PRC: Updates On Average Salaries In Major Cities/国：主要城市平均工资更新

Since July, local statistical bureaus across China have been releasing data on the local average salary of employees for the year 2024.

Since July, local statistical bureaus across China have been releasing data on the local average salary of employees for the year 2024. This update summarises the latest local municipal average salary data for four major cities based on the latest available data as of September 24, 2025—Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen (Note: The 2024 local average salary data for Beijing has not been published yet; the figures provided below are based on the data for 2023).

自七月起，中国各地的主管部门陆续公布了2024年度的当地平均工资。本次更新汇总了截至2025年9月24日，北京、上海、广州、深圳四个主要城市的平均工资数据（注：北京市尚未公布2024年度的数据，下方为2023年度数据）。

Local Average Salary Updates

各地平均工资更新

The following table presents the most recent data on the average salary of employees in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. (Note: The 2024 local average salary data for Beijing has not been published yet; the figures provided below are based on the data for 2023).

以下表格为北京、上海、广州、深圳四个主要城市的最新平均工资数据（注：北京市尚未公布2024年度的数据，表格中为2023年度数据）。

City

城市 Local Average Salary (/Month)

地方平均工资(/ 月) Beijing (based on data for 2023)

北京（2023年数据） CNY 15,701 Shanghai

上海 CNY 12,434 Guangzhou

广州 CNY 13,704 Shenzhen

深圳 CNY 14,755

Impact of Local Average Salary Adjustments

地方平均工资调整的影响

The primary impact of local average salary adjustments is on the calculation of statutory severance. According to the Employment Contract Law, employers are required to pay severance when employment contracts are terminated under specific scenarios (such as mutual termination, non-renewal upon expiration, etc.). The basic formula for statutory severance is one month's salary per year of service. This one month's salary refers to the average salary of the employee over the 12-month period preceding the termination or expiry of the employment contract, but is capped at three times the local monthly average salary for the municipality in which the employer is located.

地方平均工资的调整首要影响的是法定经济补偿的计算。根据劳动合同法，雇主与员工在特定情形下解除劳动合同（例如协商解除、到期不续等）的，雇主应当支付经济补偿。法定经济补偿的支付标准为，按劳动者在本单位工作的年限，每满一年支付一个月工资。该月工资是指员工在劳动合同解除或者终止前十二个月的平均工资，但是以雇主所在地当地职工月平均工资的三倍为封顶。

The tax-free threshold for severance is also affected. According to tax regulations, employees are exempt from individual income tax for one-time compensation income (including severance) received upon termination of the employment relationship with the employer, up to three times the local average annual salary.

同时受到影响的还有离职经济补偿的免税额度。根据税务法规，个人与用人单位解除劳动关系取得一次性补偿收入（包括经济补偿金）在当地职工年平均工资三倍数额以内的部分，免征个人所得税。

The following table sets out the cap of the monthly base for statutory severance as well as the tax-free threshold for severance in the four major cities, based on the latest local average salary data.

基于最新的当地平均工资数据，下表列明了四个主要城市法定经济补偿月基数的封顶金额以及经济补偿金的免税额度。



City

城市 Monthly base cap for statutory severance 经济补偿金基数封顶金额 Tax-free threshold for statutory severance 经济补偿金免税额度 Beijing (based on data for 2023)

北京（2023年数据） CNY 47,103 CNY 565,239 Shanghai

上海 CNY 37,302 CNY 447,624 Guangzhou

广州 CNY 41,112 CNY 493,329 Shenzhen

深圳 CNY 44,265 CNY 531,171

Key Takeaway

总结

Complying with salary-related regulations not only ensures legal compliance but also contributes to a positive working environment and employee satisfaction. Employers should review and adhere to the latest salary standards, including minimum salary and statutory severance, to ensure fair treatment of employees.

对于用人单位来说，遵守与工资相关的法律法规不仅能确保法律合规，还有助于营造积极的工作环境并提高员工满意度。各用人单位应审查并遵守最新的工资标准，包括最低工资、法定经济补偿等，以确保每个员工都能受到公平对待。

In this article, we have focused on salary data in the four major cities where foreign investment is concentrated. If your entity is located in other cities in Mainland China, feel free to get in touch with us for further information.

本文中我们列出了外商投资集中的四个主要城市的数据，如果贵司在中国大陆其他城市，请随时咨询我们以获得更多信息。

