with the local market supervision bureau (MSB).

In a civil action, the court may order the infringer to:

stop the infringing activities;

compensate for the brand owner's damages; and/or

destroy the infringing goods and equipment for making the goods.

The MSB may:

seize and destroy the infringing goods and equipment for making the goods; and/or

impose fines on the infringer.

If the infringing goods are to be imported or exported, the brand owner can request Customs to seize and destroy the goods.

If the infringement is serious, the brand owner can request the police to initiate criminal investigations. The infringer, if found guilty, could face a prison sentence and fines.

7.2 What remedies are available against trademark dilution?

Protection against trademark dilution is not specifically provided for under Chinese law. In practice, rights holders may seek recognition of a given trademark as well known, which is intended:

to provide broad cross-class protection against the registration and use of identical or similar marks in respect of dissimilar goods or services; and

to some extent, to serve as protection against trademark dilution.

7.3 Does the law recognise remedies against other harms to trademark rights besides infringement and dilution?

Other harms to trademark rights may be regulated by the PRC Anti-unfair Competition Law. These may include damages resulting from:

misleading or false representations;

passing off;

the filing of trademark applications in bad faith; and

actions against true brand owners in bad faith.

In general, any type of conduct that may cause public confusion, mislead consumers or create improper competitive advantage potentially violates the PRC Anti-unfair Competition Law.

7.4 What is the procedure for pursuing claims for trademark infringement?

The owner of a registered trademark can file:

an administrative complaint with a local MSB;

a civil lawsuit with the relevant local people's court; or

a criminal complaint with the local ministry of public security (police) office.

7.5 What typical defences are available to a defendant in trademark litigation?

Typical defences include: